An ember-cli addon providing a draggable sidebar specifically tailored to mobile devices.
Both a left and a right menu are supported. Dragging is supported through touch events as supported by any modern (mobile) browser. The sidebar provides an empty canvas suitable for any content.
NOTE: This addon utilizes ResizeObservers. If you require support for older browser you can install a ResizeObserver polyfill like ember-resize-observer-polyfill.
From your application directory run:
ember install ember-mobile-menu
https://nickschot.github.io/ember-mobile-menu
See the Contributing guide for details.
Code and documentation copyright 2018 Nick Schot. The code is released under the MIT license.