openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emm

ember-mobile-menu

by Nick Schot
2.1.1 (see all)

A draggable sidebar menu for Ember

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-mobile-menu

Build Status Ember Observer Score

An ember-cli addon providing a draggable sidebar specifically tailored to mobile devices.

Both a left and a right menu are supported. Dragging is supported through touch events as supported by any modern (mobile) browser. The sidebar provides an empty canvas suitable for any content.

Requirements

  • Ember.js v3.23 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.12 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above
  • ember-cli-babel v7.23 or above
  • ember-concurrency v2.x
  • ember-auto-import v2.x

NOTE: This addon utilizes ResizeObservers. If you require support for older browser you can install a ResizeObserver polyfill like ember-resize-observer-polyfill.

Installation

From your application directory run:

ember install ember-mobile-menu

Documentation

https://nickschot.github.io/ember-mobile-menu

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Code and documentation copyright 2018 Nick Schot. The code is released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial