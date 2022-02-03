This addon provides a helper for changing the title of the page you're on.
ember install ember-page-title
As of v3.0.0 this addon maintains the page title by using the
<title> tag in your document's
<head>. This is necessary for FastBoot compatibility.
Non-fastboot apps should keep the
<title> tag in index.html to ensure that the initial page is valid HTML. The title will be removed and replaced when your app boots.
Fastboot apps MUST remove the
<title> tag from index.html. As of v6.0.0 this is done automatically if you use
ember install ember-page-title to install this addon. Can also be run manually using
ember g ember-page-title to update the title if FastBoot is installed.
{{page-title}} Helper
|attribute
|type
|default
|description
|separator
|string
" \| "
|Which separator should be displayed after this instance of
{{page-title}}
|prepend
|boolean
|true
|If the token should be prepended or appended to the list of tokens
|replace
|boolean
|false
|Replace all previous elements with the active
|front
|boolean
|false
|If the token should always be in the beginning of the resulting title.
The default values for
separator,
prepend and
replace are configurable via
config/environment.js:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function (environment) {
let ENV = {
pageTitle: {
replace: true,
},
};
return ENV;
};
page-title Service
If you want to be notified when the page title has been updated, you can extend and override the
page-title service and provide your own
titleDidUpdate hook. The
titleDidUpdate hook receives the new title as its sole argument.
// app/services/page-title.js
import EmberPageTitleService from 'ember-page-title/services/page-title';
export default class PageTitleService extends EmberPageTitleService {
titleDidUpdate(title) {
// Do something with the new title.
}
}
assert the page
title with the supplied
getPageTitle test helper:
import { getPageTitle } from 'ember-page-title/test-support';
module('Acceptance | Register Page', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
test('visiting /register', async function(assert) {
const registerURL = '/register';
await visit(registerURL);
assert.equal(currentURL(), registerURL);
assert.equal(getPageTitle(), 'Register | Some Website');
});
});
ember-page-title no longer requires the usage of
ember-cli-head.
Please remove
{{head-layout}} from your application's
application.hbs route template.
{{title}} has been removed, please rename to
{{page-title}}.
Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see the code of conduct.
To publish documentation, run the following command:
ember github-pages:commit --message "update documentation"
git push origin gh-pages:gh-pages