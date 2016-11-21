Keep your app code DRY and copypasta free with computed property macaronis (macros) for Ember.js 1.13.x and greater.
Computed property macros (CPM) are great for DRYing up your code, and Ember.js ships with a few handy computed macros. This addon adds a few more functional-style macros, and can be thought of as the "lodash equivalent" of Ember CPM libraries.
Chaining is not supported... yet.
First, import the macro(s) you need, or the whole thing:
import { findFromCollectionByKey } from 'ember-macaroni'; // imports a named macro
import macros from 'ember-macaroni'; // imports all the things
const { findFromCollectionByValue } = macros; // destructuring
export default Ember.Component.extend({
items: null,
selectedId: null,
selectedItem: findFromCollectionByKey('items', 'id', 'selectedId'),
hansel: findFromCollectionByValue('items', 'name', 'Hansel'),
init() {
this.items = [
{ id: 1, name: 'Derek Zoolander' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Hansel' },
{ id: 3, name: 'Mugatu' }
];
},
actions: {
selectPerson(id) {
Ember.set(this, 'selectedId', id);
}
}
});
findFromCollectionByKey
Returns the first item with a property matching the passed value from a dependent key.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to find by
@param {String} valueKey The key name that returns the value to find
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedId: 1,
selectedItem: findFromCollectionByKey('items', 'id', 'selectedId') // { id: 1, name: 'foo' }
});
findFromCollectionByValue
Returns the first item with a property matching the passed value.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to find by
@param {*} value The value to match`
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedItem: findFromCollectionByValue('items', 'id', 1) // { id: 1, name: 'foo' }
});
rejectFromCollectionByKey
Returns an array with the items that do not match the passed value from a dependent key.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to reject by
@param {String} valueKey The key name that returns the value to reject
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedId: 2,
selectedItem: rejectFromCollectionByKey('items', 'id', 'selectedId') // [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }]
});
rejectFromCollectionByValue
Returns an array with the items that do not match the passed value.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to reject by
@param {*} value The value to reject
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedItem: rejectFromCollectionByValue('items', 'id', 2) // [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }]
});
filterFromCollectionByKey
Returns an array with just the items with the matched property.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to filter by
@param {String} valueKey The key name that returns the value to filter
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedId: 1,
selectedItem: filterFromCollectionByKey('items', 'id', 'selectedId') // [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }]
});
filterFromCollectionByContains
Returns an array with just the items that are contained in another array.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to filter by
@param {Array} values The array of values to filter
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }, { id: 2, name: 'bar' }],
selectedId: 1,
selectedItem: filterFromCollectionByContains('items', 'id', [1]) // [{ id: 1, name: 'foo' }]
});
collectionWithoutKey
Returns an array without an item by dependent key.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} propName The key name for the property to exclude
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [1, 2, 3],
selectedItem: 1,
remainingItems: collectionWithoutKey('items', 'selectedItem') // [2, 3]
});
reduceCollectionByKey
Combines the values of the enumerator into a single value, using a dependent key.
@param {String} collectionKey The key name for the collection
@param {String} dependentKey The key name for the property to reduce
@param {*} startValue The initial value
Ember.Object.extend({
items: [{ name: 'foo', age: 2 }, { name: 'bar', age: 5 }],
selectedItem: reduceCollectionByKey('items', 'age', 0) // 7
});
isEqualByKeys
Strict equality using dependent keys.
@param {String} firstKey The key name for the first property
@param {String} secondKey The key name for the second property
Ember.Object.extend({
employeeId: 1
selectedId: 1,
isSelected: isEqualByKeys('employeeId', 'selectedId') // true
});
ifThenElseWithKeys
Ternary conditional with dependent keys.
@param {String} conditionalKey The key name for the conditional property
@param {String} trueKey The key name for the property to return when the conditional is true
@param {String} falseKey The key name for the property to return when the conditional is false
Ember.Object.extend({
isSelected: true,
selectedText: 'Is Enabled',
deselectedText: 'Is Disabled',
displayText: ifThenElseWithKeys('isSelected', 'selectedText', 'deselectedText') // 'Is Enabled'
});
ifThenElseWithValues
Ternary conditional.
@param {String} conditionalKey The key name for the conditional property
@param {String} trueValue The value to return when the conditional is true
@param {String} falseValue The value to return when the conditional is false
Ember.Object.extend({
isSelected: true,
displayText: ifThenElseWithValues('isSelected', 'Is Enabled', 'Is Disabled') // 'Is Enabled'
});
gte
Greater than or equal to comparison between two dependent keys.
@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator
@param {String} rhsKey The key name for the right hand side of the operator
Ember.Object.extend({
first: 5,
second: 2,
isFirstGreaterThanOrEqualToSecond: gte('first', 'second') // true
});
gt
Greater than comparison between two dependent keys.
@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator
@param {String} rhsKey The key name for the right hand side of the operator
Ember.Object.extend({
first: 5,
second: 2,
isFirstGreaterThanSecond: gt('first', 'second') // true
});
lte
Lesser than or equal to comparison between two dependent keys.
@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator
@param {String} rhsKey The key name for the right hand side of the operator
Ember.Object.extend({
first: 5,
second: 2,
isFirstLesserThanOrEqualToSecond: lte('first', 'second') // false
});
lt
Lesser than comparison between two dependent keys.
@param {String} lhsKey The key name for the left hand side of the operator
@param {String} rhsKey The key name for the right hand side of the operator
Ember.Object.extend({
first: 5,
second: 2,
isFirstLessThanSecond: lt('first', 'second') // false
});
getPropertiesByKeys
Returns a POJO containing all the key-values that match the dependent keys.
@param {...rest} dependentKeys Argument list of dependent keys
Ember.Object.extend({
age: 5,
name: 'foo',
props: getPropertiesByKeys('age', 'name') // { age: 5, name: 'foo' }
});
joinWith
Returns a string of values joined together with a separator.
@param {String} seperator Separator to join values with
@param {...rest} dependentKeys Argument list of dependent keys
Ember.Object.extend({
firstName: 'Derek',
lastName: 'Zoolander',
fullName: joinWith(' ', 'firstName', 'lastName') // 'Derek Zoolander'
});
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.