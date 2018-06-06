Polyfills the named arguments feature to work for Ember 2.10+. This is convienient for addon authors to be able to start leveraging named arguments without requiring that all of its users are on Ember 3.1 or higher.
ember install ember-named-arguments-polyfill
"Just use them!"
In a component's template that receives an argument named
foo you can now do:
{{@foo}}
🎉
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-named-arguments-polyfill
yarn install
yarn lint:js
yarn lint:js --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.