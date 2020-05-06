This Ember addon adds New Relic Browser to your app. All PRs and issues are welcome.
ember install ember-new-relic
Add your
applicationId and
licenseKey to
config/environment.js:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
applicationId: '97bfuo3FFd3',
licenseKey: 'ef234SgE4'
}
};
}
You might also want to specify your agent, beacon, or other properties:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
agent: 'js-agent.newrelic.com/nr-1016.min.js',
applicationId: '97bfuo3FFd3',
beacon: 'bam.nr-data.net',
errorBeacon: 'bam.nr-data.net',
licenseKey: 'ef234SgE4',
spaMonitoring: true,
sa: 1,
}
};
}
Value and descriptions for all of the above can be found in your New Relic Browser's application settings.
It is likely you will only have to set
applicationId,
licenseKey, and
agent to match your New Relic code snippet.
New Relic released SPA Monitoring on July 12th 2016. By default, this addon does not use SPA Monitoring.
If you want to use New Relic SPA Monitoring, you must enable
spaMonitoring in your configuration as follows:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
spaMonitoring: true,
}
};
}
This will replace the default New Relic code snippet with the New Relic SPA code snippet.
To enable New Relic Browser in certain environments, just include
applicationId for those environments only:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
licenseKey: 'ef234SgE4'
}
};
if (environment !== test) {
ENV.newRelic.applicationId = '97bfuo3FFd3';
}
}
You can also use different application IDs for different environments:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
licenseKey: 'ef234SgE4'
}
};
if (environment === 'development') {
ENV.newRelic.applicationId = '97bfuo3FFd3';
} else if (environment === 'production') {
ENV.newRelic.applicationId = 'f99FJ930sp';
}
}
By default the New Relic code snippet is imported into
vendor.js.
If you want to manually import the snippet from an external JS file, configure
ember-cli-build.js with
ember-new-relic options as follows:
/* ember-cli-build.js */
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-new-relic': {
importToVendor: false
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
Prepare your
app/index.html with the New Relic script, placed above the
vendor.js script as follows:
<script src="new-relic.js"></script>
<script src="assets/vendor.js"></script>
The New Relic code's default output path is
new-relic.js, accessible at the root of the output folder.
If you want to change the output path, configure
ember-cli-build.js with
ember-new-relic options as follows:
/* ember-cli-build.js */
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-new-relic': {
outputPath: 'assets/new-relic.js'
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
When used in conjunction with
importToVendor disabled, remember to update the path in
app/index.html.
To avoid browser errors, add the following to your CSP:
/* config/environment.js */
module.exports = function(environment) {
environment === 'development';
var ENV = {
newRelic: {
licenseKey: 'ef234SgE4',
applicationId: '97bfuo3FFd3',
},
contentSecurityPolicy: {
'connect-src': "'self' https://*.nr-data.net",
'img-src': "'self' https://*.nr-data.net",
'script-src': "'self' http://*.newrelic.com https://*.nr-data.net http://*.nr-data.net",
},
};
}
Run the tests using
ember test or by navigating to the
/tests route in the browser.
Please accompany PRs for bugs and new functionality with test coverage.