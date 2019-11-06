An add-on to conditionally prompt the user when transitioning between routes or closing the browser.

Installation

This library is tested against Ember 1.13.x and Ember 2.x.

ember install ember-onbeforeunload

Usage

To get started, mix the ConfirmationMixin into your Ember.Route . By default, the user will be prompted beforeunload any time the model for the route hasDirtyAttributes (docs).

import Ember from 'ember' ; import ConfirmationMixin from 'ember-onbeforeunload/mixins/confirmation' ; export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { });

Customization

This addon tries to provide sane defaults, but it also exposes all of the internals for customization.

Confirmation Message

You can customize the message displayed in the confirmation dialog by overriding the confirmationMessage property. You can either pass a hard-coded string, or use a function.

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { confirmationMessage : 'Are you sure?' , });

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { confirmationMessage(model) { return `Are you sure you want to unload ${model.name} ?` ; } });

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { i18n : service(), confirmationMessage() { return this .get( 'i18n' ).t( 'myTranslation' ); } });

isPageDirty logic

If you do not sure Ember Data, or you have other logic to determine whether or not the page is dirty, you can override the isPageDirty method.

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { isPageDirty( ) { const isDirty = true ; return isDirty; } });

Allow Dirty Transitions

By default, we allow navigating within the hierarchy of route you mix the ConfirmationMixin into. For example, navigating from myroute.index to myroute.index.subroute would not check isPageDirty . If you have other logic that determines when a dirty transition should be allowed, you can override shouldCheckIsPageDirty .

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { shouldCheckIsPageDirty(transition) { const isChildRouteTransition = this ._super(...arguments); if (transition.targetName === 'some-exempt-route' ) { return true ; } else { return isChildRouteTransition; } } });

onUnload logic

If you have some custom logic you'd like to execute when your route is unloaded, you can tie into the onUnload function. By default, this function is a no-op.

export default Ember.Route.extend(ConfirmationMixin, { onUnload() { } });

Upgrading

This library underwent major API changes with version 1.0.0. For information on how to upgrade, please check out UPGRADING.md.

Issues

Found a bug? Please report it!

Development Instructions

Installing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" npm test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.