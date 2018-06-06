Polyfills the named arguments feature to work for Ember 2.10+. This is convienient for addon authors to be able to start leveraging named arguments without requiring that all of its users are on Ember 3.1 or higher.

Installation

ember install ember-named- arguments -polyfill

Usage

"Just use them!"

In a component's template that receives an argument named foo you can now do:

{{@foo}}

🎉

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd ember-named-arguments-polyfill

yarn install

Linting

yarn lint:js

yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.