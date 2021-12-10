Uncaught TypeError: regeneratorRuntime is not a function

It is now.

This is an addon that'll import the Regenerator Runtime in your Ember app, but only if you didn't already set babel.includePolyfill to true. This is useful for:

Apps that want to use ES6 generator functions (including async/await ) but don't want to import the large ~30kb (gzipped) Babel polyfill. This package adds ~2kb (gzipped). Addons that depend on generator functions (or other addons that depend on generator functions) but don't want to force users to have to add babel.includePolyfill: true to their config files (like ember-concurrency, ember-power-select), but shouldn't double import regenerator-runtime if the user already has includePolyfill: true

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-maybe- import -regenerator

Usage

This exists to give applications that still service IE11 users and also wish to use async/await or generators.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.