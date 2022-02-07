FASTBOOT COMPATIBLE
A very simple shim to add material-design-icons to your Ember.js app, without having to rely on Google's CDN.
Install this addon with ember-cli
ember install ember-material-design-icons-shim
And this addon will take care of adding the appropriate CSS and icon fonts into your app's asset pipeline. You can use google material design icons in your app as described in the official Google Material Design Icons documentation
<!-- For modern browsers. -->
<i class="material-icons">alarm</i>
<!-- For IE9 or below. -->
<i class="material-icons"></i>
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.