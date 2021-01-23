IMPORTANT: You probably don't need this addon.

In Ember, since ember-(cli-)qunit 3.X (around late 2017) there is a new testing API that already provides almost identical test helpers from the ones in this addon.

This addon was used as an experiment that helped bikeshed the API of the helpers that are now part of default testing API, like click , tap , fillIn and others.

The only two helpers in this addon that are not part of the default set of helpers that ship with Ember's test harness are scrollTo(selectorOrHTMLElement, x, y) and selectFiles(selectorOrHTMLElement, files = []) .

Unless you want to use those, you are better served using the helpers provided by @ember/test-helpers .

Test helpers for integration tests that mimic the behaviour of the acceptance test helpers provided by Ember.

Use this addon as a way to start the gradual migration towards the future "testing unification" RFC, which proposes only native DOM.

See the Grand Testing Unification RFC

Status: (Pre) 1.0, although we have a good idea about what the needs are for test helpers, we are working through a few points on what changes are needed when using only standard DOM APIs (i.e. without jQuery).

Usage

Integration tests

import { click, fillIn, find, findAll, keyEvent, triggerEvent } from 'ember-native-dom-helpers' ; moduleForComponent( 'my-component' , 'Integration | Component | my-component' , { integration : true }); test( 'I can interact with my component' , async function ( assert ) { this .render(hbs `` ` {{my-component}} ` `` ); await fillIn( '.some-input' , 'some text' ); await click( '.main-button' ); await keyEvent( '.other-input' , 'keyup' , 40 ); await triggerEvent( '.some-drop-area' , 'mouseenter' ); assert.ok(find( '.result-of-event-happened' )); assert.equal(findAll( '.result-list-item' ).length, 3 ); })

Acceptance tests

You can use the exact same helpers for your acceptance tests. All interaction helpers like click , fillIn , et al., return a promise that fullfils when "the world has settled" (that is, there are no pending requests or promises, and the runloop has been drained), which is what the andThen acceptance helper used to do. However, this helper can now be replaced by the async / await syntax in ES2017, yielding easier-to-read tests:

import { visit, click, find, fillIn } from 'ember-native-dom-helpers' ; moduleForAcceptance( 'Acceptance | Sign up' ); test( 'Usage awaiting the world to settle' , async function ( assert ) { await visit( '/sign-up' ); await fillIn( '.first-name' , 'Chuck' ); await fillIn( '.last-name' , 'Berry' ); await click( '.submit-btn' ); assert.ok(find( '.welcome-msg' ), 'There is a welcome banner' ); assert.equal(find( '.welcome-msg-name' ), 'Chuck' ); });

Advantages compared with this.$(selector).click()

The main advantages are:

Fires native events: In Ember, when adding events with the onclick={{action "foo"}} syntax, dispatching jQuery events leads to the action being called twice. Additionally, there are subtle differences between jQuery and Native events that can bite you. Firing native events fixes that problem, but they are very verbose and there are browser incompatibilities. This addon makes firing native events a no-brainer.

Runloop aware: These helpers automatically spawn a runloop, so you don't need to wrap every interaction with Ember.run(() => /* interact with element */ ); .

wait by default: All the helpers return the wait() promise, making it possible to wait for asynchronous side-effects with async/await . (Note that for using async/await in browsers without native support you must install ember-maybe-import-regenerator). test( 'some test' , async function ( assert ) { this .render(hbs `` `{{my-component}}` `` ); await click( '.my-button' ); assert.ok( 'something happened' ); });

More realistic behaviour: When a user clicks on an element, click is not the only event fired. In a real click, the sequence of events is mousedown , focus , mouseup , click . When a user fills in an input the sequence of events is focus , <mutate-value> , input , and change . The helpers provided by this addon fire those events in the right order, simulating more closely how a real user would interact with the page.

Standard DOM elements returned using a find / findAll helpers

The find helper uses document.querySelector and will return a single HTMLElement or null .

helper uses and will return a single or . The findAll helper uses document.querySelectorAll and returns an Array with zero or more elements.

helper uses and returns an with zero or more elements. Both find and findAll helpers query the DOM within #ember-testing .

and helpers query the DOM within . To use a different value from your config/environment.js settings, add to tests/test-helper.js …

import { settings } from 'ember-native-dom-helpers' ; import config from '../config/environment' ; const { APP : { rootElement } } = config; settings.rootElement = rootElement || settings.rootElement;

What if I prefer jQuery collections over native DOM?

Fear not. If you prefer to use jQuery, just wrap the result and do your thing:

assert.equal($(find( '.my-class' )).attr( 'aria-owns' ), '#id123' )

Testing an unsettled world

There is one new helper in this addon that enables some testing patterns that weren't previously easy to perform using traditional methods.

Since the andThen helper waits for the app to settle (no pending requests or promises), and every integration test interaction is wrapped in Ember.run , there is no easy way to test transient state, like loading substates or the state of a component, while some promise is pending, without an awkward setup of timeouts.

Now, however, thanks to explicit usage of promises and the waitUntil helper, you can perform assertions on unsettled states:

import { visit, click, find, fillIn, waitUntil, currentURL } from 'ember-native-dom-helpers' ; moduleForAcceptance( 'Acceptance | Sign up' ); test( 'Usage awaiting the world to settle' , async function ( assert ) { await visit( '/login' ); await fillIn( '.email' , '007@gov.uk' ); await fillIn( '.password' , 'goldeneye' ); let promise = click( '.submit-btn' ); await waitUntil( () => find( '.substate-spinner' )); assert.equal(find( '.loading-substate-header' ).textContent.trim(), 'Loading mission. Please wait, Mr. Bond' ); await promise; assert.equal(currentURL(), '/dashboard' ); assert.equal(find( '.section-header' ).textContent, 'Main dashboard' ); });

I WANT IT NOW, IS THERE A SHORTCUT?

Yes, there is a codemod that will help you transform your test suite to this new style "automatically". Check https://github.com/simonihmig/ember-native-dom-helpers-codemod.

The codemod can't make a perfect conversion, but it will do most of the work for you.

Helpers

click(selectorOrHTMLElement, contextHTMLElement, eventOptions)

tap(selectorOrHTMLElement, eventOptions)

fillIn(selectorOrHTMLElement, text)

find(selector, contextHTMLElement) (query for an element in test DOM, #ember-testing )

(query for an element in test DOM, ) findAll(selector, contextHTMLElement) (query for elements in test DOM, #ember-testing )

(query for elements in test DOM, ) findWithAssert(selector, contextHTMLElement) (same as find , but raises an Error if no result)

(same as , but raises an Error if no result) keyEvent(selectorOrHTMLElement, type, keyCode, modifiers) (type being keydown , keyup or keypress , modifiers being object with { ctrlKey: false, altKey: false, shiftKey: false, metaKey: false } )

(type being , or , modifiers being object with ) triggerEvent(selectorOrHTMLElement, type, options)

focus(selectorOrHTMLElement)

blur(selectorOrHTMLElement)

scrollTo(selectorOrHTMLElement, x, y)

selectFiles(selectorOrHTMLElement, files = []) (selects the file(s)/Blob(s) to the given input[type=file] . Example

(selects the file(s)/Blob(s) to the given . Example visit(url) (only available in acceptance. Raises an error in integration.)

(only available in acceptance. Raises an error in integration.) waitUntil(function, options) (Polls the page until the given callback returns a truthy value, or timesout after 1s)

(Polls the page until the given callback returns a truthy value, or timesout after 1s) waitFor(selector, options) (Convenience for the most common use-case of waitUntil . It polls the page until the element with the given selector is on the page, or timesout after 1s. It accepts a count: 3 option to await a specific number of matches.)

(Convenience for the most common use-case of . It polls the page until the element with the given selector is on the page, or timesout after 1s. It accepts a option to await a specific number of matches.) currentURL() Identical to the one provided by Ember.

Identical to the one provided by Ember. currentPath() Identical to the one provided by Ember.

Identical to the one provided by Ember. currentRouteName() Identical to the one provided by Ember.

