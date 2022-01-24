This project aims to bring Google's new Material Design to Ember. The goal is to encapsulate everything possible in Ember components. This project is packaged as an Ember-cli addon.
Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:
$ ember install ember-paper
This should also automatically create an scss file under
app/styles/app.scss with
@import 'ember-paper'; and install
ember-cli-sass.
Sass is an important part of Ember-paper. Using sass you can override default variables and easily change the default behavior of ember-paper styles.
All the components and styles are ready to use in your application templates. Navigate through the docs to understand how to use each component.
Contributors can often be found on the #e-paper channel on discord.
The GitHub milestone issue tracks our progress to version 1.0.
Building the
ember-paper demo application will give you your own up-to-date reference. This can be accomplished by cloning ember-paper as if it were an application and running
ember server.
This is an ambitious project. Google's design specs are extensive, and non-trivial to implement. If you can port or fix a component or two, please drop a pull request or issue on GitHub or join us on Discord.
With everyone's help, we can bring this amazing design spec to Ember in a modular and elegant way. The Ember way.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.
One of those projects that makes you want to use it, because it has so many good components. I enjoy using EP but find the docs a bit sparse for my taste. I think Glimmer components are still a work in progress as well. Otherwise if you want material design in Ember, this is the addon for that.