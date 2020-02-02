Ember macro helpers for making your own fancy macros!

Check out the following projects to see this addon in use:

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.8 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-macro-helpers

Usage

import nameOfMacro from 'ember-macro-helpers/name-of-macro' ; import { nameOfMacro } from 'ember-macro-helpers' ;

Contents

API

computed

computed behaves like Ember.computed with some extra benefits.

It will pass you resolved values:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default Component.extend({ key : 'my value' , result : computed( 'key' , { get (value) { console .log(value); }, set (newValue, value) { console .log(newValue); console .log(value); return newValue; } }), actions : { doSomething() { this .set( 'result' , 'new value' ); } } });

You can compose using any of Ember's built-in macros:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { or } from '@ember/object/computed' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default Component.extend({ key1 : false , key2 : true , result : computed(or( 'key1' , 'key2' ), value => { console .log(value); }) });

or you can compose using a macro library like ember-awesome-macros :

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; import { conditional, gt, sum, difference } from 'ember-awesome-macros' ; export default Component.extend({ key1 : 345678 , key2 : 785572 , result : computed(conditional(gt( 'key1' , 'key2' ), sum( 'key1' , 'key2' ), difference( 'key1' , 'key2' )), value => { console .log(value); }) });

It respects enumerable helpers:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default Component.extend({ key1 : [{ key2 : 1 }, { key2 : 2 }], computed1 : computed( 'key1.[]' , value => { console .log(value); }), computed2 : computed( 'key1.@each.key2' , value => { console .log(value); }), });

It resolves property expansion for you:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default Component.extend({ key1 : { key2 : 1 , key3 : 2 }, result : computed( 'key1.{key2,key3}' , (value1, value2) => { console .log(value1); console .log(value2); }) });

This is also your best friend if you want to make your own macros that support composing out-of-the-box.

For example, here is an implementation of a macro that adds two numbers together:

import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default function ( key1, key2 ) { return computed(key1, key2, (value1, value2) => { return value1 + value2; }); }

Then you can use it like this:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import add from 'my-app/macros/add' ; export default Component.extend({ key1 : 12 , key2 : 34 , key3 : 56 , result : add(add( 'key1' , 'key2' ), add( 'key3' , 78 )) });

createClassComputed

This creates a class-based computed. This is useful when not the value, but the key being watched is variable. It rewrites your computed property when needed.

See ember-classy-computed for the inspiration source.

If you want an array macro that will respond when someone changes the array property they want to watch:

import createClassComputed from 'ember-macro-helpers/create-class-computed' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default createClassComputed( [ false , true , false ], (array, key, value) => { return computed( ` ${array} .@each. ${key} ` , value, (array, value) => { return array.filterBy(key, value); }); } );

And then we consume this macro like normal:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { A as emberA } from '@ember/array' ; import EmberObject from '@ember/object' ; import filterBy from 'my-app/macros/filter-by' ; export default Component.extend({ myArray : emberA([ EmberObject.create({ myProp : 0 }), EmberObject.create({ myProp : 1 }) ]), myKey : 'myProp' , result : filterBy( 'myArray' , 'myKey' , 1 ) });

curriedComputed

This is a shorthand version of computed . It allows you to create macros like this:

import curriedComputed from 'ember-macro-helpers/curried-computed' ; export default curriedComputed( function ( value1, value2 ) { return value1 + value2; });

lazyComputed

This is the lazy resolving version of computed . The difference is instead of being provided the resolved values, you are provided the unresolved keys and a resolving function. This is useful if you want to optimize your macros and have early returns without calculating every key eagerly.

The API differs only slightly from computed :

import lazyComputed from 'ember-macro-helpers/lazy-computed' ; export default function ( key1, key2 ) { return lazyComputed(key1, key2, ( get , key1, key2) => { return get (key1) && get (key2); }); }

lazyCurriedComputed

This is the combination of lazyComputed and curriedComputed .

literal

alias for raw

raw

This allows you to escape string literals to be used in macros.

Normally, a string means it will look up the property on the object context:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default Component.extend({ key : 'value' , result : computed( 'key' , value => { console .log(value); }) });

But if you just want to use the value without making an object property, you can use the raw macro:

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; import raw from 'ember-macro-helpers/raw' ; export default Component.extend({ key : 'value' , result : computed(raw( 'key' ), value => { console .log(value); }) });

The usefulness is more apparent when using complex macros, for example, when using the string split macro from ember-awesome-macros :

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import raw from 'ember-macro-helpers/raw' ; import split from 'ember-awesome-macros/array/split' ; export default Component.extend({ key : '1, 2, 3' , result : split( 'key' , raw( ', ' )) });

reads

alias for writable

writable

This is a setting API for read-only macros.

Given the following read-only macro called sum :

import computed from 'ember-macro-helpers/computed' ; export default function ( key1, key2 ) { return computed(key1, key2, (value1, value2) => { return value1 + value2; }).readOnly(); }

and its usage:

key1: 1 , key2 : 2 , result : sum( 'key1' , 'key2' )

If you try and set result , you will get a read-only exception.

If you want to bring back the setting functionality, you can wrap it in the writable macro:

key1: 1 , key2 : 2 , result : writable(sum( 'key1' , 'key2' ))

Now, setting result will remove the macro and replace it with your value.

If you want to do something unique when setting, you can provide a set callback:

key1: 1 , key2 : 2 , result : writable(sum( 'key1' , 'key2' ), { set () { return 'new value' ; } }),

or:

key1: 1 , key2 : 2 , result : writable(sum( 'key1' , 'key2' ), function ( ) { return 'new value' ; })

Setting result here will not remove your macro, but will update result with the return value.

Custom macros

The addon provides a way of creating your own custom macros. The easiest way is to use the blueprint generator:

ember generate macro my-custom-macro

This will generate an example macro and its associated test. The comments in these files will get you started.

More explanation is given in the introduction video.

Test helpers

This comes with a compute helper. Here is a sample usage:

import myMacro from 'my-app/macros/my-macro' ; import compute from 'ember-macro-helpers/test-support' ; test( 'it works' , function ( assert ) { compute({ assert, computed : myMacro( 'key1' , 'key2' ), properties : { key1 : 1 , key2 : 2 }, strictEqual : 3 }); });

View all the possible ways to use here.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.