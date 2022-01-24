Ember integration with mapbox-gl-js.
ember install ember-mapbox-gl
Then, add your Mapbox access token to
config/environment.js:
module.exports = function(environment) {
let ENV = {
'mapbox-gl': {
accessToken: 'ACCESS TOKEN HERE'
},
}
See the detailed API Documentation.
Note: The example below uses ember-composable-helpers.
Add the following map options to
config/environment.js to style the map, set a default zoom level, and to provide a default centerpoint:
'mapbox-gl': {
accessToken: 'ACCESS TOKEN HERE',
map: {
style: 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/basic-v9',
zoom: 13,
center: [ -96.7969879, 32.7766642 ]
}
},
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
export default Controller.extend({
marker: {
type: 'FeatureCollection',
features: [
{
type: 'Feature',
geometry: { type: 'Point', coordinates: [ -96.7969879, 32.7766642 ] }
}
]
},
actions: {
mapClicked({ target: map, point }) {
console.log(map, point);
}
}
});
{{#mapbox-gl class='map-container' initOptions=(hash pitch=30) as |map|}}
{{map.on 'click' (action 'mapClicked')}}
{{#map.source options=(hash type='geojson' data=marker) as |source|}}
{{source.layer layer=(hash
type='circle'
paint=(hash circle-color='#007cbf' circle-radius=10))}}
{{/map.source}}
{{/mapbox-gl}}
The above example does the following:
