An ember-cli addon providing a draggable sidebar specifically tailored to mobile devices.

Both a left and a right menu are supported. Dragging is supported through touch events as supported by any modern (mobile) browser. The sidebar provides an empty canvas suitable for any content.

Requirements

Ember.js v3.23 or above

Ember CLI v3.12 or above

Node.js v12 or above

ember-cli-babel v7.23 or above

ember-concurrency v2.x

ember-auto-import v2.x

NOTE: This addon utilizes ResizeObservers. If you require support for older browser you can install a ResizeObserver polyfill like ember-resize-observer-polyfill.

Installation

From your application directory run:

ember install ember-mobile-menu

Documentation

https://nickschot.github.io/ember-mobile-menu

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

Copyright and license

Code and documentation copyright 2018 Nick Schot. The code is released under the MIT license.