Keep your app code DRY and copypasta free with computed property macaronis (macros) for Ember.js 1.13.x and greater.

Why

Computed property macros (CPM) are great for DRYing up your code, and Ember.js ships with a few handy computed macros. This addon adds a few more functional-style macros, and can be thought of as the "lodash equivalent" of Ember CPM libraries.

Chaining is not supported... yet.

Usage

First, import the macro(s) you need, or the whole thing:

import { findFromCollectionByKey } from 'ember-macaroni' ; import macros from 'ember-macaroni' ; const { findFromCollectionByValue } = macros; export default Ember.Component.extend({ items : null , selectedId : null , selectedItem : findFromCollectionByKey( 'items' , 'id' , 'selectedId' ), hansel : findFromCollectionByValue( 'items' , 'name' , 'Hansel' ), init() { this .items = [ { id : 1 , name : 'Derek Zoolander' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Hansel' }, { id : 3 , name : 'Mugatu' } ]; }, actions : { selectPerson(id) { Ember.set( this , 'selectedId' , id); } } });

Available macros

Collection

findFromCollectionByKey

Returns the first item with a property matching the passed value from a dependent key.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedId : 1 , selectedItem : findFromCollectionByKey( 'items' , 'id' , 'selectedId' ) });

findFromCollectionByValue

Returns the first item with a property matching the passed value.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedItem : findFromCollectionByValue( 'items' , 'id' , 1 ) });

rejectFromCollectionByKey

Returns an array with the items that do not match the passed value from a dependent key.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedId : 2 , selectedItem : rejectFromCollectionByKey( 'items' , 'id' , 'selectedId' ) });

rejectFromCollectionByValue

Returns an array with the items that do not match the passed value.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedItem : rejectFromCollectionByValue( 'items' , 'id' , 2 ) });

filterFromCollectionByKey

Returns an array with just the items with the matched property.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedId : 1 , selectedItem : filterFromCollectionByKey( 'items' , 'id' , 'selectedId' ) });

filterFromCollectionByContains

Returns an array with just the items that are contained in another array.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ id : 1 , name : 'foo' }, { id : 2 , name : 'bar' }], selectedId : 1 , selectedItem : filterFromCollectionByContains( 'items' , 'id' , [ 1 ]) });

collectionWithoutKey

Returns an array without an item by dependent key.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], selectedItem : 1 , remainingItems : collectionWithoutKey( 'items' , 'selectedItem' ) });

reduceCollectionByKey

Combines the values of the enumerator into a single value, using a dependent key.

@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection

Ember.Object.extend({ items : [{ name : 'foo' , age : 2 }, { name : 'bar' , age : 5 }], selectedItem : reduceCollectionByKey( 'items' , 'age' , 0 ) });

Truth

isEqualByKeys

Strict equality using dependent keys.

@param {String} firstKey The key name for the first property

Ember.Object.extend({ employeeId : 1 selectedId : 1 , isSelected : isEqualByKeys( 'employeeId' , 'selectedId' ) });

ifThenElseWithKeys

Ternary conditional with dependent keys.

@param {String} conditionalKey The key name for the conditional property

Ember.Object.extend({ isSelected : true , selectedText : 'Is Enabled' , deselectedText : 'Is Disabled' , displayText : ifThenElseWithKeys( 'isSelected' , 'selectedText' , 'deselectedText' ) });

ifThenElseWithValues

Ternary conditional.

@param {String} conditionalKey The key name for the conditional property

Ember.Object.extend({ isSelected : true , displayText : ifThenElseWithValues( 'isSelected' , 'Is Enabled' , 'Is Disabled' ) });

gte

Greater than or equal to comparison between two dependent keys.

@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator

Ember.Object.extend({ first : 5 , second : 2 , isFirstGreaterThanOrEqualToSecond : gte( 'first' , 'second' ) });

gt

Greater than comparison between two dependent keys.

@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator

Ember.Object.extend({ first : 5 , second : 2 , isFirstGreaterThanSecond : gt( 'first' , 'second' ) });

lte

Lesser than or equal to comparison between two dependent keys.

@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator

Ember.Object.extend({ first : 5 , second : 2 , isFirstLesserThanOrEqualToSecond : lte( 'first' , 'second' ) });

lt

Lesser than comparison between two dependent keys.

@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator

Ember.Object.extend({ first : 5 , second : 2 , isFirstLessThanSecond : lt( 'first' , 'second' ) });

General

getPropertiesByKeys

Returns a POJO containing all the key-values that match the dependent keys.

@param {...rest} dependentKeys Argument list of dependent keys

Ember.Object.extend({ age : 5 , name : 'foo' , props : getPropertiesByKeys( 'age' , 'name' ) });

joinWith

Returns a string of values joined together with a separator.

@param {String} seperator Separator to join values with

Ember.Object.extend({ firstName : 'Derek' , lastName : 'Zoolander' , fullName : joinWith( ' ' , 'firstName' , 'lastName' ) });

