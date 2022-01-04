Provides:
{{render-mobiledoc}} for rendering mobiledoc in your ember app
mobiledoc-dom-renderer class
To learn more about mobiledoc see mobiledoc-kit.
ember install ember-mobiledoc-dom-renderer
{{render-mobiledoc mobiledoc=myMobileDoc}}
{{! myMobiledoc is the mobiledoc you want to render }}
{{! myCardNames is an array of card names, e.g. ['embed-card', 'slideshow-card'] }}
{{render-mobiledoc mobiledoc=myMobileDoc cardNames=myCardNames}}
The ember components with names matching the mobiledoc card names will be rendered
and passed a
payload property.
The ember components will be in a wrapper div with the class 'rendered-mobiledoc-card' and 'rendered-mobiledoc-card-${cardName}'.
If your mobiledoc card names do not match component names, you can subclass
the
render-mobiledoc component and override its
cardNameToComponentName method.
E.g.:
// components/my-render-mobiledoc.js
import RenderMobiledoc from 'ember-mobiledoc-dom-renderer/components/render-mobiledoc';
export default RenderMobiledoc.extend({
cardNameToComponentName(mobiledocCardName) {
return 'cards/' + mobiledocCardName;
}
});
This works the same way as rendering mobiledoc with ember components for cards.
To pass atom names to the renderer, use the
atomNames property, e.g.:
{{! myAtomNames is an array of atom names, e.g. ['mention-atom'] }}
{{render-mobiledoc mobiledoc=myMobileDoc atomNames=myAtomNames}}
The component will be passed a
payload and
value property.
To customize atom lookup, extend the
render-mobiledoc component and override
its
atomNameToComponentName method.
The
sectionElementRenderer and
markupElementRenderer options can be used to
customize the elements used for sections and inline text decorations respectively.
E.g.:
{{render-mobiledoc mobiledoc=myMobileDoc sectionElementRenderer=mySectionElementRenderer}}
mySectionElementRenderer: {
h1: (tagName, domDocument) => {
let element = domDocument.createElement('h1');
element.classList.add('primary-heading');
return element;
}
}
This addon provides the mobiledoc-dom-renderer directly. Most of the time
you will want to use the
{{render-mobiledoc}} component, but if you need
to use the renderer directly in code, it can be imported:
import DOMRenderer from 'ember-mobiledoc-dom-renderer';
See RELEASE.md