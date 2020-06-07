ember-mocha simplifies testing of Ember applications with Mocha by providing Mocha-specific wrappers around the helpers contained in @ember/test-helpers.

Upgrading from an earlier version? Have a look at our Migration Guide.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js 8 or above

Installation

ember-mocha is an Ember CLI addon, so install it as you would any other addon:

$ ember install ember-mocha

Some other addons are detecting the test framework based on the installed addon names and are expecting ember-cli-mocha instead. If you have issues with this then ember install ember-cli-mocha , which should work exactly the same.

Usage

The following section describes the use of Ember Mocha with the latest modern Ember testing APIs, as laid out in the RFCs 232 and 268.

For the older APIs have a look at our Legacy Guide.

Setting the Application

Your tests/test-helper.js file should look similar to the following, to correctly setup the application required by @ember/test-helpers :

import Application from '../app' ; import config from '../config/environment' ; import { setApplication } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { start } from 'ember-mocha' ; setApplication(Application.create(config.APP)); start();

Also make sure that you have set ENV.APP.autoboot = false; for the test environment in your config/environment.js .

Setup Tests

The setupTest() function can be used to setup a unit test for any kind of "module/unit" of your application that can be looked up in a container.

It will setup your test context with:

this.owner to interact with Ember's Dependency Injection system

to interact with Ember's Dependency Injection system this.set() , this.setProperties() , this.get() , and this.getProperties()

, , , and this.pauseTest() method to allow easy pausing/resuming of tests

For example, the following is a unit test for the SidebarController :

import { expect } from 'chai' ; import { describe, it } from 'mocha' ; import { setupTest } from 'ember-mocha' ; describe( 'SidebarController' , function ( ) { setupTest(); it( 'exists' , function ( ) { let controller = this .owner.lookup( 'controller:sidebar' ); expect(controller).to.be.ok; }); });

If you find that test helpers from other addons want you to pass a hooks object you can do so like this:

let hooks = setupTest(); setupMirage(hooks);

This will make sure that in functions passed to hooks.afterEach() the this.owner and other things that setupTest() sets up are still available. Mocha itself runs afterEach hooks in a different order than QUnit, which is why this "workaround" is sometimes needed.

Setup Rendering Tests

The setupRenderingTest() function is specifically designed for tests that render arbitrary templates, including components and helpers.

It will setup your test context the same way as setupTest() , and additionally:

Initializes Ember's renderer to be used with the Rendering helpers, specifically render()

Adds this.element to your test context which returns the DOM element representing the wrapper around the elements that were rendered via render()

to your test context which returns the DOM element representing the wrapper around the elements that were rendered via sets up the DOM Interaction Helpers from @ember/test-helpers ( click() , fillIn() , ...)

import { expect } from 'chai' ; import { describe, it } from 'mocha' ; import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-mocha' ; import { render } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; describe( 'GravatarImageComponent' , function ( ) { setupRenderingTest(); it( 'renders' , async function ( ) { await render(hbs `{{gravatar-image}}` ); expect( this .element.querySelector( 'img' )).to.exist; }); });

Setup Application Tests

The setupApplicationTest() function can be used to run tests that interact with the whole application, so in most cases acceptance tests.

On top of setupTest() it will:

Boot your application instance

Set up all the DOM Interaction Helpers ( click() , fillIn() , ...) as well as the Routing Helpers ( visit() , currentURL() , ...) from @ember/test-helpers

import { expect } from 'chai' ; import { describe, it } from 'mocha' ; import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-mocha' ; import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; describe( 'basic acceptance test' , function ( ) { setupApplicationTest(); it( 'can visit /' , async function ( ) { await visit( '/' ); expect(currentURL()).to.equal( '/' ); }); });

Upgrading

For instructions how to upgrade your test suite please read our Migration Guide.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. Please follow the instructions below to install and test this library.

Installation

npm install

Testing

In order to test in the browser:

npm start

... and then visit http://localhost:4200/tests.

In order to perform a CI test:

npm test

Copyright and License

Copyright 2014 Switchfly

This product includes software developed at Switchfly (http://www.switchfly.com).

NOTICE: Only our own original work is licensed under the terms of the Apache License Version 2.0. The licenses of some libraries might impose different redistribution or general licensing terms than those stated in the Apache License. Users and redistributors are hereby requested to verify these conditions and agree upon them.