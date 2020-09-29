This codemod uses
jscodeshift to update an Ember application to
import framework code using module syntax, as proposed in RFC 176: JavaScript Module API. It can update apps that use the global
Ember, and will eventually also support
apps using ember-cli-shims.
For example, it will rewrite code that looks like this:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
isAnimal: Ember.computed.or('isDog', 'isCat')
});
Into this:
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { or } from '@ember/object/computed'
export default Component.extend({
isAnimal: or('isDog', 'isCat')
});
WARNING:
jscodeshift, and thus this codemod, edit your files in place.
It does not make a copy. Make sure your code is checked into a source control
repository like Git and that you have no outstanding changes to commit before
running this tool.
The simplest way to use the codemod is like this:
npm install ember-modules-codemod -g
cd my-ember-app
ember-modules-codemod
Or using
npx:
npx ember-modules-codemod
By default,
ember-modules-codemod will apply changes on files in the following folders:
app/
addon/
addon-test-support/
lib/
tests/
test-support/
You can also execute the codemod in a specific folder:
ember-modules-codemod my-folder-to-modify
If the codemod finds a use of the
Ember global it doesn't know how to
translate, it will write a report to
MODULE_REPORT.md. You can use this report
as the basis for filing support issues or contributing to the RFC.
This package includes an
ember-modules-codemod binary that wraps
jscodeshift
and invokes it with the correct configuration when inside the root directory of
an Ember app.
If you're comfortable with
jscodeshift already or would rather use it
directly, you can clone this repository and invoke the transform manually:
npm install jscodeshift -g
git clone https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-modules-codemod
cd my-ember-app
jscodeshift -t ../ember-modules-codemod/transform.js app
Note that invoking the transform directly disables the generation of the Markdown report if any unknown globals are discovered.
yarn test // run all tests once
yarn test -- --watchAll // continuously run tests
yarn test:debug // run tests in debug mode (using Chrome's chrome://inspect tab)
Tests for this codemod work by comparing a paired input and output file in the
__testfixtures__ directory. Pre-transform files should be of format
<test-name>.input.js, expected output after the transform should be named
<test-name>.output.js. Files must use the same
<test-name> in their names so they can be compared.
If you discover a file in your app that the codemod doesn't handle well, please consider submitting either a fix or a failing test case.
First, add the file to the
test/input/ directory. Then, make another file with
the identical name and put it in
test/expected-output/. This file should
contain the JavaScript output you would expected after running the codemod.
For example, if the codemod fails on a file in my app called
app/components/my-component.js, I would copy that file into this repository as
test/input/my-component.js. Ideally, I will edit the file to the smallest
possible test case to reproduce the problem (and, obviously, remove any
proprietary code!). I might also wish to give it a more descriptive name, like
preserve-leading-comment.js.
Next, I would copy that file into
test/input/my-component.js, and hand apply
the transformations I'm expecting.
Then, run
npm test to run the tests using Mocha. The tests will automatically
compare identically named files in each directory and provide a diff of the
output if they don't match.
Lastly, make changes to
transform.js until the tests report they are passing.
If you are submitting changes to the transform, please include a test case so we can ensure that future changes do not cause a regression.
If you want to change how globals are mapped into modules, you will find
the data structure that controls that in the
ember-rfc176-data npm package.
The structure is:
{
"globalPath": ["moduleName", "namedExport"?, "localName"?]
}
Only the first item in the array is mandatory. The second item is only needed for named exports. The third item is only necessary if the local identifier the import is bound to should be different than named export (or the previous global version, in the case of default exports).
A few examples:
Ember.Application ⟹
'Application': ['ember-application'] ⟹
import Application from 'ember-application'
Ember.computed.or ⟹
'computed.or': ['ember-object/computed', 'or'] ⟹
import { or } from 'ember-object/computed'
Ember.DefaultResolver ⟹
'DefaultResolver': ['ember-application/globals-resolver', null, 'GlobalsResolver'] ⟹
import GlobalsResolver from 'ember-application/globals-resolver'
There are some limitations in the current implementation that can hopefully be addressed in the future. PRs welcome!
ember-cli-shims are not updated.
import * as bar from 'foo') are not supported.