Ember Model (EM) is a simple and lightweight model library for Ember. It intentionally supports a limited feature set. The main goal is to provide primitives on top of $.ajax that are required by Ember.
EM is still a work in progress, but it's flexible and stable enough to be used in production apps today. It was extracted out of an Ember app. Please see the issues section for a list of bugs and planned features.
ember install ember-model
bower install ember-model --save
Need more help getting started? Join us in #ember-model on Freenode.
If you want more features than Ember Model provides, file an issue. Feature requests/contributions are welcome but the goal is to keep things simple and fast.
// app/models/user.js
import { Model, attr, hasMany } from 'ember-model';
var User = Model.extend({
id: attr(),
name: attr(),
comments: hasMany("comment", {key: 'comment_ids'})
}).reopenClass({
url: "/users"
});
export default User;
// app/models/comment.js
import { Model, attr, hasMany } from 'ember-model';
var Comment = Model.extend({
id: attr(),
text: attr()
}).reopenClass({
url: "/comments"
});
export default Comment;
// create example
var newUser = this.store.createRecord('user', {name: "Erik"});
newUser.save(); // POST to /users
// hasMany example
var comments = newUser.get('comments');
comments.create({text: "hello!"});
comments.save(); // POST to /comments
// find & update example
this.store.find('user', 1).then(user => { // GET /users/1
user.set('name', 'Kris');
user.get('isDirty'); // => true
user.save(); // PUT /users/1
});
var attr = Ember.attr, hasMany = Ember.hasMany;
// Model definitions
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
id: attr(),
name: attr(),
comments: hasMany("App.Comment", {key: 'comment_ids'})
});
App.User.url = "/users";
App.User.adapter = Ember.RESTAdapter.create();
App.Comment = Ember.Model.extend({
id: attr(),
text: attr()
});
App.Comment.url = "/comments";
App.Comment.adapter = Ember.RESTAdapter.create();
// create example
var newUser = App.User.create({name: "Erik"});
newUser.save(); // POST to /users
// hasMany example
var comments = newUser.get('comments');
comments.create({text: "hello!"});
comments.save(); // POST to /comments
// find & update example
var existingUser = App.User.find(1); // GET /users/1
existingUser.set('name', 'Kris');
existingUser.get('isDirty'); // => true
existingUser.save(); // PUT /users/1
Store#find(<type>) - find all records by type, returns a promise
Store#find(<type>, <id>) - find by primary key (multiple calls within a single run loop can coalesce to a findMany), returns a promise
Store#find(<type>, <object>) - find query - object gets passed directly to your adapter, returns a promise
Store#createRecord(<type>, <object>) - create a new record
Model.create - create a new record
Model#save - save or update record
Model#deleteRecord - delete a record
Model#load(<id>, <object>) - load JSON into the record (typically used inside adapter definition)
Model#toJSON - serialize the record to JSON
Model.find() - find all records
Model.find(<String|Number>) - find by primary key (multiple calls within a single run loop can coalesce to a findMany)
Model.find(<object>) - find query - object gets passed directly to your adapter
Model.fetch() - find all records, returns a promise
Model.fetch(<String|Number>) - find by primary key (multiple calls within a single run loop can coalesce to a findMany), returns a promise
Model.fetch(<object>) - find query - object gets passed directly to your adapter, returns a promise
Model.load(<array>) - load an array of model data (typically used when preloading / sideloading data)
Ember.Adapter = Ember.Object.extend({
find: function(record, id) {}, // find a single record
findAll: function(klass, records) {}, // find all records
findMany: function(klass, records, ids) {}, // find many records by primary key (batch find)
findQuery: function(klass, records, params) {}, // find records using a query
createRecord: function(record) {}, // create a new record on the server
saveRecord: function(record) {}, // save an existing record on the server
deleteRecord: function(record) {} // delete a record on the server
});
Attributes by default have no type and are not typecast from the representation provided in the JSON format.
Ember Model has built in
Date and
Number types. The
Date type will deserialize
strings into a javascript Date object, and will serialize dates into
ISO 8601 format. The
Number type will
cast into a numeric type on serialization and deserialization.
App.Post = Ember.Model.extend({
date: attr(Date),
comment_count: attr(Number)
});
To provide custom attribute serialization and deserialization, create an object that has serialize and deserialize functions, and pass it into the attr helper:
var Time = {
serialize: function(time) {
return time.hour + ":" + time.min;
},
deserialize: function(string) {
var array = string.split(":");
return {
hour: parseInt(array[0], 10),
min: parseInt(array[1], 10)
};
}
};
var Post = Ember.Model.extend({
time: attr(Time)
});
Attributes can have a default value.
App.Post = Ember.Model.extend({
tags: attr(Array,{defaultValue:[]})
});
Ember Model provides two types of relationships
hasMany and
belongsTo. Both types of relationships can either be embedded or referenced by ids.
Relationships are defined by using relationship computed property macros in place of
Ember.attr. There are two macros available, one for each type of relationship.
Ember.belongsTo(type, options) - Provides access to a single related object.
Ember.hasMany(type, options) - Provides access to an array of related objects.
Both relationships take two arguments.
type - Class of the related model or string representation (eg. App.Comment or 'App.Comment').
options - An object with two properties,
key which is required and
embedded which is optional and defaults to
false.
key - indicates what property of the JSON backing the model will be accessed to access the relationship
embedded - If
true the related objects are expected to be present in the data backing the model. If
false only the primaryKeys are present in the data backing the model. These keys will be used to load the correct model.
// Embedded Relationship Example
postJson = {
id: 99,
title: 'Post Title',
body: 'Post Body',
comments: [
{
id: 1,
body: 'comment body one',
},
{
id: 2,
body: 'comment body two'
}
]
};
App.Post = Ember.Model.extend({
id: Ember.attr(),
title: Ember.attr(),
body: Ember.attr(),
comments: Ember.hasMany('App.Comment', {key: 'comments', embedded: true})
});
App.Comment = Ember.Model.extend({
id: Ember.attr(),
body: Ember.attr()
});
// ID-based Relationship Example
postJson = {
id: 99,
title: 'Post Title',
body: 'Post Body',
comment_ids: [1, 2]
};
commentsJson = [
{
id: 1,
body: 'Comment body one',
post_id: 99
},
{
id: 2,
body: 'Comment body two',
post_id: 99
}
];
App.Post = Ember.Model.extend({
id: Ember.attr(),
title: Ember.attr(),
body: Ember.attr(),
comments: Ember.hasMany('App.Comment', {key: 'comment_ids'})
});
App.Comment = Ember.Model.extend({
id: Ember.attr(),
body: Ember.attr(),
post: Ember.belongsTo('App.Post', {key: 'post_id'})
})
Working with a
belongsTo relationship is just like working any other
Ember.Model. An
Ember.Model instance is returned when accessing a
belongsTo relationship, so any
Model methods can be used such as
save() or
reload().
comment.get('post').reload(); // Reloads the comments post
post.get('comments.lastObject').save(); // Saves the last comment associated to post
Accessing a
hasMany relationship returns a
HasManyArray or an
EmbeddedHasManyArray which have useful methods for working with the collection of records. On any type of
hasMany relationship you can call
save() and all the dirty records in the collection will have their
save() methods called. When working with an embedded
hasMany relationship you can use the
create(attrs) method to add a new record to the collection.
post.get('comments').save(); // Saves all dirty comments on post
// Below only works on embedded relationships
post.get('comments').create({body: 'New Comment Body'}); // Creates a new comment associated to post
There are a few properties you can set on your class to customize how either
Ember.Model or
Ember.RESTAdapter work:
The property Ember Model uses for a per-record unique value (default: "id").
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
token: attr(),
name: attr()
});
App.User.primaryKey = 'token';
GET /users/a4bc81f90
{"token": "a4bc81f90", "name": "Brian"}
When
RESTAdapter creates a record from data loaded from the server it will
use the data from this property instead of the whole response body.
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
name: attr()
});
App.User.rootKey = 'user';
GET /users/1
{"user": {"id": 1, "name": "Brian"}}
When
RESTAdapter creates multiple records from data loaded from the server it
will use the data from this property instead of the whole response body.
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
name: attr()
});
App.User.collectionKey = 'users';
GET /users
{"users": [{"id": 1, "name": "Brian"}]}
If the server sends keys with underscores (ex:
created_at),
rather than camelized (ex:
createdAt), setting this option to
true
makes Ember Model automatically camelize the keys.
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
firstName: attr()
});
App.User.camelizeKeys = true;
GET /users/1
{"id": 1, "first_name": "Brian"}
user.get('firstName') // => Brian
By default no suffix is added to the url. You may want to specifically add one if using the same url for html and json requests.
App.User = Ember.Model.extend({
first_name: attr()
});
App.User.urlSuffix = '.json';
GET /users/1.json
{"id": 1, "first_name": "Brian"}
When using
RESTAdapter custom headers and ajax settings can be applied by extending
RESTAdapter and defining
ajaxSettings
App.CustomAdapter = Ember.RESTAdapter.extend({
ajaxSettings: function(url, method) {
return {
url: url,
type: method,
headers: {
"authentication": "xxx-yyy"
},
dataType: "json"
};
}
});
or it can be done at create time of the RESTAdapter
App.User.adapter = Ember.RESTAdapter.create({
ajaxSettings: function(url, method) {
return {
url: url,
type: method,
headers: {
"authentication": "xxx-yyy"
},
dataType: "json"
};
}
});
Ember Model uses node.js and grunt as a build system, These two libraries will need to be installed before building.
To build Ember Model, clone the repository, and run
npm install to install build dependencies
and
grunt to build the library.
Unminified and minified builds of Ember Model will be placed in the
dist
directory.
Ember Model uses node.js and grunt as a build system and test runner, and bower for dependency management.
If you have not used any of these tools before, you will need to run
npm install -g bower and
npm install -g grunt-cli to be able to use them.
To test Ember Model run
npm install to install build dependencies,
bower install to install the
runtime dependencies and
grunt test to execute the test suite headlessly via phantomjs.
If you prefer to run tests in a browser, you may start a development server using
grunt develop. Tests are available at http://localhost:8000/tests
Yehuda Katz (@wycats), Tom Dale (@tomdale), Igor Terzic (@igorT), and company for their amazing work on Ember Data. I believe it's the most ambitious JS project today. The goal is someday everyone's JSON APIs will be conventional enough that Ember Data will be the best choice of data library for Ember. Until then, Ember Model will make it easy to get up and running quickly with Ember.