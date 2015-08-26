openbase logo
Readme

ember-new-computed

This addon allows usage of the new Ember Computed syntax as described in emberjs/rfcs#11 in older versions of Ember.

For versions prior to 1.12.0-beta.1 this addon will allow usage of the new syntax by polyfilling but as of Ember 1.12.0-beta.1 a polyfill is not needed and the internal implementation of Ember.computed is used.

Usage

import Ember from 'ember';
import computed from 'ember-new-computed';

export default Ember.Object({
  first: null,
  last: null,
  name: computed('first', 'last', {
    get: function() {
      return this.get('first') + ' ' + this.get('last');
    },
    set: function(key, value) {
      var [ first, last ] = value.split(' ');

      this.set('first', first);
      this.set('last', last);
    }
  }),
  // All `Ember.computed` helpers exists as well
  fullName: computed.reads('name')
});

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

