Google's Material Design Lite for Ember.js apps

This addon requires ember >= 1.11.0

Installation

ember install:addon ember-material-lite ember install ember-material-lite

Without SASS

This addon can be used without SASS (relying on pure CSS for styles). If you choose this path, you'll need to alter your app slightly.

Delete the ember-cli-sass NPM dependency that the installation blueprint will add to your app. Add the following line to your ember-cli-build.js .

app.import( 'node_modules/material-design-lite/material.css' );

Configuration

Colors

You can customize the colors of material design elements globally by setting sass variables prior to importing the main styles.

app/styles/app.scss

@ import '_color-definitions' ; $color-primary : $palette-teal-500 ; $color-accent : $palette-pink-A200 ; @ import 'material-design-lite' ;

Load Material design icons fontfiles locally

Adding http://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons into the index.html just works. But in few scenarios(like running app offline) you would want to include these icon fonts from the project directories itself. To achieve the same, first edit ember-cli-build.js to include the following

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); var mergeTrees = require ( 'broccoli-merge-trees' ); var pickFiles = require ( 'broccoli-static-compiler' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { sassOptions : { includePaths : [ 'node_modules/material-design-lite/src' ] } }); var googleFontFiles = pickFiles( 'node_modules/material-design-icons/iconfont' , { srcDir : '/' , files : [ '**/*.woff' , '**/*.woff2' , '**/*.eot' , '**/*.ttf' ], destDir : '/fonts' } ); return mergeTrees([app.toTree(), googleFontFiles]); };

Also Add below code on top of app/styles/app.scss file to import icon font files.

@ font-face { font-family : 'Material Icons' ; font-style : normal; font-weight : 400 ; src : url (../fonts/MaterialIcons-Regular.eot); src : local ( 'Material Icons' ), local ( 'MaterialIcons-Regular' ), url (../fonts/MaterialIcons-Regular.woff2) format ( 'woff2' ), url (../fonts/MaterialIcons-Regular.woff) format ( 'woff' ), url (../fonts/MaterialIcons-Regular.ttf) format ( 'truetype' ); }

Images

Several of the MDL components reference image assets. In order to include them in your project, edit ember-cli-build.js to include the following:

var mergeTrees = require ( 'broccoli-merge-trees' ); var pickFiles = require ( 'broccoli-static-compiler' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { sassOptions : { includePaths : [ 'node_modules/material-design-lite/src' ] } }); var materialSVG = pickFiles( 'node_modules/material-design-lite/src/images' , { srcDir : '/' , files : [ '**/*.svg' ], destDir : '/images' }); return mergeTrees([app.toTree(), materialSVG]); };

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.