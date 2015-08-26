This addon allows usage of the new Ember Computed syntax as described in emberjs/rfcs#11 in older versions of Ember.
For versions prior to 1.12.0-beta.1 this addon will allow usage of the new syntax by polyfilling
but as of Ember 1.12.0-beta.1 a polyfill is not needed and the internal implementation of
Ember.computed is used.
import Ember from 'ember';
import computed from 'ember-new-computed';
export default Ember.Object({
first: null,
last: null,
name: computed('first', 'last', {
get: function() {
return this.get('first') + ' ' + this.get('last');
},
set: function(key, value) {
var [ first, last ] = value.split(' ');
this.set('first', first);
this.set('last', last);
}
}),
// All `Ember.computed` helpers exists as well
fullName: computed.reads('name')
});
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.