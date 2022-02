Show notification on Ember app when user goes offline. ember-offline is a wrapper of the offline.js library.

Demo

Check out the demo on github pages.

Installation

ember install ember-offline

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test the addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test the addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.