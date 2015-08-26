This addon allows usage of the new Ember Computed syntax as described in emberjs/rfcs#11 in older versions of Ember.

For versions prior to 1.12.0-beta.1 this addon will allow usage of the new syntax by polyfilling but as of Ember 1.12.0-beta.1 a polyfill is not needed and the internal implementation of Ember.computed is used.

Usage

import Ember from 'ember' ; import computed from 'ember-new-computed' ; export default Ember.Object({ first : null , last : null , name : computed( 'first' , 'last' , { get : function ( ) { return this .get( 'first' ) + ' ' + this .get( 'last' ); }, set : function ( key, value ) { var [ first, last ] = value.split( ' ' ); this .set( 'first' , first); this .set( 'last' , last); } }), fullName : computed.reads( 'name' ) });

