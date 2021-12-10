openbase logo
emi

ember-maybe-import-regenerator

by Alex Matchneer
1.0.0 (see all)

An ember addon that imports regenerator-runtime if you didn't already include it via babel.includePolyfill

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

138K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-maybe-import-regenerator CI Build

Uncaught TypeError: regeneratorRuntime is not a function

It is now.

This is an addon that'll import the Regenerator Runtime in your Ember app, but only if you didn't already set babel.includePolyfill to true. This is useful for:

  1. Apps that want to use ES6 generator functions (including async/await) but don't want to import the large ~30kb (gzipped) Babel polyfill. This package adds ~2kb (gzipped).
  2. Addons that depend on generator functions (or other addons that depend on generator functions) but don't want to force users to have to add babel.includePolyfill: true to their config files (like ember-concurrency, ember-power-select), but shouldn't double import regenerator-runtime if the user already has includePolyfill: true

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-maybe-import-regenerator

Usage

This exists to give applications that still service IE11 users and also wish to use async/await or generators.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

