ember-named-arguments-polyfill

by ember-polyfills
1.0.0 (see all)

Polyfills support for named arguments for Ember 2.10 through 3.0.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ember-named-arguments-polyfill

Polyfills the named arguments feature to work for Ember 2.10+. This is convienient for addon authors to be able to start leveraging named arguments without requiring that all of its users are on Ember 3.1 or higher.

Installation

ember install ember-named-arguments-polyfill

Usage

"Just use them!"

In a component's template that receives an argument named foo you can now do:

{{@foo}}

🎉

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd ember-named-arguments-polyfill
  • yarn install

Linting

  • yarn lint:js
  • yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

