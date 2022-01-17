Send data to multiple analytics services without re-implementing new API
This addon adds a simple
metrics service to your app that makes it simple to send data to multiple analytics services without having to implement a new API each time.
Using this addon, you can easily use bundled adapters for various analytics services, and one API to track events, page views, and more. When you decide to add another analytics service to your stack, all you need to do is add it to your configuration, and that's it!
Writing your own adapters for currently unsupported analytics services is easy too. If you'd like to then share it with the world, submit a pull request and we'll add it to the bundled adapters.
GoogleAnalytics
id: Property ID, e.g.
UA-XXXX-Y
Mixpanel
token: Mixpanel token
GoogleTagManager
id: Container ID, e.g.
GTM-XXXX
dataLayer: An array containing a single POJO of information, e.g.:
dataLayer = [
{
pageCategory: 'signup',
visitorType: 'high-value',
},
];
envParams: A string with custom arguments for configuring GTM environments (Live, Dev, etc), e.g.:
envParams: "gtm_auth=xxxxx>m_preview=env-xx>m_cookies_win=x"
Segment
key: Segment key
Piwik
piwikUrl: Tracker URL
siteId: Site Id
Intercom
appId: App ID
Facebook Pixel
id: ID
dataProcessingOptions: {
method: ['LDU'],
country: 1,
state: 1000
}
Amplitude
apiKey: API Key
Azure App Insights
instrumentationKey: Instrumentation Key
Pendo
apiKey: API Key
Adobe Dynamic Tag Management
ember install ember-metrics
To setup, you should first configure the service through
config/environment:
module.exports = function (environment) {
var ENV = {
metricsAdapters: [
{
name: 'GoogleAnalytics',
environments: ['development', 'production'],
config: {
id: 'UA-XXXX-Y',
// Use `analytics_debug.js` in development
debug: environment === 'development',
// Use verbose tracing of GA events
trace: environment === 'development',
// Ensure development env hits aren't sent to GA
sendHitTask: environment !== 'development',
// Specify Google Analytics plugins
require: ['ecommerce'],
},
},
{
name: 'Mixpanel',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
token: '0f76c037-4d76-4fce-8a0f-a9a8f89d1453',
},
},
{
name: 'Segment',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
key: '4fce-8a0f-a9a8f89d1453',
},
},
{
name: 'Piwik',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
piwikUrl: 'http://piwik.my.com',
siteId: 42,
},
},
{
name: 'Intercom',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
appId: 'def1abc2',
},
},
{
name: 'FacebookPixel',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
id: '1234567890',
dataProcessingOptions: {
method: ['LDU'],
country: 1,
state: 1000,
},
},
},
{
name: 'Amplitude',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
apiKey: '12345672daf5f3515f30f0000f1f0000cdfe433888',
options: {
trackingOptions: {
ip_address: false,
},
// ...other amplitude configuration options
// https://developers.amplitude.com/#sdk-advanced-settings
},
},
},
{
name: 'AzureAppInsights',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
instrumentationKey: '123',
// ...other appInsights configuration options
// https://github.com/microsoft/ApplicationInsights-JS#configuration
},
},
{
name: 'Pendo',
environments: ['production'],
config: {
apiKey: '123456789',
},
},
{
name: 'LocalAdapter',
environments: ['all'], // default
config: {
foo: 'bar',
},
},
],
};
};
Adapter names are PascalCased. Refer to the list of supported adapters above for more information.
The
metricsAdapters option in
ENV accepts an array of objects containing settings for each analytics service you want to use in your app in the following format:
/**
* @param {String} name Adapter name
* @param {Array} environments Environments that the adapter should be activated in
* @param {Object} config Configuration options for the service
*/
{
name: 'Analytics',
environments: ['all'],
config: {}
}
Values in the
config portion of the object are dependent on the adapter. If you're writing your own adapter, you will be able to retrieve the options passed into it:
// Example adapter
export default class ExampleAdapter extends BaseAdapter {
init() {
const { apiKey, options } = this.config;
this.setupService(apiKey);
this.setOptions(options);
}
}
To only activate adapters in specific environments, you can add an array of environment names to the config, as the
environments key. Valid environments are:
development
test
production
all (default, will be activated in all environments)
If you're using ember-cli-content-security-policy, you'll need to modify the content security policy to allow loading of any remote scripts. In
config/environment.js, add this to the
ENV hash (modify as necessary):
// example for loading Google Analytics
contentSecurityPolicy: {
'default-src': "'none'",
'script-src': "'self' www.google-analytics.com",
'font-src': "'self'",
'connect-src': "'self' www.google-analytics.com",
'img-src': "'self'",
'style-src': "'self'",
'media-src': "'self'"
}
In order to use the addon, you must first configure it, then inject it into any Object registered in the container that you wish to track. For example, you can call a
trackPage event across all your analytics services whenever you transition into a route, like so:
// app/routes/application.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ApplicationRoute extends Route {
@service metrics;
@service router;
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
this.router.on('routeDidChange', () => {
const page = this.router.currentURL;
const title = this.router.currentRouteName || 'unknown';
this.metrics.trackPage({ page, title });
});
}
}
If you wish to only call a single service, just specify it's name as the first argument:
// only invokes the `trackPage` method on the `GoogleAnalyticsAdapter`
metrics.trackPage('GoogleAnalytics', {
title: 'My Awesome App',
});
Often, you may want to include information like the current user's name with every event or page view that's tracked. Any properties that are set on
metrics.context will be merged into options for every Service call.
this.metrics.context.userName = 'Jimbo';
this.metrics.trackPage({ page: 'page/1' }); // { userName: 'Jimbo', page: 'page/1' }
There are 4 main methods implemented by the service, with the same argument signature:
trackPage([analyticsName], options)
This is commonly used by analytics services to track page views. Due to the way Single Page Applications implement routing, you will need to call this on the
activate hook of each route to track all page views.
trackEvent([analyticsName], options)
This is a general purpose method for tracking a named event in your application.
identify([analyticsName], options)
For analytics services that have identification functionality.
alias([analyticsName], options)
For services that implement it, this method notifies the analytics service that an anonymous user now has a unique identifier.
If an adapter implements specific methods you wish to call, then you can use
invoke
invoke(method, [analyticsName], options)
metrics.invoke('trackLink', 'Piwik', {
url: 'my_favorite_link',
linkType: 'download',
});
If your app implements dynamic API keys for various analytics integration, you can defer the initialization of the adapters. Instead of configuring
ember-metrics through
config/environment, you can call the following from any Object registered in the container:
// app/routes/application.js
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class ApplicationRoute extends Route {
@service metrics;
afterModel(model) {
const id = model.googleAnalyticsKey;
this.metrics.activateAdapters([
{
name: 'GoogleAnalytics',
environments: ['all'],
config: {
id,
},
},
]);
}
}
Because
activateAdapters is idempotent, you can call it as many times as you'd like. However, it will not reinstantiate existing adapters.
Since ember-metrics now automatically removes all unused adapters, it's also important to force the inclusion of the adapter via
config/environment. NOTE: If the adapter is already defined in the
metricsAdapters array of
config/environment then this step is not necessary.
// config/environment
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
'ember-metrics': {
includeAdapters: ['google-analytics']
}
};
return ENV;
First, generate a new Metrics Adapter:
$ ember generate metrics-adapter foo-bar
This creates
app/metrics-adapters/foo-bar.js and a unit test at
tests/unit/metrics-adapters/foo-bar-test.js, which you should now customize.
The standard contracts are optionally defined, but
init and
willDestroy must be implemented by your adapter.
This method is called when an adapter is activated by the service. It is responsible for adding the required script tag used by the integration, and for initializing it.
When the adapter is destroyed, it should remove its script tag and property. This is usually defined on the
window.
Once you have implemented your adapter, you can add it to your app's config, like so:
module.exports = function (environment) {
var ENV = {
metricsAdapters: [
{
name: 'MyAdapter',
environments: ['all'],
config: {
secret: '29fJs90qnfEa',
options: {
foo: 'bar',
},
},
},
],
};
};
