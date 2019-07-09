ES6 accessible module for MockDate within your Ember applications.
ember install ember-mockdate-shim
MockDate's
set and
reset methods are renamed to
freezeDateAt and
unfreezeDate respectively.
import { freezeDateAt, unfreezeDate } from 'ember-mockdate-shim';
freezeDateAt(new Date('1/12/2017'));
unfreezeDate();
This is primarily useful for keeping the time data consistent between tests (ie: for visual diffs a la Percy). Any library methods that rely on
new Date() will return consistent outputs. For example:
moment() and
faker.date.recent
You can use this in the
beforeEach and
afterEach hooks of your tests, or anywhere else you want to freeze the date at, how ever many times you want!
Please note that acceptance test support is only available in Ember >2.15.1 as that is when
backburner.js introduced the ability to make "now" configurable. More info here.
For use cases outside of tests, keep in mind that the shim is not included in production builds. See index.js for more info.
ember serve
yarn test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.