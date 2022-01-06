Ember model validator

Add validations to your Ember Data models on an explicit and easy way, without a bunch a validations files around or complicated structure.

This README outlines the details of collaborating on this Ember addon.

Purpose

This Ember addon was born from the necessity of having a validation support for models similar to Active Record Validations on the Ruby on Rails land.

Installation

Install Ember-model-validator is easy as:

npm install ember-model-validator --save-dev or yarn add ember-model-validator --dev

Compatibility

ember-source and ember-data v3.8 or above

Validators

Common options

All validators accept the following options

message option. Overwrites the default message, it can be a String (with a {value} in it for value interpolation) or a function that returns a string.

option. Overwrites the default message, it can be a String (with a in it for value interpolation) or a function that returns a string. errorAs option. Sets the key name to be used when adding errors (default to property name).

option. Sets the key name to be used when adding errors (default to property name). allowBlank option. If set to true and the value is blank as defined by Ember.isBlank, all other validations for the field are skipped.

option. If set to and the value is blank as defined by Ember.isBlank, all other validations for the field are skipped. if option. Validates only when the function passed returns true. function(key,value, _this){...} .

Presence

A value is not present if it is empty or a whitespace string. It uses Ember.isBlank method. This can be also used on async belongsTo relations.

validations = { name : { presence : true ; } }

Acceptance

These values: ['1', 1, true] are the acceptable values. But you can specify yours with the accept option.

validations = { acceptConditions : { acceptance : { accept : 'yes' ; } } }

The accept option receives either a string or an array of acceptable values.

Absence

Validates that the specified attributes are absent. It uses Ember.isPresent method.

validations = { login : { absence : true ; } }

Format

Specify a Regex to validate with. It uses the match() method from String.

validations = { legacyCode :{ format : { with : /^[a-zA-Z]+$/ } } }

Length

Specify the lengths that are allowed.

Options

A number . The exact length of the value allowed (Alias for is ).

. The exact length of the value allowed (Alias for ). An array . Will expand to minimum and maximum . First element is the lower bound, second element is the upper bound.

. Will expand to and . First element is the lower bound, second element is the upper bound. is option. The exact length of the value allowed.

option. The exact length of the value allowed. minimum option. The minimum length of the value allowed.

option. The minimum length of the value allowed. maximum option. The maximum length of the value allowed.

validations = { socialSecurity : { length : 5 }, nsaNumber : { length : [ 3 , 5 ] }, chuncaluchoNumber : { length : { is : 10 , message : 'this is not the length of a chuncalucho' } }, hugeName :{ length : { minimum : 3 , maximum : 5 } }, smallName :{ length : { maximum : { value : 3 , message : 'should be smaller' } } } }

Email

Validates the proper format of the email.

validations = { email : { email : true } }

ZipCode

The value must be a correct zipcode. The countryCode is optional and defaults to 'US'.

Countries supported and regular expressions used can be found in postal-codes-regex.js

Options

countryCode option. The code of the country for which the postal code will be validated.

validations = { postalCode : { zipCode : true ; } }

validations = { postalCodeUK : { zipCode : { countryCode : 'UK' ; } } }

Hex Color

The value must be a correct Hexadecimal color.

validations = { favoriteColor : { color : true ; } }

Subdomain

The value must a well formatted subdomain. Here you can also specify reserved words.

validations = { mySubdomain : { subdomain : { reserved : [ 'admin' , 'blog' ]; } } }

URL

The value must a well formatted URL.

validations = { myBlog : { URL : true ; } }

Inclusion

The value has to be included in a given set.

validations = { name :{ inclusion : { in : [ 'Jose Rene' , 'Aristi Gol' , 'Armani' ] } } }

Exclusion

The value can't be included in a given set.

validations = { name :{ exclusion : { in : [ 'Gionvany Hernandez' , 'Wilder Medina' ] } } }

Match

Specify the attribute to match with.

Options

A string . The name of the attribute to match with (Alias for attr ).

. The name of the attribute to match with (Alias for ). attr option. The name of the attribute to match with.

validations = { email :{ match : 'confirmationEmail' }, password :{ match : { attr : 'passwordConfirmation' , message : 'sup, it is not the same!' } } }

Numericality

The value has to have only numeric values.

Options

onlyInteger option. The value must be an integer.

option. The value must be an integer. greaterThan option. The value must be greater than the supplied value.

option. The value must be greater than the supplied value. greaterThanOrEqualTo option. The value must be greater or equal to the supplied value.

option. The value must be greater or equal to the supplied value. equalTo option. The value must be equal to the supplied value.

option. The value must be equal to the supplied value. lessThan option. The value must be less than the supplied value.

option. The value must be less than the supplied value. lessThanOrEqualTo option. The value must be less or equal to the supplied value.

option. The value must be less or equal to the supplied value. odd option. The value must be odd.

option. The value must be odd. even option. The value must be even.

validations = { lotteryNumber : { numericality : true ; } }

The value must be a Date object or a string that produces a valid date when passed to the Date constructor.

Options

before option. The value must be before the supplied date.

option. The value must be before the supplied date. after option. The value must be after the supplied date.

validations = { birthDate : { date : { before : new Date () } }, signupDate : { date : { after : '2015-01-01' } } }

Custom

Define a custom callback function to validate the model's value. The validation callback is passed 3 values: the key, value, model's scope. return true (or a truthy value) to pass the validation, return false (or falsy value) to fail the validation.

validations = { lotteryNumber : { custom : function ( key, value, model ) { return model.get( 'accountBalance' ) > 1 ? true : false ; } } }

this has the same action as above except will use a custom message instead of the default.

validations = { lotteryNumber : { custom : { validation : function ( key, value, model ) { return model.get( 'accountBalance' ) > 1 ? true : false ; }, message : 'You can\'t win off of good looks and charm.' } } }

to have multiple custom validation functions on the same property, give 'custom' an array of either of the two syntax above.

validations = { lotteryNumber : { custom : [ { validation : function ( key, value, model ) { return model.get( 'accountBalance' ) > 1 ? true : false ; }, message : "You can't win off of good looks and charm." }, { validation : function ( key, value, model ) { return model.get( 'accountBalance' ) > 1 ? true : false ; }, message : "You can't win off of good looks and charm." } ]; } }

Password

A set of validators which are especially useful for validating passwords. Be aware that these all of these password-aimed validations will work standalone and carry the same common options with the rest of the validations. They don't only work for passwords!

mustContainCapital (capital case character).

(capital case character). mustContainLower (lower case character).

(lower case character). mustContainNumber

mustContainSpecial

length (explained in-depth above).

validations = { password : { presence : true , mustContainCapital : true , mustContainLower : true , mustContainNumber : true , mustContainSpecial : { message : 'One of these characters is required: %@' , acceptableChars : '-+_!@#$%^&*.,?()' }, length : { minimum : 6 } }, someOtherThing : { mustContainSpecial : true } }

Relations

This validator will run the validate() function for the specific relation. If it's a DS.hasMany relation then it will loop through all objects.

Note: The relations have to be embedded or the promise has to be already resolved.

validations = { myHasManyRelation :{ relations : [ 'hasMany' ] }, myBelongsToRelation :{ relations : [ 'belongsTo' ] } }

Using function to generate custom message

You can pass a function to generate a more specific error message. Some scenarios are:

When the message varies depending of the attribute value.

When you want to use model attributes in the message.

The message function receives the attribute name, the value of the attribute and the model itself.

NOTE: If the function doesn't return a string the default message is going to be used.

Example

import Model, { attr } from '@ember-data/model' ; import Validator from 'ember-model-validator/decorators/object-validator' ; @Validator export default class MyModel extends Model { @attr( 'number' , { defaultValue : 12345 }) otherCustomAttribute; validations = { otherCustomAttribute : { custom : { validation : function ( key, value ) { return value.toString().length === 5 ? true : false ; }, message : function ( key, value, _this ) { return key + ' must have exactly 5 digits' ; } } } }; }

Usage

Ember-model-validator provides a decorator to be included in your models for adding validation support. This decorator can be imported from your app's namespace (e.g. ember-model-validator/decorators/object-validator in your models).

By including Ember-model-validator's decorator into your model, this will have a validate function available, it is a synchronous function which returns either true or false.

You can also pass an option hash for excluding or forcing certain attributes to be validated, and to prevent errors to be added.

myModel.validate({ except : [ 'name' , 'cellphone' ] }); myModel.validate({ only : [ 'favoriteColor' , 'mainstreamCode' ] }); myModel.validate({ addErrors : false });

To target specific validations when using except / only , pass the validations' names along the attribute's name:

myModel.validate({ except : [ 'name:presence,length' , 'email' ] });

Usage Example

import Model, { attr } from '@ember-data/model' ; import Validator from 'ember-model-validator/decorators/model-validator' ; @Validator export default class MyModel extends Model { @attr( 'string' ) fullName; @attr( 'string' ) fruit; @attr( 'string' ) favoriteColor; validations = { fullName : { presence : true }, fruit : { presence : true }, favoriteColor : { color : true } }; }

After setting the validations on your model you will be able to:

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class MyController extends Controller { @action saveFakeModel() { let fakeModel = this .model; if (fakeModel.validate()) { fakeModel.save().then( function ( ) { console .log( 'ooooh yeah we just saved the FakeModel...' ); }, function ( error ) { console .log( 'There was a problem saving the FakeModel...' ); console .log(error); } ); } else { fakeModel.get( 'errors' ); } } }

Or Usage in non Model(Controller, Componente, Object ...) Example

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import Validator from 'ember-model-validator/decorators/object-validator' ; @Validator export default class MyComponent extends Component { test = 'ABC' , validations = { test : { presence : true } } };

I18n

Set validatorDefaultLocale in your config enviroment a language, for now it's possible use 'en', 'fr', 'es', 'uk' or 'pt-br', default is 'en';

... ENV:{ ... APP:{ validatorDefaultLocale : 'pt-br' } ... } ...

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

See the Contributing guide for details.

Support on Beerpay

Hey people! Help me out for a couple of 🍻!