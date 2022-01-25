This addon provides an API for authoring element modifiers in Ember. It mirrors Ember's helper API, with variations for writing simple functional modifiers and for writing more complicated class modifiers.
This addon is the next iteration of both ember-class-based-modifier and ember-functional-modifiers. Some breaking changes to the APIs have been made. For a list of differences, see the API differences section.
Huge thanks to @sukima and @spencer516 for their contributions! This project is based on their work, and wouldn't have been possible without them.
This project follows the current draft of the Semantic Versioning for TypeScript Types proposal.
ember install ember-modifier
Modifiers are a basic primitive for interacting with the DOM in Ember. For
example, Ember ships with a built-in modifier,
{{on}}:
<button {{on "click" @onClick}}>
{{@text}}
</button>
All modifiers get applied to elements directly this way (if you see a similar value that isn't in an element, it is probably a helper instead), and they are passed the element when applying their effects.
Conceptually, modifiers take tracked, derived state, and turn it into some sort of side effect - usually, mutating the DOM node they are applied to in some way, but they might also trigger other types of side effects.
A "side effect" is something that happens in programming all the time. Here's an example of one in an Ember component that attempts to make a button like in the first example, but without modifiers:
// 🛑 DO NOT COPY THIS 🛑
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
export default class MyButton extends Component {
get setupEventHandler() {
document.querySelector('#my-button').addEventListener(this.args.onClick);
return undefined;
}
}
<button id="#my-button">
{{this.setupEventHandler}}
{{@text}}
</button>
We can see by looking at the
setupEventListener getter that it isn't actually
returning a value, instead it always returns
undefined. However, it also adds
the
@onClick argument as an event listener to the button in the template
when the getter is run, as the template is rendering, which is a side effect
Side effects can make code very difficult to reason about, since any function could be updating a value elsewhere. In fact, the code above is very buggy:
@onClick argument ever changes, it won't remove the old event
listener, it'll just keep adding new ones.
However, there are lots of times where its difficult to write code that doesn't have side effects. Sometimes it would mean having to rewrite a large portion of an application. Sometimes, like in the case of modifying DOM, there isn't a clear way to do it at all with just getters and components.
This is where modifiers come in. Modifiers exist as a way to bridge the gap between derived state and side effects in way that is contained and consistent, so that users of a modifier don't have to think about them.
Let's look again at our original example:
<button {{on "click" @onClick}}>
{{@text}}
</button>
We can see pretty clearly from this template that Ember will:
<button> element
@text argument to that button
@onClick argument
If
@text or
@onClick ever change, Ember will keep everything in sync for us.
We don't ever have to manually set
element.textContent or update anything
ourselves. In this way, we can say the template is declarative - it tells
Ember what we want the output to be, and Ember handles all of the bookkeeping
itself.
Here's how we could implement the
{{on}} modifier so that it always keeps
things in sync correctly:
import { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
export default modifier((element, [eventName, handler]) => {
element.addEventListener(eventName, handler);
return () => {
element.removeEventListener(eventName, handler);
}
});
Here, we setup the event listener using the positional parameters passed to the
modifier. Then, we return a destructor - a function that undoes our setup,
and is effectively the opposite side effect. This way, if the
@onClick
handler ever changes, we first teardown the first event listener we added -
leaving the element in its original state before the modifier ever ran - and
then setup the new handler.
This is what allows us to treat the
{{on}} modifier as if it were just like
the
{{@text}} value we put in the template. While it is side effecting, it
knows how to setup and teardown that side effect and manage its state. The side
effect is contained - it doesn't escape into the rest of our application, it
doesn't cause other unrelated changes, and we can think about it as another
piece of declarative, derived state. Just another part of the template!
In general, when writing modifiers, especially general purpose/reusable modifiers, they should be designed with this in mind. Which specific effects are they trying to accomplish, how to manage them effectively, and how to do it in a way that is transparent to the user of the modifier.
Sometimes modifiers won't be completely self-contained. For instance, the
@ember/render-modifiers
package provides modifiers that call component methods directly, giving the
component the ability to manage the side effect. This is ok, but it limits the
reusability of whatever the component is doing, so breaking those effects out
into individual modifiers is generally preferable.
This addon does not provide any modifiers out of the box; instead, this library allows you to write your own. There are two ways to write modifiers:
import Modifier, { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
These are analogous to Ember's Helper APIs,
helper and
Helper.
modifier is an API for writing simple modifiers. For instance, you could
implement Ember's built-in
{{on}} modifier like so with
modifier:
// /app/modifiers/on.js
import { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
export default modifier((element, [eventName, handler]) => {
element.addEventListener(eventName, handler);
return () => {
element.removeEventListener(eventName, handler);
}
});
Functional modifiers consist of a function that receives:
element
modifier((element, positional, named) => { /* */ });
This function runs the first time when the element the modifier was applied to is inserted into the DOM, and it autotracks while running. Any values that it accesses will be tracked, including the arguments it receives, and if any of them changes, the function will run again.
The modifier can also optionally return a destructor. The destructor function will be run just before the next update, and when the element is being removed entirely. It should generally clean up the changes that the modifier made in the first place.
To create a modifier (and a corresponding integration test), run:
ember g modifier scroll-top
For example, if you wanted to implement your own
scrollTop modifier (similar
to this),
you may do something like this:
// app/modifiers/scroll-top.js
import { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
export default modifier((element, [scrollPosition]) => {
element.scrollTop = scrollPosition;
})
<div class="scroll-container" {{scroll-top @scrollPosition}}>
{{yield}}
</div>
If the functionality you add in the modifier needs to be torn down when the element is removed, you can return a function for the teardown method.
For example, if you wanted to have your elements dance randomly on the page
using
setInterval, but you wanted to make sure that was canceled when the
element was removed, you could do:
// app/modifiers/move-randomly.js
import { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
const { random, round } = Math;
export default modifier(element => {
const id = setInterval(() => {
const top = round(random() * 500);
const left = round(random() * 500);
element.style.transform = `translate(${left}px, ${top}px)`;
}, 1000);
return () => clearInterval(id);
});
<button {{move-randomly}}>
{{yield}}
</button>
Sometimes you may need to do something more complicated than what can be handled by functional modifiers. For instance:
In these cases, you can use a class modifier instead. Here's how you would
implement the
{{on}} modifier with a class:
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
export default class OnModifier extends Modifier {
event = null;
handler = null;
// methods for reuse
addEventListener() {
let [event, handler] = this.args.positional;
// Store the current event and handler for when we need to remove them
this.event = event;
this.handler = handler;
this.element.addEventListener(event, handler);
}
removeEventListener() {
let { event, handler } = this;
if (event && handler) {
this.element.removeEventListener(event, handler);
this.event = null;
this.handler = null;
}
}
// lifecycle hooks
didReceiveArguments() {
this.removeEventListener();
this.addEventListener();
}
willDestroy() {
this.removeEventListener();
}
}
This may seem more complicated than the functional version, but that complexity comes along with much more control.
As with functional modifiers, the lifecycle hooks of class modifiers are tracked. When they run, then any values they access will be added to the modifier, and the modifier will update if any of those values change.
To create a modifier (and a corresponding integration test), run:
ember g modifier scroll-top --class
For example, let's say you want to implement your own
{{scroll-position}}
modifier (similar to this).
This modifier can be attached to any element and accepts a single positional
argument. When the element is inserted, and whenever the argument is updated, it
will set the element's
scrollTop property to the value of its argument.
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.js
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
export default class ScrollPositionModifier extends Modifier {
get scrollPosition() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get isRelative() {
// get the named argument "relative" passed to the modifier
//
// {{scoll-position @someNumber relative=@someBoolean}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.relative
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if(this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
}
Usage:
{{!-- app/components/scroll-container.hbs --}}
<div
class="scroll-container"
style="width: 300px; heigh: 300px; overflow-y: scroll"
{{scroll-position this.scrollPosition relative=false}}
>
{{yield this.scrollToTop}}
</div>
// app/components/scroll-container.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class ScrollContainerComponent extends Component {
@tracked scrollPosition = 0;
@action scrollToTop() {
this.scrollPosition = 0;
}
}
{{!-- app/templates/application.hbs --}}
<ScrollContainer as |scroll|>
A lot of content...
<button {{on "click" scroll}}>Back To Top</button>
</ScrollContainer>
If the functionality you add in the modifier needs to be torn down when the
modifier is removed, you can use the
willDestroy hook.
For example, if you want to have your elements dance randomly on the page using
setInterval, but you wanted to make sure that was canceled when the modifier
was removed, you could do this:
// app/modifiers/move-randomly.js
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
const { random, round } = Math;
const DEFAULT_DELAY = 1000;
export default class MoveRandomlyModifier extends Modifier {
setIntervalId = null;
get delay() {
// get the named argument "delay" passed to the modifier
//
// {{move-randomly delay=@someNumber}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named.delay || DEFAULT_DELAY;
}
@action moveElement() {
let top = round(random() * 500);
let left = round(random() * 500);
this.element.style.transform = `translate(${left}px, ${top}px)`;
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if (this.setIntervalId !== null) {
clearInterval(this.setIntervalId);
}
this.setIntervalId = setInterval(this.moveElement, this.delay);
}
willDestroy() {
clearInterval(this.setIntervalId);
this.setIntervalId = null;
}
}
Usage:
<div {{move-randomly}}>
Catch me if you can!
</div>
You can also use services into your modifier, just like any other class in Ember.
For example, suppose you wanted to track click events with
ember-metrics:
// app/modifiers/track-click.js
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
export default class TrackClickModifier extends Modifier {
@service metrics;
get eventName() {
// get the first positional argument passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get options() {
// get the named arguments passed to the modifier
//
// {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}
// ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
//
return this.args.named;
}
@action onClick() {
this.metrics.trackEvent(this.eventName, this.options);
}
didInstall() {
this.element.addEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
willDestroy() {
this.element.removeEventListener('click', this.onClick, true);
}
}
Usage:
<button {{track-click "like-button-click" page="some page" title="some title"}}>
Click Me!
</button>
element
args:
{ positional: Array, named: Object }
args.positional is an array of positional arguments, and
args.named is an object containing the named arguments. (See below for a discussion of the types.)
isDestroying
true if the modifier is in the process of being destroyed, or has already been destroyed.
isDestroyed
true if the modifier has already been destroyed.
constructor(owner, args)
super(...arguments) before performing other initialization. The
element is not yet available at this point (i.e. its value is
null during construction).
didReceiveArguments()
didUpdateArguments()
didReceiveArguments.
didInstall()
didReceiveArguments.
willRemove()
willDestroy().
willDestroy()
willRemove.
|Install
|Update
|Remove
|
this.element
|
this.args
|
constructor()
|(1)
|❌
|❌
|❌
|after
super()
|
didUpdateArguments()
|❌
|(1)
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
didReceiveArguments()
|(2)
|(2)
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
didInstall()
|(3)
|❌
|❌
|✔️
|✔️
|
willRemove()
|❌
|❌
|(1)
|✔️
|✔️
|
willDestroy()
|❌
|❌
|(2)
|✔️
|✔️
Both the functional and class APIs can be used with TypeScript!
Before checking out the Examples with Typescript below, there is an important caveat you should understand about type safety!
True type safety requires runtime checking, since templates are not currently type-checked: the arguments passed to your modifier can be anything. They’re typed as
unknown by default, which means by default TypeScript will require you to work out the type passed to you at runtime. For example, with the
ScrollPositionModifier shown above, you can combine TypeScript’s type narrowing with the default types for the class to provide runtime errors if the caller passes the wrong types, while providing safety throughout the rest of the body of the modifier. Here,
didReceiveArguments would be guaranteed to have the correct types for
this.scrollPosition and
this.isRelative:
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';
export class ScrollPositionModifier extends ClassBasedModifier {
get scrollPosition(): number {
const scrollValue = this.args.positional[0];
assert(,
`first argument to 'scroll-position' must be a number, but ${scrollValue} was ${typeof scrollValue}`,
typeof scrollValue === "number"
);
return scrollValue;
}
get isRelative(): boolean {
const { relative } = this.args.named;
assert(
`'relative' argument to 'scroll-position' must be a boolean, but ${relative} was ${typeof relative}`,
typeof relative === "boolean"
);
return relative;
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if (this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
}
You can also avoid writing these runtime checks by extending
Modifier with predefined args, similar to the way you would define your args for a Glimmer Component:
// app/modifiers/scroll-position.ts
import Modifier from 'ember-modifier';
interface ScrollPositionModifierArgs {
positional: [number],
named: {
relative: boolean
}
}
export default class ScrollPositionModifier extends Modifier<ScrollPositionModifierArgs> {
get scrollPosition(): number {
return this.args.positional[0];
}
get isRelative(): boolean {
return this.args.named.relative
}
didReceiveArguments() {
if(this.isRelative) {
this.element.scrollTop += this.scrollPosition;
} else {
this.element.scrollTop = this.scrollPosition;
}
}
}
However, while doing so is slightly more convenient, it means you get much worse feedback in tests or at runtime if someone passes the wrong kind of arguments to your modifier.
Let’s look at a variant of the
move-randomly example from above, implemented in TypeScript, and now requiring a named argument, the maximum offset. Using the recommended runtime type-checking, it would look like this:
// app/modifiers/move-randomly.js
import { modifier } from 'ember-modifier';
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';
const { random, round } = Math;
export default modifier((element, _, named) => {
assert(
'move-randomly can only be installed on HTML elements!',
element instanceof HTMLElement
);
const { maxOffset } = named;
assert(
`The 'max-offset' argument to 'move-randomly' must be a number, but was ${typeof maxOffset}`,
typeof maxOffset === "number"
);
const id = setInterval(() => {
const top = round(random() * maxOffset);
const left = round(random() * maxOffset);
element.style.transform = `translate(${left}px, ${top}px)`;
}, 1000);
return () => clearInterval(id);
});
A few things to notice here:
TypeScript correctly infers the types of the arguments for the function passed to the modifier; you don't need to specify what
element or
positional or
named are.
If we returned a teardown function which had the wrong type signature, that would also be an error.
If we return a value instead of a function, for example:
export default modifier((element, _, named) => {
// ...
return id;
});
TypeScript will report:
Argument of type '(element: Element, _: Positional, named: Record<string, unknown>) => Timeout' is not assignable to parameter of type 'FunctionalModifier<Positional, Record<string, unknown>>'.
Type 'Timeout' is not assignable to type 'void | Teardown'.
Type 'Timeout' is not assignable to type 'Teardown'.
Type 'Timeout' provides no match for the signature '(): void'.
Likewise, if we return a function with the wrong signature, we will see the same kinds of errors. If we expected to receive an argument in the teardown callback, like this:
export default modifier((element, _, named) => {
//
return (interval: number) => clearTimeout(interval);
});
TypeScript will report:
Argument of type '(element: Element, _: Positional, named: Record<string, unknown>) => (interval: number) => void' is not assignable to parameter of type 'FunctionalModifier<Positional, Record<string, unknown>>'.
Type '(interval: number) => void' is not assignable to type 'void | Teardown'.
Type '(interval: number) => void' is not assignable to type 'Teardown'.
To support correctly typing
args in the
constructor for the case where you do runtime type checking, we supply a
ModifierArgs interface import. Here’s what a fully typed modifier that alerts "This is a typesafe modifier!" an amount of time after receiving arguments that depends on the length of the first argument and an optional multiplier (a nonsensical thing to do, but one that illustrates a fully type-safe class-based modifier):
import Modifier, { ModifierArgs } from 'ember-modifier';
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';
export default class NeatModifier extends Modifier {
interval?: number;
constructor(owner: unknown, args: ModifierArgs) {
super(owner, args);
// other setup you might do
}
get lengthOfInput(): number {
assert(
`positional arg must be 'string' but was ${typeof this.args.positional[0]}`,
typeof this.args.positional[0] === 'string'
);
return this.args.positional[0].length;
}
get multiplier(): number {
if (this.args.named.multiplier === undefined) {
return 1000;
}
assert(
`'multiplier' arg must be a number but was ${typeof this.args.named.multiplier}`,
typeof this.args.named.multiplier === "number"
);
return this.args.named.multiplier;
}
didReceiveArguments() {
this.interval = setInterval(() => {
alert("this is a typesafe modifier!");
}, this.multiplier * this.lengthOfInput);
}
willDestroy() {
clearInterval(this.interval);
}
}
See this pull request comment for background discussion about using TypeScript with your Modifiers.
ember-modifier
makeFunctionalModifier to
modifier, and to a named export instead of the default
isRemoving flag from modifier destructors. In cases where fine-grained control over the lifecycle is needed, class modifiers should be used instead.
ember-modifier
ember-modifier.
Modifier.modifier() function.
this.args.
didInsertElement to
didInstall and
willDestroyElement to
willRemove. This is to emphasize that when the modifier is installed or removed, the underlying element may not be freshly inserted or about to go away. Therefore, it is important to perform clean-up work in the
willRemove to reverse any modifications you made to the element.
didReceiveArguments fires before
didInstall, and
didUpdateArguments fires before
didReceiveArguments, mirroring the classic component life-cycle hooks ordering.
willDestroy,
isDestroying and
isDestroyed with the same semantics as Ember objects and Glimmer components.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.