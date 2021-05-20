This addon exposes the construct
{{#maybe-in-element el renderInPlace insertBefore=null}}The block{{/maybe-in-element}} to the contained block somewhere else in the page.
The code
{{#maybe-in-element el renderInPlace insertBefore=null}}The block{{/maybe-in-element}}
becomes equivalent to:
{{#if renderInPlace}}The block{{else}}{{#in-element el insertBefore=null}}The block{{/in-element}}{{/if}}
Although nothing prevents you from achieving the same thing by manually typing the expanded handlebars code yourself, having two identical blocks is an invitation to forget to update one and introduce unwanted differences between both. Also, less typing!
The addon uses
ember-in-element-polyfill, so its support matrix is the same (2.10+ at the time of this writing)
ember install ember-maybe-in-element
Be aware that if you intend to use this addon from within another addon, you must move it from
devDependencies to
dependencies in your
package.json.
