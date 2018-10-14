A Component-based DSL for creating graphs in your Ember app. The goal of the library is to create a set of components that allows application or component authors to build graphs in a compositional way. This includes components for templated axes, graph lines, areas, stacked areas, bar graphs, and much more. Check the documentation for more information.

A basic graph example is as follows:

export default Ember.Route.extend({ model() { return { myLineData : [ { x : 0 , y : 12 }, { x : 1 , y : 32 }, { x : 2 , y : 42 }, ], myAreaData : [ { x : 0 , y : 43 }, { x : 1 , y : 54 }, { x : 2 , y : 13 }, ] }; } });

{{# nf -graph width=500 height=300 as |nf|}} {{# nf .graph as |graph|}} {{graph.line data=model.myLineData}} {{graph.area data=model.myAreaData}} < circle cx = "40" cy = "40" r = "10" > </ circle > {{/ nf .graph}} {{# nf .y-axis as |tick|}} < text > {{tick.value}} </ text > {{/ nf .y-axis}} {{# nf .x-axis as |tick|}} < text > {{tick.value}} </ text > {{/ nf .x-axis}} {{/ nf -graph}}

Installation

This set of Ember components requires Ember-CLI 0.2.0 or higher and Ember 1.10.0 or higher.

To install, simply run ember install ember-nf-graph , or npm install -D ember-nf-graph

Documentation

Online at: netflix.github.io/ember-nf-graph/docs (generated by YUIDocs)

In package: Documentation for these components is included in the package, and can be found under node_modules/ember-nf-graph/docs/index.html just open in any browser.

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Generating Documentation

This project uses YUIDoc to generate documentation. Once YUIDoc is installed run:

yuidoc -c yuidoc.json