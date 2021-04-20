A polyfill for the
{{on}} element modifier specified by
RFC #471 "
{{on}} modifier".
ember install ember-on-modifier
ember-source 3.11 or higher
ember-source v2.12, v2.18, v3.4 in CI
<button {{on "click" this.onClick}}>
Click me baby, one more time!
</button>
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { action } from '@ember-decorators/object';
export default class BritneySpearsComponent extends Component {
@action
onClick(event: MouseEvent) {
console.log('I must confess, I still believe.');
}
}
The
@action decorator is used to bind the
onClick method to the
component instance.
This is essentially equivalent to:
didInsertElement() {
super.didInsertElement();
const button = this.element.querySelector('button');
button.addEventListener('click', this.onClick);
}
In addition to the above
{{on}} will properly tear down the event listener,
when the element is removed from the DOM. It will also re-register the event
listener, if any of the passed parameters change.
You can use the
{{on}} modifier multiple times on the same element, even for
the same event.
<button
{{on "click" this.onClick}}
{{on "click" this.anotherOnClick}}
{{on "mouseover" this.onMouseEnter}}
>
Click me baby, one more time!
</button>
All named parameters will be passed through to
addEventListener as the third parameter, the options hash.
<div {{on "scroll" this.onScroll passive=true}}>
Lorem Ipsum ...
</div>
This is essentially equivalent to:
didInsertElement() {
super.didInsertElement();
const div = this.element.querySelector('div');
div.addEventListener('scroll', this.onScroll, { passive: true });
}
once
To fire an event listener only once, you can pass the
once option:
<button
{{on "click" this.clickOnlyTheFirstTime once=true}}
{{on "click" this.clickEveryTime}}
>
Click me baby, one more time!
</button>
clickOnlyTheFirstTime will only be fired the first time the button is clicked.
clickEveryTime is fired every time the button is clicked, including the first
time.
capture
To listen for an event during the capture phase already, use the
capture option:
<div {{on "click" this.triggeredFirst capture=true}}>
<button {{on "click" this.triggeredLast}}>
Click me baby, one more time!
</button>
</div>
passive
If
true, you promise to not call
event.preventDefault(). This allows the
browser to optimize the processing of this event and not block the UI thread.
This prevent scroll jank.
If you still call
event.preventDefault(), an assertion will be raised.
<div {{on "scroll" this.trackScrollPosition passive=true}}>
Lorem ipsum...
</div>
Internet Explorer 11 has a buggy and incomplete implementation of
addEventListener: It does not accept an
options parameter and sometimes even throws
a cryptic error when passing options.
This is why this addon ships a tiny ponyfill for
addEventLisener
that is used internally to emulate the
once,
capture and
passive option.
This means that all currently known
options are
polyfilled, so that you can rely on them in your logic.
If you want to curry the function call / partially apply arguments, you can do
so using the
{{fn}} helper:
{{#each this.users as |user|}}
<button {{on "click" (fn this.deleteUser user)}}>
Delete {{user.name}}
</button>
{{/each}}
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { action } from '@ember-decorators/object';
interface User {
name: string;
}
export default class UserListComponent extends Component {
users: User[] = [{ name: 'Tom Dale' }, { name: 'Yehuda Katz' }];
@action
deleteUser(user: User, event: MouseEvent) {
event.preventDefault();
this.users.removeObject(user);
}
}
preventDefault /
stopPropagation /
stopImmediatePropagation
The old
{{action}} modifier used to allow easily
calling
event.preventDefault() like so:
<a href="/" {{action this.someAction preventDefault=true}}>Click me</a>
You also could easily call
event.stopPropagation() to avoid bubbling like so:
<a href="/" {{action this.someAction bubbles=false}}>Click me</a>
You can still do this using
ember-event-helpers:
<a href="/" {{on "click" (prevent-default this.someAction)}}>Click me</a>
<a href="/" {{on "click" (stop-propagation this.someAction)}}>Click me</a>
ember-on-helper: A complimentary
{{on} template
helper that accepts arbitrary event targets.
{{on eventTarget eventName eventListener}}
Also ships with two convenience helpers for adding event listeners to
document and
window:
{{on-document eventName eventListener}}
{{on-window eventName eventListener}}