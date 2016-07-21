Ember Owner Test Utils

This is an addon that is intended to provide an easy mechanism to access and override Ember owner APIs.

Installation

ember install ember-owner-test-utils

Usage

Register

I find this is most useful for dealin with services that hit the network. It allows you to declaratively specify what a given registration is responsible for inside the test file itself.

At the top of your acceptance|integration|unit test import the register helper with the following line:

import { register } from 'ember-owner-test-utils/test-support/register' ;

Then from within any place that has a test context (ie inside a beforeEach or test ) you may set a new registration with the following:

test( 'it calls foo on the foo service' , function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 1 ); register( this , 'service:foo' , Ember.Service.extend({ foo() { assert.ok( true ); } })); visit( '/thing' ); click( '.foo-button-that-triggers-expected-service' ); });

This signature can be used in all forms of Ember tests.

Playing Make Believe

You can even use it to make a registration on a component that never existed. Like so:

test( 'allows the registration of components' , function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 1 ); register( this , 'template:components/my-component' , hbs `<button class="do-it" {{ action 'foo' }}>GO!</button>` ); register( this , 'component:my-component' , Component.extend({ actions : { foo() { assert.ok( true ); } } }) ); this .render(hbs `{{my-component}}` ); this .$( 'button' ).click(); });

Hat tip (🎩) to ember-route-action-helper on this one. This is very useful for testing complex interactions without needing to create unnecessary files in your addon's dummy folder.

Thanks

Special thanks to @rwjblue for help with 1.13.13 support. Was a difficult thing to track down. 🍻 If you'd like to hear @cowboyd and myself talk about this in more depth you can check it out at this episode of ember weekend:

