Ember New Relic

This Ember addon adds New Relic Browser to your app. All PRs and issues are welcome.

Installation

ember install ember-new-relic

Usage

Basic Usage

Add your applicationId and licenseKey to config/environment.js :

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { applicationId : '97bfuo3FFd3' , licenseKey : 'ef234SgE4' } }; }

Configuration

You might also want to specify your agent, beacon, or other properties:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { agent : 'js-agent.newrelic.com/nr-1016.min.js' , applicationId : '97bfuo3FFd3' , beacon : 'bam.nr-data.net' , errorBeacon : 'bam.nr-data.net' , licenseKey : 'ef234SgE4' , spaMonitoring : true , sa : 1 , } }; }

Value and descriptions for all of the above can be found in your New Relic Browser's application settings.

It is likely you will only have to set applicationId , licenseKey , and agent to match your New Relic code snippet.

SPA Monitoring

New Relic released SPA Monitoring on July 12th 2016. By default, this addon does not use SPA Monitoring.

If you want to use New Relic SPA Monitoring, you must enable spaMonitoring in your configuration as follows:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { spaMonitoring : true , } }; }

This will replace the default New Relic code snippet with the New Relic SPA code snippet.

Environments

To enable New Relic Browser in certain environments, just include applicationId for those environments only:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { licenseKey : 'ef234SgE4' } }; if (environment !== test) { ENV.newRelic.applicationId = '97bfuo3FFd3' ; } }

You can also use different application IDs for different environments:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { licenseKey : 'ef234SgE4' } }; if (environment === 'development' ) { ENV.newRelic.applicationId = '97bfuo3FFd3' ; } else if (environment === 'production' ) { ENV.newRelic.applicationId = 'f99FJ930sp' ; } }

Manual Script Loading

By default the New Relic code snippet is imported into vendor.js .

If you want to manually import the snippet from an external JS file, configure ember-cli-build.js with ember-new-relic options as follows:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-new-relic' : { importToVendor : false } }); return app.toTree(); };

Prepare your app/index.html with the New Relic script, placed above the vendor.js script as follows:

< script src = "new-relic.js" > </ script > < script src = "assets/vendor.js" > </ script >

Change the Script Path

The New Relic code's default output path is new-relic.js , accessible at the root of the output folder.

If you want to change the output path, configure ember-cli-build.js with ember-new-relic options as follows:

module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'ember-new-relic' : { outputPath : 'assets/new-relic.js' } }); return app.toTree(); };

When used in conjunction with importToVendor disabled, remember to update the path in app/index.html .

Content Security Policy

To avoid browser errors, add the following to your CSP:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { environment === 'development' ; var ENV = { newRelic : { licenseKey : 'ef234SgE4' , applicationId : '97bfuo3FFd3' , }, contentSecurityPolicy : { 'connect-src' : "'self' https://*.nr-data.net" , 'img-src' : "'self' https://*.nr-data.net" , 'script-src' : "'self' http://*.newrelic.com https://*.nr-data.net http://*.nr-data.net" , }, }; }

Development

Run the tests using ember test or by navigating to the /tests route in the browser.

Please accompany PRs for bugs and new functionality with test coverage.