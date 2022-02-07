openbase logo
emd

ember-material-design-icons-shim

by Mike North
0.1.13 (see all)

Simple shim for material design icons in Ember.js apps

npm
GitHub
413

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember-material-design-icons-shim Build Status Ember Observer Score

Greenkeeper badge

FASTBOOT COMPATIBLE

A very simple shim to add material-design-icons to your Ember.js app, without having to rely on Google's CDN.

Use

Install this addon with ember-cli

ember install ember-material-design-icons-shim

And this addon will take care of adding the appropriate CSS and icon fonts into your app's asset pipeline. You can use google material design icons in your app as described in the official Google Material Design Icons documentation

Example

<!-- For modern browsers. -->
<i class="material-icons">alarm</i>

<!-- For IE9 or below. -->
<i class="material-icons">&#xE855;</i>

Contributing

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

