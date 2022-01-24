Ember integration with mapbox-gl-js.

Installation

ember install ember-mapbox-gl

Then, add your Mapbox access token to config/environment.js :

module .exports = function ( environment ) { let ENV = { 'mapbox-gl' : { accessToken : 'ACCESS TOKEN HERE' }, }

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

API Documentation

See the detailed API Documentation.

Example

Note: The example below uses ember-composable-helpers.

Add the following map options to config/environment.js to style the map, set a default zoom level, and to provide a default centerpoint:

'mapbox-gl' : { accessToken : 'ACCESS TOKEN HERE' , map : { style : 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/basic-v9' , zoom : 13 , center : [ -96.7969879 , 32.7766642 ] } },

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; export default Controller.extend({ marker : { type : 'FeatureCollection' , features : [ { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'Point' , coordinates : [ -96.7969879 , 32.7766642 ] } } ] }, actions : { mapClicked({ target : map, point }) { console .log(map, point); } } });

{{# mapbox -gl class='map-container' initOptions=(hash pitch=30) as |map|}} {{map.on 'click' (action 'mapClicked')}} {{# map .source options=(hash type='geojson' data=marker) as |source|}} {{source.layer layer=(hash type='circle' paint=(hash circle-color='#007cbf' circle-radius=10))}} {{/ map .source}} {{/ mapbox -gl}}

The above example does the following: