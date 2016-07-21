This is an addon that is intended to provide an easy mechanism to access and override Ember owner APIs.
ember install ember-owner-test-utils
I find this is most useful for dealin with services that hit the network. It allows you to declaratively specify what a given registration is responsible for inside the test file itself.
At the top of your
acceptance|integration|unit test import the
register helper with the following line:
import { register } from 'ember-owner-test-utils/test-support/register';
Then from within any place that has a test context (ie inside a
beforeEach or
test) you may set a new registration with the following:
test('it calls foo on the foo service', function(assert){
assert.expect(1);
register(this, 'service:foo', Ember.Service.extend({
foo() {
assert.ok(true);
}
}));
visit('/thing');
click('.foo-button-that-triggers-expected-service');
});
This signature can be used in all forms of Ember tests.
You can even use it to make a registration on a component that never existed. Like so:
// See here for more of the test:
// https://github.com/rondale-sc/ember-owner-test-utils/blob/master/tests/integration/my-component-test.js
test('allows the registration of components', function(assert) {
assert.expect(1);
register(this, 'template:components/my-component', hbs`<button class="do-it" {{ action 'foo' }}>GO!</button>`);
register(this, 'component:my-component', Component.extend({
actions: {
foo() { assert.ok(true); }
}
})
);
this.render(hbs`{{my-component}}`);
this.$('button').click();
});
Hat tip (🎩) to ember-route-action-helper on this one. This is very useful for testing complex interactions without needing to create unnecessary files in your addon's dummy folder.
Special thanks to @rwjblue for help with 1.13.13 support. Was a difficult thing to track down. 🍻 If you'd like to hear @cowboyd and myself talk about this in more depth you can check it out at this episode of ember weekend: