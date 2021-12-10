Uncaught TypeError: regeneratorRuntime is not a function
It is now.
This is an addon that'll import the
Regenerator
Runtime in your Ember app, but only if you didn't already set
babel.includePolyfill to true. This is useful for:
async/await) but don't want to
import the large ~30kb (gzipped) Babel polyfill. This package adds ~2kb (gzipped).
babel.includePolyfill: true to
their config files (like ember-concurrency, ember-power-select), but
shouldn't double import regenerator-runtime if the user already
has
includePolyfill: true
ember install ember-maybe-import-regenerator
This exists to give applications that still service IE11 users and also wish to use async/await or generators.
