A very simple shim to add Materialize SASS and JavaScript resources to your ember.js app

Use

Install this addon into your ember.js app, using ember-cli.

Reinstall node-sass to ensure that you have an older version, which is required to circumvent an outstanding issue.

ember install ember-materialize-shim npm uninstall node-sass && npm install

And then you can import materialize styles

app/styles/app.scss

@ import "materialize"

And import materialize javascript

my-file.js

import Materialize from 'materialize' ;

Optionally, you may omit the JavaScript component of Materialize, by customizing your ember-cli-build.js

var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { ... 'materialize-shim' : { omitJS : true } });

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.