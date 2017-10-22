Explore new patterns of event-driven communication with ember-message-bus . This addon adds a simple service to your application, message-bus , which you can use to facilitate loosely coupled communications between services, components, and other Ember objects.

Installation

ember install ember-message-bus

Usage

First, inject the message-bus service into your object:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ messageBus : Ember.inject.service( 'message-bus' ) });

Once the message-bus has been injected, you can subscribe to events through it:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ messageBus : Ember.inject.service( 'message-bus' ), init() { this ._super(...arguments); this .get( 'messageBus' ).subscribe( 'my-event' , this , this .doSomething); }, doSomething(arg1, arg2) { console .log(arg1 + arg2); } });

subscribe expects three arguments: 1) the name of the event, 2) the context, typically this , and 3) the callback.

Finally, you can publish events to trigger the subscription:

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ messageBus : Ember.inject.service( 'message-bus' ), action : { click() { this .get( 'messageBus' ).publish( 'my-event' , 1 , 2 ); } } });

publish expects one or more arguments. The first argument must be the name of the event. After that, you can pass as many arguments as you like into publish . These arguments will be handed to the subscribing callback.

Testing

It's easy to test if a message is published. First, run initializeQUnitAssertions :

import { initializeQUnitAssertions } from 'ember-message-bus' ; moduleForComponent( 'my-component' , 'Integration | Component | my component' , { integration : true , beforeEach() { const appInstance = getOwner( this ); initializeQUnitAssertions(appInstance); } });

If you'd like to ensure that events are published, use the Qunit assertion willPublish like so:

assert.willPublish( 'shouldBeTriggered' , '`shouldBeTriggered` was triggered' ); assert.willPublish( 'shouldReceiveArgs' , [ 'foo' , arg2], '`shouldReceiveArgs` received the correct args' ); assert.willPublish( 'shouldCallback' , (param1, param2) => return param2 === arg2, '`shouldCallback` tested with callback' );

Note that if you want to test that args are published, the expected args should be passed in as an array. Alternatively, you can provide a callback that will receive the args as their params.

On the other end, if you want to confirm that a message was not published, you can use willNotPublish :

assert.willNotPublish( 'thisMessageShouldNotBePublished' , '`thisMessageShouldNotBePublished` was not published' );

Note that in both cases, these assertions should be made before the message is actually published. So in a component integration test: