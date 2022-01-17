Send data to multiple analytics services without re-implementing new API

This addon adds a simple metrics service to your app that makes it simple to send data to multiple analytics services without having to implement a new API each time.

Using this addon, you can easily use bundled adapters for various analytics services, and one API to track events, page views, and more. When you decide to add another analytics service to your stack, all you need to do is add it to your configuration, and that's it!

Writing your own adapters for currently unsupported analytics services is easy too. If you'd like to then share it with the world, submit a pull request and we'll add it to the bundled adapters.

Currently supported services and options

Community adapters

Adobe Dynamic Tag Management ember-metrics-adobe-dtm

Installing The Addon

ember install ember-metrics

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Configuration

To setup, you should first configure the service through config/environment :

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { metricsAdapters : [ { name : 'GoogleAnalytics' , environments : [ 'development' , 'production' ], config : { id : 'UA-XXXX-Y' , debug : environment === 'development' , trace : environment === 'development' , sendHitTask : environment !== 'development' , require : [ 'ecommerce' ], }, }, { name : 'Mixpanel' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { token : '0f76c037-4d76-4fce-8a0f-a9a8f89d1453' , }, }, { name : 'Segment' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { key : '4fce-8a0f-a9a8f89d1453' , }, }, { name : 'Piwik' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { piwikUrl : 'http://piwik.my.com' , siteId : 42 , }, }, { name : 'Intercom' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { appId : 'def1abc2' , }, }, { name : 'FacebookPixel' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { id : '1234567890' , dataProcessingOptions : { method : [ 'LDU' ], country : 1 , state : 1000 , }, }, }, { name : 'Amplitude' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { apiKey : '12345672daf5f3515f30f0000f1f0000cdfe433888' , options : { trackingOptions : { ip_address : false , }, }, }, }, { name : 'AzureAppInsights' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { instrumentationKey : '123' , }, }, { name : 'Pendo' , environments : [ 'production' ], config : { apiKey : '123456789' , }, }, { name : 'LocalAdapter' , environments : [ 'all' ], config : { foo : 'bar' , }, }, ], }; };

Adapter names are PascalCased. Refer to the list of supported adapters above for more information.

The metricsAdapters option in ENV accepts an array of objects containing settings for each analytics service you want to use in your app in the following format:

{ name : 'Analytics' , environments : [ 'all' ], config : {} }

Values in the config portion of the object are dependent on the adapter. If you're writing your own adapter, you will be able to retrieve the options passed into it:

export default class ExampleAdapter extends BaseAdapter { init() { const { apiKey, options } = this .config; this .setupService(apiKey); this .setOptions(options); } }

To only activate adapters in specific environments, you can add an array of environment names to the config, as the environments key. Valid environments are:

development

test

production

all (default, will be activated in all environments)

Content Security Policy

If you're using ember-cli-content-security-policy, you'll need to modify the content security policy to allow loading of any remote scripts. In config/environment.js , add this to the ENV hash (modify as necessary):

contentSecurityPolicy : { 'default-src' : "'none'" , 'script-src' : "'self' www.google-analytics.com" , 'font-src' : "'self'" , 'connect-src' : "'self' www.google-analytics.com" , 'img-src' : "'self'" , 'style-src' : "'self'" , 'media-src' : "'self'" }

Usage

In order to use the addon, you must first configure it, then inject it into any Object registered in the container that you wish to track. For example, you can call a trackPage event across all your analytics services whenever you transition into a route, like so:

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class ApplicationRoute extends Route { @service metrics; @service router; constructor () { super (...arguments); this .router.on( 'routeDidChange' , () => { const page = this .router.currentURL; const title = this .router.currentRouteName || 'unknown' ; this .metrics.trackPage({ page, title }); }); } }

If you wish to only call a single service, just specify it's name as the first argument:

metrics.trackPage( 'GoogleAnalytics' , { title : 'My Awesome App' , });

Context

Often, you may want to include information like the current user's name with every event or page view that's tracked. Any properties that are set on metrics.context will be merged into options for every Service call.

this .metrics.context.userName = 'Jimbo' ; this .metrics.trackPage({ page : 'page/1' });

API

Service API

There are 4 main methods implemented by the service, with the same argument signature:

trackPage([analyticsName], options) This is commonly used by analytics services to track page views. Due to the way Single Page Applications implement routing, you will need to call this on the activate hook of each route to track all page views.

trackEvent([analyticsName], options) This is a general purpose method for tracking a named event in your application.

identify([analyticsName], options) For analytics services that have identification functionality.

alias([analyticsName], options) For services that implement it, this method notifies the analytics service that an anonymous user now has a unique identifier.

If an adapter implements specific methods you wish to call, then you can use invoke

invoke(method, [analyticsName], options) metrics.invoke( 'trackLink' , 'Piwik' , { url : 'my_favorite_link' , linkType : 'download' , });

Lazy Initialization

If your app implements dynamic API keys for various analytics integration, you can defer the initialization of the adapters. Instead of configuring ember-metrics through config/environment , you can call the following from any Object registered in the container:

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class ApplicationRoute extends Route { @service metrics; afterModel(model) { const id = model.googleAnalyticsKey; this .metrics.activateAdapters([ { name : 'GoogleAnalytics' , environments : [ 'all' ], config : { id, }, }, ]); } }

Because activateAdapters is idempotent, you can call it as many times as you'd like. However, it will not reinstantiate existing adapters.

Since ember-metrics now automatically removes all unused adapters, it's also important to force the inclusion of the adapter via config/environment . NOTE: If the adapter is already defined in the metricsAdapters array of config/environment then this step is not necessary.

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { 'ember-metrics' : { includeAdapters : [ 'google-analytics' ] } }; return ENV;

Writing Your Own Adapters

First, generate a new Metrics Adapter:

$ ember generate metrics-adapter foo-bar

This creates app/metrics-adapters/foo-bar.js and a unit test at tests/unit/metrics-adapters/foo-bar-test.js , which you should now customize.

Required Methods

The standard contracts are optionally defined, but init and willDestroy must be implemented by your adapter.

init

This method is called when an adapter is activated by the service. It is responsible for adding the required script tag used by the integration, and for initializing it.

willDestroy

When the adapter is destroyed, it should remove its script tag and property. This is usually defined on the window .

Usage

Once you have implemented your adapter, you can add it to your app's config, like so:

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { metricsAdapters : [ { name : 'MyAdapter' , environments : [ 'all' ], config : { secret : '29fJs90qnfEa' , options : { foo : 'bar' , }, }, }, ], }; };

