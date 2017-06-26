ember-network is deprecated in favor of ember-fetch.
Originally, ember-network was created to contain implementations of multiple
networking primitives that worked in both the browser and Node.js. However,
given the rapid adoption of the WHATWG Fetch and FastBoot's
built-in support for the jQuery AJAX-like najax, there is little reason
for
ember-network to continue to exist.
You should be able to seamlessly switch to ember-fetch, which uses the same
underlying
fetch polyfills.
Ember Network provides low-level networking primitives that work both in the browser and in Node.js via FastBoot.
Currently, Ember Network implements the WHATWG Fetch standard. Other standards may be implemented in the future.
import Route from "ember-route";
import fetch from "ember-network/fetch";
export default Route.extend({
model() {
return fetch('https://api.github.com/users/tomdale/events')
.then(function(response) {
return response.json();
});
}
});
For more information on using
fetch(), see:
To see a very simple example app using FastBoot and Ember Network, see:
Testing requires a new approach because existing tools like Pretender and Mirage rely on
ajax and
XMLHttpRequest. Newer browsers have the
fetch command built in, therefore mocking it is a bit different.
Firstly remove local reference from your
fetch import statement:
import 'ember-network/fetch';
Because we will be mocking the global
fetch, having a local reference will miss out on the mocked version. Now we are ready for mocking:
npm install fetch-mock
ember install ember-browserify
Now, inside of any acceptance tests, you can mock any network traffic with ease:
// ...
import fetchMock from 'npm:fetch-mock';
// ...
test('visiting /', function(assert) {
fetchMock.get('/users/1', {
'data': {
'type': 'user',
'id': '1',
'attributes': {
// ...
}
}
});
visit('/');
// ...
});
At build time, Ember Network detects if the build target is FastBoot or
the browser. For FastBoot, it swaps in the node-fetch
library. For the browser, it swaps in GitHub's fetch
polyfill. (The browser polyfill will use the native
window.fetch() if available.) The appropriate version will appear in
your
vendor.js file.
If you'd like to write an Ember addon that does something similar,
please see the annotated index.js file.