Simple Ember component for allowing multiple selection from a certain collection (a hasMany property for example) using checkboxes.

Demo

Demo available here.

Installation

ember install ember-multiselect-checkboxes

Usage

Example:

{{multiselect-checkboxes options=users labelProperty='name' selection=selectedUsers}}

This component can be used with an array of primitives as the options, an array of plain javascript objects as the options, or an array of Ember objects as the options. The following attributes should always be set:

options : a collection of Ember objects that can be selected.

: a collection of Ember objects that can be selected. selection : the subset of the options that is currently selected. The selection will automatically be updated when the user checks or unchecks options through Ember's two-way bindings.

When using this component with an array of javascript objects or an array of Ember objects you should also set the labelProperty attribute:

labelProperty : the property on the plain javascript object or the Ember object that will be used as a label for the checkbox. By default this property will render as plain text. If translation is desired, set translate to true.

{{multiselect-checkboxes options=users labelProperty='name' selection=selectedUsers translate=true}}

When using this component with an array of javascript objects or an array of Ember objects you may optionally specify the valueProperty attribute:

valueProperty : the property on the plain javascript object or the Ember object that will be used to represent this object in the selection. Example: when using an array of car objects as the options, if you set the valueProperty as their "color" property, the selection will be an array of color strings (not an array of cars).

This controller for the demo application provides an example of what your controller code could look like for each type of options collection.

An action can be bound to the onchange attribute:

{{multiselect-checkboxes options=users labelProperty='name' selection=selectedUsers onchange=(action 'updateSelection')}}

When a checkbox is checked or unchecked, this action will be triggered. The action handler will receive the following parameters:

newSelection : the subset of the options that is currently selected.

: the subset of the options that is currently selected. value : the corresponding value of the checkbox that was checked or unchecked.

: the corresponding value of the checkbox that was checked or unchecked. operation : a string describing the operation performed on the selection. There are two possible values: 'added' when the value was added to the selection and 'removed' when the value was removed from the selection.

actions: { updateSelection : function ( newSelection, value, operation ) { ... } }

By default, the component will update the value bound to the selection attribute automatically. If you prefer to update the value bound to the selection attribute yourself, this can be disabled by setting the updateSelectionValue attribute to false :

{{multiselect-checkboxes options=users labelProperty='name' selection=selectedUsers onchange=(action 'updateSelection') updateSelectionValue=false}}

You should then update the value bound to the selection property in the action bound to onchange , e.g.:

actions: { updateSelection : function ( newSelection, value, operation ) { this .set( 'selection' , newSelection); ... } }

Note that for long option lists, allowing the component to automatically update the value bound to the selection attribute may result in significantly better performance.

It's also possible to pass a custom template block should you want to customize the option list in some way (requires Ember 1.13 or newer). This template block will receive 3 block parameters: the option itself, a boolean value indicating whether or not the option is selected, and the option's index:

{{# multiselect -checkboxes options=users selection=selectedUsers as |user isSelected index|}} {{/ multiselect -checkboxes}}

The initial example without a custom template block is essentially equivalent to the following example with a custom template block:

{{# multiselect -checkboxes options=users selection=selectedUsers as |user isSelected|}} < li > < label > {{input type="checkbox" checked=isSelected}} {{user.name}} </ label > </ li > {{/ multiselect -checkboxes}}

Note that the labelProperty attribute is superfluous when using a custom template block; instead, {{user.name}} is used directly in the template block.

By default the multiselect-checkboxes tag will render as an ul element. This can be customized by specifying the tagName attribute: