A very simple shim to add material-design-icons to your Ember.js app, without having to rely on Google's CDN.

Use

Install this addon with ember-cli

ember install ember-material-design-icons-shim

And this addon will take care of adding the appropriate CSS and icon fonts into your app's asset pipeline. You can use google material design icons in your app as described in the official Google Material Design Icons documentation

Example

< i class = "material-icons" > alarm </ i > < i class = "material-icons" >  </ i >

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.