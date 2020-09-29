Ember Modules Codemod

This codemod uses jscodeshift to update an Ember application to import framework code using module syntax, as proposed in RFC 176: JavaScript Module API. It can update apps that use the global Ember , and will eventually also support apps using ember-cli-shims.

For example, it will rewrite code that looks like this:

export default Ember.Component.extend({ isAnimal : Ember.computed.or( 'isDog' , 'isCat' ) });

Into this:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { or } from '@ember/object/computed' export default Component.extend({ isAnimal : or( 'isDog' , 'isCat' ) });

Usage

WARNING: jscodeshift , and thus this codemod, edit your files in place. It does not make a copy. Make sure your code is checked into a source control repository like Git and that you have no outstanding changes to commit before running this tool.

The simplest way to use the codemod is like this:

npm install ember-modules-codemod -g cd my-ember-app ember-modules-codemod

Or using npx :

npx ember-modules-codemod

Paths

By default, ember-modules-codemod will apply changes on files in the following folders:

app/ addon/ addon-test-support/ lib/ tests/ test -support/

You can also execute the codemod in a specific folder:

ember-modules-codemod my-folder-to-modify

Unknown Globals

If the codemod finds a use of the Ember global it doesn't know how to translate, it will write a report to MODULE_REPORT.md . You can use this report as the basis for filing support issues or contributing to the RFC.

Standalone

This package includes an ember-modules-codemod binary that wraps jscodeshift and invokes it with the correct configuration when inside the root directory of an Ember app.

If you're comfortable with jscodeshift already or would rather use it directly, you can clone this repository and invoke the transform manually:

npm install jscodeshift -g git clone https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-modules-codemod cd my-ember-app jscodeshift -t ../ember-modules-codemod/transform.js app

Note that invoking the transform directly disables the generation of the Markdown report if any unknown globals are discovered.

Contributing

Running Tests

yarn test // run all tests once yarn test -- --watchAll // continuously run tests yarn test :debug // run tests in debug mode (using Chrome 's chrome://inspect tab)

Tests for this codemod work by comparing a paired input and output file in the __testfixtures__ directory. Pre-transform files should be of format <test-name>.input.js , expected output after the transform should be named <test-name>.output.js . Files must use the same <test-name> in their names so they can be compared.

Transform Bugs

If you discover a file in your app that the codemod doesn't handle well, please consider submitting either a fix or a failing test case.

First, add the file to the test/input/ directory. Then, make another file with the identical name and put it in test/expected-output/ . This file should contain the JavaScript output you would expected after running the codemod.

For example, if the codemod fails on a file in my app called app/components/my-component.js , I would copy that file into this repository as test/input/my-component.js . Ideally, I will edit the file to the smallest possible test case to reproduce the problem (and, obviously, remove any proprietary code!). I might also wish to give it a more descriptive name, like preserve-leading-comment.js .

Next, I would copy that file into test/input/my-component.js , and hand apply the transformations I'm expecting.

Then, run npm test to run the tests using Mocha. The tests will automatically compare identically named files in each directory and provide a diff of the output if they don't match.

Lastly, make changes to transform.js until the tests report they are passing.

If you are submitting changes to the transform, please include a test case so we can ensure that future changes do not cause a regression.

Module Changes

If you want to change how globals are mapped into modules, you will find the data structure that controls that in the ember-rfc176-data npm package. The structure is:

{ "globalPath" : [ "moduleName" , "namedExport" ?, "localName" ?] }

Only the first item in the array is mandatory. The second item is only needed for named exports. The third item is only necessary if the local identifier the import is bound to should be different than named export (or the previous global version, in the case of default exports).

A few examples:

Ember.Application ⟹ 'Application': ['ember-application'] ⟹ import Application from 'ember-application' Ember.computed.or ⟹ 'computed.or': ['ember-object/computed', 'or'] ⟹ import { or } from 'ember-object/computed' Ember.DefaultResolver ⟹ 'DefaultResolver': ['ember-application/globals-resolver', null, 'GlobalsResolver'] ⟹ import GlobalsResolver from 'ember-application/globals-resolver'

Known Issues

There are some limitations in the current implementation that can hopefully be addressed in the future. PRs welcome!