A Component-based DSL for creating graphs in your Ember app. The goal of the library is to create a set of components that allows application or component authors to build graphs in a compositional way. This includes components for templated axes, graph lines, areas, stacked areas, bar graphs, and much more. Check the documentation for more information.
A basic graph example is as follows:
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model() {
return {
myLineData: [
{ x: 0, y: 12 },
{ x: 1, y: 32 },
{ x: 2, y: 42 },
// ...
],
myAreaData: [
{ x: 0, y: 43 },
{ x: 1, y: 54 },
{ x: 2, y: 13 },
// ...
]
};
}
});
{{#nf-graph width=500 height=300 as |nf|}}
{{#nf.graph as |graph|}}
<!-- add a line -->
{{graph.line data=model.myLineData}}
<!-- add an area -->
{{graph.area data=model.myAreaData}}
<!-- mix in any SVG element you want -->
<circle cx="40" cy="40" r="10"></circle>
{{/nf.graph}}
<!-- axis ticks are templateable as well -->
{{#nf.y-axis as |tick|}}
<text>{{tick.value}}</text>
{{/nf.y-axis}}
{{#nf.x-axis as |tick|}}
<text>{{tick.value}}</text>
{{/nf.x-axis}}
{{/nf-graph}}
This set of Ember components requires Ember-CLI 0.2.0 or higher and Ember 1.10.0 or higher.
To install, simply run
ember install ember-nf-graph, or
npm install -D ember-nf-graph
node_modules/ember-nf-graph/docs/index.html just open in any browser.
git clone this repository
npm install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
This project uses YUIDoc to generate documentation. Once YUIDoc is installed run:
yuidoc -c yuidoc.json
The documentation is located in
docs/.