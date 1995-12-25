moment.js template helpers for Ember.js

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

ember-auto-import 2.0 or above

Using Moment.js in Ember Apps & Addons

This addon provides Ember-specific Helpers and a Service that make it convenient to use Moment.js in your templates. If you just want to call Moment.js directly from Javascript, you don't need this addon.

The recommended way to use Moment.js in an Ember app is:

Add either moment or moment-timezone to your dependencies. Make sure you have ember-auto-import in your dependencies. Make sure you don't have ember-cli-moment-shim in your dependencies (it would add a redundant copy). Use imports in your Javascript like import moment from 'moment' or import moment from 'moment-timezone' . Optional but strongly recommended: Configure which locales and timezones will be included in your app by following the instructions below in "Controlling Locale and Timezone Data".

The recommended way to use Moment.js in an Ember addon is:

Add either moment or moment-timezone to your peerDependencies . This ensures that your addon and the app must use the same copy. Also add it to your devDependencies so your own test suite satisfies the peerDep. Make sure you don't depend on ember-cli-moment-shim . Make sure you do depend on ember-auto-import .

Moment itself is no longer actively developed and new projects should not add it. You can look at alternative libraries like Luxon, or better yet keep an eye on Temporal which is likely to add moment-like capabilities directly to Javascript quite soon.

Controlling Locale and Timezone Data

Apps should configure their locale and timezone support (which can have a large impact on bundle size) by following Moment's documentation about Webpack:

and passing the resulting webpack configuration to either ember-auto-import or Embroider. For example:

const MomentLocalesPlugin = require ( 'moment-locales-webpack-plugin' ); const MomentTimezoneDataPlugin = require ( 'moment-timezone-data-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { let app = new EmberApp(defaults, { autoImport : { webpack : { plugins : [ new MomentLocalesPlugin({ localesToKeep : [], }), new MomentTimezoneDataPlugin({ matchCountries : 'US' , }), ], }, }, });

Installing or Upgrading ember-moment

First, install Moment.js using the instructions above. Then you can install ember-moment: ember install ember-moment

Compatibility:

Ember Octane+ : >= v9 // the default branch

Ember Classic : < v9 // the ember-classic branch. the ember-classic branch is in maintenance mode, and will only receive bugfixes

Usage

Helpers

moment

{{moment <date>}}

Parameters Values <date> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...)

Returns a Moment.

Example

{{moment '12-25-1995' 'MM-DD-YYYY'}}

utc

{{utc <date>}} {{utc}}

Parameters Values <date> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...)

Returns a Moment with utc mode set.

Example

{{utc '2001-10-31T08:24:56'}} {{utc}} {{utc (moment '2018-01-01T00:00:00+01:00' 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm:ssZ')}}

{{moment-format <date> [outputFormat=moment.defaultFormat [<inputFormat>]]}}

Parameters Values <date> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) outputFormat An optional date/time String output format, defaults to moment.defaultFormat which you must explicitly define <inputFormat> An optional date/time String input format

Formats a <date> to an optional outputFormat from an optional inputFormat . If the inputFormat is not provided, the date String is parsed on a best effort basis. If the outputFormat is not given the global moment.defaultFormat is used. Typically, outputFormat and inputFormat are given. See momentjs#format .

NOTE: for all other helpers, the input format string is the second argument.

Example

{{moment-format '12-1995-25' 'MM/DD/YYYY' 'MM-YYYY-DD'}}

{{moment-from <dateA> [<dateB>] [hideAffix=false]}} {{moment-from-now <dateA> [hideAffix=false]}}

Parameters Values <dateA> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...), defaults to now hideAffix An optional Boolean to hide the relative prefix/suffix or not.

Returns the time between <dateA> and <dateB> relative to <dateB> . See momentjs#from .

Note that moment-from-now is just a more verbose moment-from without dateB . You don't need to use it anymore.

Examples

{{moment-from '2995-12-25'}} {{moment-from-now '2995-12-25'}} {{moment-from '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25' hideAffix=true}}

{{moment-to <dateA> [<dateB>] [hideAffix=false]}} {{moment-to-now <dateA> [hideAffix=false]}}

Parameters Values <dateA> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...), defaults to now hideAffix An optional Boolean to hide the relative prefix/suffix or not.

Returns the time between <dateA> and <dateB> relative to <dateA> . See momentjs#to .

Note that moment-to-now is just a more verbose moment-to without dateB . You don't need to use it anymore.

Examples

{{moment-to '2995-12-25'}} {{moment-to '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25'}} {{moment-to-now '1995-12-25' hideAffix=true}}

{{moment-duration <number> [<units>]}}

Parameters Values <number> Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by moment (typically a Number in milliseconds) <units> An optional String to specify the units of <number> (typically 'seconds' , 'minutes' , 'hours' ...)

Returns a Duration automatically humanized. See momentjs#duration .

Examples

{{moment-duration 100}} {{moment-duration 24 'hours'}}

{{moment-calendar <dateA> [<dateB> [<formatHash>]]}}

Parameters Values <dateA> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) used as a reference, defaults to now <formatHash> An optional output format hash, defaults to {}

Returns the time between <dateA> and <dateB> relative to <dateB> in a way that is different from moment-from and customizable via <formatHash> . See momentjs#calendar .

Examples

{{moment-from-now '2018-01-25'}} {{moment-calendar '2018-01-25'}}

{{moment-diff <dateA> <dateB> [precision='milliseconds' [float=false]]}}

Parameters Values <dateA> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) precision An optional unit of measurement, defaults to 'milliseconds' float An optional Boolean to get the floating point result, rather than the integer value

Returns the difference in precision units between <dateA> and <dateB> with floating point accuracy if float is true . See momentjs#diff .

Examples

{{moment-diff '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26'}} {{moment-diff '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years' float=true}}

{{moment-add <date> <number> [precision='milliseconds']}}

Parameters Values <date> An optional value interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...). Defaults to value of moment() <number> Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by moment that is the amount of the precision you want to add to the date provided precision An optional unit of measurement, defaults to 'milliseconds'

Mutates the original moment by adding time. See momentjs#add .

Examples

{{moment-add '10-19-2019' 6 precision='days'}} const duration = { days: 6 } {{moment-add '10-19-2019' duration}} {{moment-add 6 precision='days'}}

{{moment-subtract <date> <number> [precision='milliseconds']}}

Parameters Values <date> An optional value interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...). Defaults to value of moment() <number> Any value(s) interpretable as a duration by moment that is the amount of the precision you want to subtract from the date provided precision An optional unit of measurement, defaults to 'milliseconds'

Mutates the original moment by removing time. See momentjs#subtract .

Examples

{{moment-subtract '10-19-2019' 6 precision='days'}} const duration = { days: 6 } {{moment-subtract '10-19-2019' duration}} {{moment-subtract 6 precision='days'}}

{{is-before <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}} {{is-after <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}} {{is-same <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}} {{is-same-or-before <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}} {{is-same-or-after <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='milliseconds']}}

Parameters Values <dateA> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> An optional value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...). If not given, <dateA> becomes now and <dateB> becomes <dateA> precision An optional String unit of comparison precision, defaults to 'milliseconds'

Returns a Boolean that indicates if <dateA> is respectively before/after/the same/same or before/ same or after <dateB> to the precision level. See momentjs#queries .

Examples

{{is-before '2995-12-25'}} {{is-before '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years'}} {{is-same-or-after '2018-01-25' '2018-01-26' precision='years'}}

{{is-between <date> <dateA> [<dateB>] [precision='year' inclusivity='[)']}}

Parameters Values <date> Any value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateA> A boundary value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...) <dateB> An optional boundary value(s) interpretable as a date/time by moment (a date String or a Moment or a Date ...). If not given <date> is assigned now, <dateA> is assigned <date> and <dateB> is assigned <dateA> . precision An optional String unit of comparison precision, defaults to 'milliseconds' inclusivity An optional String indicating inclusivity of the boundaries, defaults to ()

Returns a Boolean that indicates if <date> is between <dateA> and <dateB> to the precision level and with boundary inclusions specified by inclusivity . See momentjs#is-between .

Examples

{{is-between '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25'}} {{is-between '1995-12-25' '1995-12-25' '2995-12-25' precision='years' inclusivity='()'}}

now

{{now}} {{moment-format (now) 'MM-DD-YYYY'}}

Returns the present Moment.

Examples

unix

{{unix <timestamp>}}

Parameters Values <timestamp> An integer Number or String value representing the number of seconds since the Unix Epoch (January 1 1970 12AM UTC)

Returns a Moment corresponding to the <timestamp> .

Examples

{{unix '1516586508'}} {{unix 1516586508}}

Common optional named arguments

All helpers accept the following optional named arguments (even though they are not always applicable):

Parameters Values locale An optional String locale, to override the default global moment.locale timeZone An optional String time zone, defaults to moment.timeZone (the default time zone) interval An optional interval Number of milliseconds when the helper should be recomputed allow-empty An optional Boolean to ignore the Invalid date output when knowingly passing null , undefined , or '' , defaults to false

Note that interval does not recompute the value of the helper parameters, unless it is part of a helper that is a value in which case it is useful for "live" updating as time elapses.

Warning: allow-empty is currently inconsistent and should not always be trusted.

Examples

{{now interval=1000}} {{is-before (now) '2018-01-26' interval=60000}} {{moment-format '' allow-empty=true}}

Configuration Options

Global Default Output Format

Your application may require a default format other than the default, ISO 8601. For example, you may want dates to fallback on the localized shorthand format L by default.

module .exports = function ( ) { return { moment : { outputFormat : 'L' } } };

If you need to change the default format during runtime, use the service API. Doing so will cause the moment-format helper instances to re-render with the new default format.

export default Ember.Controller.extend({ moment : Ember.inject.service(), actions : { changeDefaultFormat() { this .set( 'moment.defaultFormat' , 'MM.DD.YYYY' ); } } })

If null , undefined , or an empty string are passed as a date to any of the moment helpers then you will get Invalid Date in the output. To avoid this issue globally, you can set the option allowEmpty which all of the helpers respect and will result in nothing being rendered instead of Invalid Date .

module .exports = function ( ) { return { moment : { allowEmpty : true } } };

Configure default runtime locale/timeZone

Globally set locale

export default Ember.Route.extend({ moment : Ember.inject.service(), beforeModel() { this .get( 'moment' ).setLocale( 'es' ); } });

Globally set time zone

export default Ember.Route.extend({ moment : Ember.inject.service(), beforeModel() { this .get( 'moment' ).setTimeZone( 'America/Los_Angeles' ); } });

Frequently Asked Questions

Invalid Date is being rendered into the DOM, how do I avoid this?

An invalid date string is being passed into momentjs and/or the input string format was omitted.

If you are knowingly passing null, undefined, or an empty string and want to ignore the output of Invalid Date then pass the option allow-empty=true to the helper (all helpers accept this property)

{{moment-format ''}} {{moment-format '' allow-empty=true}}

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

