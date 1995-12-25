moment.js template helpers for Ember.js
This addon provides Ember-specific Helpers and a Service that make it convenient to use Moment.js in your templates. If you just want to call Moment.js directly from Javascript, you don't need this addon.
The recommended way to use Moment.js in an Ember app is:
moment or
moment-timezone to your dependencies.
ember-auto-import in your dependencies.
ember-cli-moment-shim in your dependencies (it would add a redundant copy).
import moment from 'moment' or
import moment from 'moment-timezone'.
The recommended way to use Moment.js in an Ember addon is:
moment or
moment-timezone to your
peerDependencies. This ensures that your addon and the app must use the same copy.
devDependencies so your own test suite satisfies the peerDep.
ember-cli-moment-shim.
ember-auto-import.
Moment itself is no longer actively developed and new projects should not add it. You can look at alternative libraries like Luxon, or better yet keep an eye on Temporal which is likely to add moment-like capabilities directly to Javascript quite soon.
Apps should configure their locale and timezone support (which can have a large impact on bundle size) by following Moment's documentation about Webpack:
and passing the resulting webpack configuration to either ember-auto-import or Embroider. For example:
const MomentLocalesPlugin = require('moment-locales-webpack-plugin');
const MomentTimezoneDataPlugin = require('moment-timezone-data-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = function (defaults) {
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
autoImport: {
webpack: {
plugins: [
new MomentLocalesPlugin({
// 'en' is built into moment and cannot be removed. This strips the others.
localesToKeep: [],
}),
new MomentTimezoneDataPlugin({
// Keep timezone data for the US, covering all possible years.
matchCountries: 'US',
}),
],
},
},
});
ember install ember-moment
Compatibility:
Ember Octane+ : >= v9 // the default branch
Ember Classic : < v9 // the ember-classic branch.
the
ember-classic branch is in maintenance mode, and will only receive bugfixes
{{moment <date>}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
Returns a Moment.
Example
{{moment '12-25-1995' 'MM-DD-YYYY'}} {{!-- Mon Dec 25 1995 00:00:00 GMT-0500 --}}
{{utc <date>}}
{{utc}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
Returns a Moment with utc mode set.
Example
{{utc '2001-10-31T08:24:56'}} {{!-- Wed Oct 31 2001 08:24:56 GMT+0000 --}}
{{utc}} {{!-- current time utc, like Mon Feb 12 2018 20:33:08 GMT+0000 --}}
{{utc (moment '2018-01-01T00:00:00+01:00' 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ssZ')}} {{!-- Sun Dec 31 2017 23:00:00 GMT+0000 --}}
{{moment-format <date> [outputFormat=moment.defaultFormat [<inputFormat>]]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
outputFormat
|An optional date/time
String output format, defaults to
moment.defaultFormat which you must explicitly define
<inputFormat>
|An optional date/time
String input format
Formats a
<date> to an optional
outputFormat from an optional
inputFormat. If the
inputFormat is not provided, the date
String is parsed on a best effort basis. If the
outputFormat is not given the global
moment.defaultFormat is used. Typically,
outputFormat and
inputFormat are given. See
momentjs#format.
NOTE: for all other helpers, the input format string is the second argument.
Example
{{moment-format '12-1995-25' 'MM/DD/YYYY' 'MM-YYYY-DD'}} {{!-- 12/25/1995 --}}
{{moment-from <dateA> [<dateB>] [hideAffix=false]}}
{{moment-from-now <dateA> [hideAffix=false]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<dateA>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...), defaults to now
hideAffix
|An optional
Boolean to hide the relative prefix/suffix or not.
Returns the time between
<dateA> and
<dateB> relative to
<dateB>. See
momentjs#from.
Note that
moment-from-now is just a more verbose
moment-from without
dateB. You don't need to use it anymore.
Examples
{{!-- in January 2018 at time of writing --}}
{{moment-from '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- in 978 years --}}
{{moment-from-now '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- in 978 years --}}
{{moment-from '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25' hideAffix=true}} {{!-- 1000 years --}}
{{moment-to <dateA> [<dateB>] [hideAffix=false]}}
{{moment-to-now <dateA> [hideAffix=false]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<dateA>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...), defaults to now
hideAffix
|An optional
Boolean to hide the relative prefix/suffix or not.
Returns the time between
<dateA> and
<dateB> relative to
<dateA>. See
momentjs#to.
Note that
moment-to-now is just a more verbose
moment-to without
dateB. You don't need to use it anymore.
Examples
{{!-- in January 2018 at time of writing --}}
{{moment-to '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- 978 years ago --}}
{{moment-to '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- in 1000 years --}}
{{moment-to-now '1995-12-25' hideAffix=true}} {{!-- 22 years --}}
{{moment-duration <number> [<units>]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<number>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by
moment (typically a
Number in milliseconds)
<units>
|An optional
String to specify the units of
<number> (typically
'seconds',
'minutes',
'hours'...)
Returns a Duration automatically humanized. See
momentjs#duration.
Examples
{{moment-duration 100}} {{!-- a few seconds --}}
{{moment-duration 24 'hours'}} {{!-- a day --}}
{{moment-calendar <dateA> [<dateB> [<formatHash>]]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<dateA>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...) used as a reference, defaults to now
<formatHash>
|An optional output format hash, defaults to
{}
Returns the time between
<dateA> and
<dateB> relative to
<dateB> in a way that is different from
moment-from and customizable via
<formatHash>. See
momentjs#calendar.
Examples
{{!-- in January 2018 at time of writing --}}
{{moment-from-now '2018-01-25'}} {{!-- 2 days ago --}}
{{moment-calendar '2018-01-25'}} {{!-- Yesterday at 12:00 AM --}}
{{moment-diff <dateA> <dateB> [precision='milliseconds' [float=false]]}}
|Parameters
|Values
<dateA>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
precision
|An optional unit of measurement, defaults to
'milliseconds'
float
|An optional
Boolean to get the floating point result, rather than the integer value
Returns the difference in
precision units between
<dateA> and
<dateB> with floating point accuracy if
float is
true. See
momentjs#diff.
Examples
{{moment-diff '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26'}} {{!-- 86400000 --}}
{{moment-diff '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years' float=true}} {{!-- 0.0026881720430107525 --}}
{{moment-add <date> <number> [precision='milliseconds']}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|An optional value interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...). Defaults to value of
moment()
<number>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by
moment that is the amount of the
precision you want to
add to the
date provided
precision
|An optional unit of measurement, defaults to
'milliseconds'
Mutates the original moment by adding time. See
momentjs#add.
Examples
{{!-- Add 6 days to a date --}}
{{moment-add '10-19-2019' 6 precision='days'}}
{{!-- Add 6 days to a date --}}
const duration = { days: 6 }
{{moment-add '10-19-2019' duration}}
{{!-- Print a date 6 days from now --}}
{{moment-add 6 precision='days'}}
{{moment-subtract <date> <number> [precision='milliseconds']}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|An optional value interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...). Defaults to value of
moment()
<number>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by
moment that is the amount of the
precision you want to
subtract from the
date provided
precision
|An optional unit of measurement, defaults to
'milliseconds'
Mutates the original moment by removing time. See
momentjs#subtract.
Examples
{{!-- Remove 6 days from a date --}}
{{moment-subtract '10-19-2019' 6 precision='days'}}
{{!-- Remove 6 days from a date --}}
const duration = { days: 6 }
{{moment-subtract '10-19-2019' duration}}
{{!-- Print a date 6 days earlier --}}
{{moment-subtract 6 precision='days'}}
{{is-before <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}
{{is-after <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}
{{is-same <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}
{{is-same-or-before <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}
{{is-same-or-after <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}
|Parameters
|Values
<dateA>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...). If not given,
<dateA> becomes now and
<dateB> becomes
<dateA>
precision
|An optional
String unit of comparison precision, defaults to
'milliseconds'
Returns a
Boolean that indicates if
<dateA> is respectively before/after/the same/same or before/ same or after
<dateB> to the
precision level. See
momentjs#queries.
Examples
{{is-before '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- false --}}
{{is-before '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years'}} {{!-- false --}}
{{is-same-or-after '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years'}} {{!-- true --}}
{{is-between <date> <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='year' inclusivity='[)']}}
|Parameters
|Values
<date>
|Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateA>
|A boundary value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...)
<dateB>
|An optional boundary value(s) interpretable as a date/time by
moment (a date
String or a
Moment or a
Date...). If not given
<date> is assigned now,
<dateA> is assigned
<date> and
<dateB> is assigned
<dateA>.
precision
|An optional
String unit of comparison precision, defaults to
'milliseconds'
inclusivity
|An optional
String indicating inclusivity of the boundaries, defaults to
()
Returns a
Boolean that indicates if
<date> is between
<dateA> and
<dateB> to the
precision level and with boundary inclusions specified by
inclusivity. See
momentjs#is-between.
Examples
{{is-between '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25'}} {{!-- true --}}
{{is-between '1995-12-25' '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25' precision='years' inclusivity='()'}} {{!-- true --}}
{{now}}
{{moment-format (now) 'MM-DD-YYYY'}}
Returns the present Moment.
Examples
{{!-- date at time of writing }}
{{now}} {{!-- Sat Jan 27 2018 11:59:31 GMT-0500 --}}
{{!-- interval is a common named parameter (see the corresponding section) }}
{{now interval=1000}} {{!-- <current date and updating every 1-second (1000 milliseconds).> --}}
{{unix <timestamp>}}
|Parameters
|Values
<timestamp>
|An integer
Number or
String value representing the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 12AM UTC)
Returns a Moment corresponding to the
<timestamp>.
Examples
{{unix '1516586508'}} {{!-- Sun Jan 21 2018 21:01:48 GMT-0500 --}}
{{!-- Warning: Passing a literal integer value does not work --}}
{{unix 1516586508}} {{!-- Invalid date --}}
All helpers accept the following optional named arguments (even though they are not always applicable):
|Parameters
|Values
locale
|An optional
String locale, to override the default global
moment.locale
timeZone
|An optional
String time zone, defaults to
moment.timeZone (the default time zone)
interval
|An optional interval
Number of milliseconds when the helper should be recomputed
allow-empty
|An optional
Boolean to ignore the
Invalid date output when knowingly passing
null,
undefined, or
'', defaults to
false
Note that
interval does not recompute the value of the helper parameters, unless it is
part of a helper that is a value in which case it is useful for "live" updating as time elapses.
Warning:
allow-empty is currently inconsistent and should not always be trusted.
Examples
{{now interval=1000}} {{!-- <current date and updating every 1-second (1000 milliseconds)> --}}
{{is-before (now) '2018-01-26' interval=60000}} {{!-- if this was true initially, it will always be true despite interval --}}
{{moment-format '' allow-empty=true}} {{!-- <nothing> --}}
Your application may require a default format other than the default, ISO 8601. For example, you may want dates to fallback on the localized shorthand format
L by default.
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function() {
return {
moment: {
outputFormat: 'L'
}
}
};
If you need to change the default format during runtime, use the service API. Doing so will cause the moment-format helper instances to re-render with the new default format.
// app/controller/index.js
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
moment: Ember.inject.service(),
actions: {
changeDefaultFormat() {
this.set('moment.defaultFormat', 'MM.DD.YYYY');
}
}
})
If
null,
undefined, or an empty string are passed as a date to any of the moment helpers then you will get
Invalid Date in the output. To avoid this issue globally, you can set the option
allowEmpty which all of the helpers respect and will result in nothing being rendered instead of
Invalid Date.
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function() {
return {
moment: {
allowEmpty: true // default: false
}
}
};
// app/routes/applicaton.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
moment: Ember.inject.service(),
beforeModel() {
this.get('moment').setLocale('es');
}
});
// app/routes/applicaton.js
export default Ember.Route.extend({
moment: Ember.inject.service(),
beforeModel() {
this.get('moment').setTimeZone('America/Los_Angeles');
}
});
Invalid Dateis being rendered into the DOM, how do I avoid this?
An invalid date string is being passed into momentjs and/or the input string format was omitted.
If you are knowingly passing null, undefined, or an empty string and want to ignore the output of
Invalid Date then pass the option
allow-empty=true to the helper (all helpers accept this property)
{{moment-format ''}} {{!-- Invalid date --}}
{{moment-format '' allow-empty=true}} {{!-- <nothing> --}}
See the Contributing guide for details.