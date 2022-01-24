openbase logo
by Miguel Andrade
1.0.0-beta.35

The Ember approach to Material Design.

Readme

Ember Paper

This project aims to bring Google's new Material Design to Ember. The goal is to encapsulate everything possible in Ember components. This project is packaged as an Ember-cli addon.

Explore Ember Paper docs »

Installation

Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:

$ ember install ember-paper

This should also automatically create an scss file under app/styles/app.scss with @import 'ember-paper'; and install ember-cli-sass.

Sass is an important part of Ember-paper. Using sass you can override default variables and easily change the default behavior of ember-paper styles.

All the components and styles are ready to use in your application templates. Navigate through the docs to understand how to use each component.

Resources

  • Contributors can often be found on the #e-paper channel on discord.

  • The GitHub milestone issue tracks our progress to version 1.0.

  • Building the ember-paper demo application will give you your own up-to-date reference. This can be accomplished by cloning ember-paper as if it were an application and running ember server.

Contributing

This is an ambitious project. Google's design specs are extensive, and non-trivial to implement. If you can port or fix a component or two, please drop a pull request or issue on GitHub or join us on Discord.

With everyone's help, we can bring this amazing design spec to Ember in a modular and elegant way. The Ember way.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Ilya Radchenko
February 2, 2021
Enjoy building products with @emberjs. Lead product developer @appgeo. Interested in the decentralized web (@beakerbrowser)
February 2, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

One of those projects that makes you want to use it, because it has so many good components. I enjoy using EP but find the docs a bit sparse for my taste. I think Glimmer components are still a work in progress as well. Otherwise if you want material design in Ember, this is the addon for that.

0

