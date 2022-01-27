This addon provides an alternative model implementation to
DS.Model that is
compatible with the rest of the ember-data ecosystem.
Ember-data users define their schemas via
DS.Model classes which explicitly
state what attributes and relationships they expect. Having many such classes
each explicitly defining their schemas provides a lot of clarity and a pleasant
environment for implementing standard object oriented principles.
However, it can be an issue in environments where the API responses are not
easily known in advance, or where they are so varied as to require thousands of
DS.Models which can be a burden both to developer ergonomics as well as
runtime performance.
ember-m3 lets you use a single class for many API endpoints, inferring the schema from the payload and API-specific conventions.
For example, if your API returns responses like the following:
{
"data": {
"id": "isbn:9780439708180",
"type": "com.example.bookstore.Book",
"attributes": {
"name": "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone",
"author": "urn:Author:3",
"chapters": [{
"name": "The Boy Who Lived",
"mentionedCharacters": ["urn:Character:harry"],
"readerComments": [{
"id": "urn:ReaderComment:1",
"type": "com.example.bookstore.ReaderComment",
"name": "Someone or Other",
"body": "I have it on good authority that this is part of a book of some kind",
}]
}],
},
},
"included": [{
"id": "urn:author:3",
"type": "com.example.bookstore.Author",
"attributes": {
"name": "JK Rowling",
},
}],
}
You could support it with the following schema:
// app/services/m3-schema.js
//
// generated via `ember generate service m3-schema`
import DefaultSchema from 'ember-m3/services/m3-schema';
const BookStoreRegExp = /^com\.example\.bookstore\./;
const ISBNRegExp = /^isbn:/;
const URNRegExp = /^urn:/;
function computeValue(key, value, modelName, schemaInterface) {
// the value is a reference
if (typeof value === 'string' && (ISBNRegExp.test(value) || URNRegExp.test(value))) {
return schemaInterface.reference({
type: null,
id: value,
});
}
// The value is a nested model
if (typeof value === 'object' && value !== null && typeof value.$type === 'string') {
return {
id: value.isbn,
type: value.$type,
attributes: value,
};
}
// Otherwise return the raw value
return value;
}
export default class Schema extends DefaultSchema {
includesModel(modelName) {
return BookStoreRegExp.test(modelName);
}
computeAttribute(key, value, modelName, schemaInterface) {
if (Array.isArray(value)) {
return schemaInterface.managedArray(value.map((v) => computeValue(key, v, modelName, schemaInterface)));
}
} else {
return computeValue(key, value, modelName, schemaInterface);
}
}
Notice that in this case, the schema doesn't specify anything model-specific and would work whether the API returns 3 different kinds of models or 3,000.
Model-specific information is still needed to handle cases that cannot be
generally inferred from the payload (such as distinguishing
Date fields). See
the Schema section for details.
The benefits of using ember-m3 over
DS.Model are:
The trade-offs made for this include:
ember install ember-m3
The existing store API works as expected.
findRecord,
queryRecord &c., will
build a URL using the
-ember-m3 adapter and create a record for the returned
response using
MegamorphicModel. Note that the actual name queried will be
passed to the adapter so you can build URLs correctly.
For example
store.findRecord('com.example.bookstore.book', 'isbn:9780439708180');
Results in an adapter call
import MegamorphicModel from 'ember-m3/model';
findRecord(store, modelClass, id, snapshot) {
modelClass === MegamorphicModel;
snapshot.modelName === 'com.example.bookstore.book';
id === 'isbn:9780439708180';
}
ember-m3 does not define an
-ember-m3 adapter but you can define one in your
app. Otherwise the default adapter lookup rules are followed (ie your
application adapter will be used).
ember-m3 also adds
store.queryURL. This is helpful for one-off endpoints or
endpoints where the type returned is not known and you just want a thin wrapper
around the API response that knows how to look up relationships.
store.queryURL(url, options);
Returns a promise that will resolve to
MegamorphicModel if the [primary data][json-api:primary-data] of the normalized response is a resource.
RecordArray of
MegamorphicModels if the [primary data][json-api:primary-data] of the normalized response is an array of
resources.
The raw API response is normalized via the
-ember-m3 serializer. M3 does not
define such a serializer but you can add one to your app if your API requires
normalization to JSON API.
url The URL path to query. The
-ember-m3 adapter is consulted for its
host and
namespace properties.
url is an absolute URL, (eg
http://bookstore.example.com/books) or a network-path reference (eg
//books), the adapter's
host and
namespace properties are ignored.
url is an absolute path reference (eg
/books) it is prefixed with the adapter's
host and/or
namespace if they are present.
url is a relative path reference it is prefixed with the adapter's
host and/or
namespace, whichever is present. It is an error to call
queryURL when
url is a relative path reference and the adapter specifies
neither
host nor
namespace.
options additional options. All are optional, as is the
options object
itself.
options.method defaults to
GET. The HTTP method to use.
options.params defaults to
null. The parameters to include, either in the URL (for
GET
requests) or request body (for others).
options.queryParams defaults to
null. The parameters that will be
converted to query string and appended to the URL, especially useful for
POST method which needs both URL with query string(
options.queryParams)
and payload data(
options.params).
options.cacheKey defaults to
null. A string to uniquely identify this
request.
null or
undefined indicates the result should not be cached.
It is passed to
serializer.normalizeResponse as the
id parameter, but
the serializer is free to ignore it.
options.reload defaults to
false. If
true, make a request even if an
entry was found under
cacheKey. Do not resolve the returned promise
until that request completes.
options.backgroundReload defaults to
false. If
true, make a request
even if an entry was found under
cacheKey. If
true and a cached entry
was found, resolve the returned promise immediately with the cached entry
and update the store when the request completes.
options.adapterOptions defaults to
undefined. The custom options to pass along to the
queryURL function on the adapter.
When
cacheKey is provided, the response is cached under
cacheKey.
If the response contains a model with an id, that model will be cached under that id as
well as under the
cacheKey. The entry under the model's id and under the
cacheKey will
point to the same model. Changes to the model will be reflected in both the models
retrieved by
cacheKey and the models retreived by the model's id.
Using
cacheKey with
queryURL can be useful to show, eg dashboard data or any other data
that changes over time.
Consider the following:
store.queryURL('/newsfeed/latest', { cacheKey: 'newsfeed.latest', backgroundReload: true });
In this example, the first time the user visits a route that makes this query, the promise will wait to resolve until the request completes. The second time the request is made the promise will resolve immediately with the cached values while loading fresh values in the background.
Note that what is actually cached is the result: ie either a
MegamorphicModel
or, more likely, a
RecordArray of
MegamorphicModels.
It is possible to do the same thing in stock Ember Data by making a
@ember-data/model
class to wrap your search results and querying via:
// app/models/news-feed.js
import Model, { hasMany } from '@ember-data/model';
export class NewsFeed extends Model {
@hasMany('feed-item')
feedItems;
}
// somewhere, presumably in a route
store.findRecord('news-feed', 'latest', { backgroundReload: true });
As with ember-m3 generally, similar functionality is provided without the need to create models and relationships within your app code.
Because models (or
RecordArrays of models) are cached, the cache can be emptied
automatically when the models are unloaded. In the case of
RecordArrays of
models, the entire cache entry is evicted if any of the member models is
unloaded.
In cases where we need to manually insert into the cache, we can use
cacheURL.
As an example, we may need to compute a secondary cache key once we receive
response from our API.
store.queryURL('/foo', { cacheKey }).then((result) => {
const secondaryCacheKey = computeSecondaryCacheKey(result);
store.cacheURL(secondaryCacheKey, result);
});
When we unload the model, we will evict both the initial
cacheKey as well as
secondaryCacheKey.
store.queryURL('/foo', { cacheKey: 'foo' }).then((result) => {
store.cacheURL('bar', result);
// Cache conceptually looks like: { foo: ..., bar: ...' }
result.unloadRecord();
// Cache is now empty
});
You have to register a schema to tell ember-m3 what types it should be enabled
for, as well as information that cannot be inferred from the response payload.
You can think of the schema as a service that represents the same
information, more or less, as all of your
DS.Model files.
When modeling a payload it is necessary to know what properties of the payload are attributes that should be accessible to the application & templates, what properties are relationships that should look up other models, and what properties should be ignored.
DS.Model achieves this by enumerating the attributes and relationships on a
DS.Model subclass inside your
app/models directory.
By contrast ember-m3 relies on application-wide conventions to know the difference between attributes and relationships and otherwise reports all properties returned by the API as accessible to the application.
For APIs with many models, the ember-m3 approach can produce a substantially smaller application. Similarly the approach uses fewer classes which reduces the runtime cost of relationships.
Schema is a service registered from
app/services/m3-schema.js. For convenience,
you can extend a default schema from
ember-m3/services/schema. The
schema should
have following properties.
includesModel(modelName) Whether or not ember-m3 should handle this
modelName. It's fine to just
return true here but this hook allows
ember-m3 to work alongside
DS.Model.
computeAttribute(key, value, modelName, schemaInterface) A function that computes
the value and type of an attribute.
An attribute can be:
If the attribute is a reference return:
schemaInterface.reference({ id, type })
where the object properties are
id The id of the referenced model (either m3 or
@ember-data/model)
type The type of the referenced model (either m3 or
@ember-data/model)
null is also a valid type in which case
id will be looked up in a global cache.
Note that attribute references are all treated as synchronous.
There is no ember-m3 analogue to
@ember-data/model async relationships.
If you are returning a nested m3 model, return:
schemaInterface.nested({ id, type, attributes })
If you are returning a managed array, return:
schemaInterface.managedArray([schemaInterface.nested(obj), someOtherValue])
If you are returning the value you can return the raw value without passing it through the schemaInterface call
For example, if we have a book object:
```json
{
id: 'book-id:1',
type: 'com.example.library.book',
mostSimiliarBook: 'book-id:2'
bestChapter: {
number: 7,
title: 'My chapter'
characterPOV: 'urn:character:2'
}
}
```
We would want `model.get('mostSimilarBook')` to return the book object and the
model.get('bestChapter.characterPOV') to return the character model with id
2
as an object. This requires us to interpret
mostSimiliarBook as a reference
and
bestChapter a nested m3 model and not a simple object.
We would write the following method.
```js
computeAttribute(key, value, modelName, schemaInterface) {
if (key === 'mostSimilarBook') {
return schemaInterface.reference({
type: 'com.example.library.book',
id: value
})
} else if (key === 'bestChapter') {
return schemaInterface.nested({
type: 'chapter',
attributes: value
})
}
}
```
setAttribute(modelName, attrName, value, schemaInterface) A function that can be used
to update the record-data with raw value instead of resolved value.
schemaInterface.setAttr(key,value) should be invoked inside the function to set
the value. If this function is not provided, m3 will set value as is.
Example:
setAttribute(modelName, attrName, value, schemaInterface) {
// Check if the value is resolved as model
// update attribute record-data with id information.
if (value && value.constructor && value.constructor.isModel) {
schemaInterface.setAttr(attrName, value.get('id'));
}
}
isAttributeResolved(modelName, attrName, value, schemaInterface) A function
that determines whether a value that is being set should be treated as
resolved or not. Unresolved values that are set will be resoled when they
are next accessed -- resolved values are cached upon being set.
Example:
isAttributeResolved(modelName, attrName, value, schemaInterface) {
if (Array.isArray(value)) {
// treat all arrays as unresolved without examining their contents
return false;
} else {
return super.isAttributeResolved(...arguments);
}
}
computeAttributes(keys, modelName) Compute the actual attribute names, default just return the
array passed in.
This is useful if you need to "decode/encode" your attribute names in a certain form, e.g.,
add a prefix when serializing.
models an object containing type-specific information that cannot be
inferred from the payload. The
models property has the form:
{
models: {
myModelName: {
attributes: [],
defaults: {
attributeName: 'defaultValue',
},
aliases: {
aliasName: 'attributeName',
}
transforms: {
attributeName: transformFunctionn /* value */
}
}
}
}
The keys to
models are the types of your models, as they exist in your
normalized payload.
attributes A list of whitelisted attributes. It is recommended to omit
this unless you explicitly want to prevent unknown properties returned in
the API payload from being read. If present, it is an array of strings that
list whitelisted attributes. Reads of non-whitelisted properties will
return
undefined.
defaults An object whose key-value pairs map attribute names to default
values. Reads of properties not included in the API will return the default
value instead, if it is specified in the schema.
aliases Alternate names for payload attributes. Aliases are read-only, ie
equivalent to
Ember.computed.reads and not
Ember.computed.alias
transforms An object whose key-value pairs map attribute names to
functions that transform their values. This is useful to handle attributes
that should be treated as
Dates instead of strings, for instance.
function dateTransform(value) {
if (!value) { return; }
return new Date(Date.parse());
}
{
models: {
'com.example.bookstore.book': {
transforms: {
publishDate: dateTransform,
}
}
}
}
useUnderlyingErrorsValue(modelName) Helps the
model.js determine whether the
errors attribute
should be read from the underlying data payload. The default return is false which creates an object compatible with
how Ember Data treats
errors property. Return true to read from the data payload for the model.
useNativeProperties(modelName) If
true is returned, removes the need to use
.set and
.get on m3 record of a given type.
Instead of
model.get('someAttribute') and
model.set('someAttribute), you can do
model.someAttribute and
model.someAttribute = value. When set to
false deprecates your current
. access to aid in the migration. For migration
and deprecation guide see the deprecations guide.
ember-m3 will use the
-ember-m3 adapter to make queries via
findRecord,
queryRecord,
queryURL &c. Responses will be normalized via the
-ember-m3
serializer.
ember-m3 provides neither an adapter nor a serializer. If your app does not
define an
-ember-m3 adapter, the normal lookup rules are followed and your
application adapter is used instead
It is perfectly fine to use your
application adapter and serializer. However,
if you have an app that uses both m3 models as well as
DS.Models you may
want to have different request headers, serialization or normalization for
your m3 models. The
-ember-m3 adapter and serializer are the appropriate
places for this.
To learn how to debug
m3 records, refer to the debugging documentation
For help with migrating deprecations refer to the deprecations guide
If your app customizes the store service, it will need to import and extend the store service provided by
ember-m3 instead of the store provided by
@ember-data/store. Example:
import M3Store from 'ember-m3/services/store';
export default class AppStore extends M3Store {}
If you are converting an application that uses
DS.Models (perhaps because it
has a very large number of them and ember-m3 can help with performance) you may
have some patterns in your model classes beyond schema specification.
There are no particular requirements around refactoring these except that when you only have a single class for your models you won't be able to use typical object-oriented patterns.
The following are simply recommendations for common patterns.
Use the schema
defaults feature to replace constant values in your
DS.Model
classes. For example:
// app/models/my-model.js
import Model from '@ember-data/model';
export Model.extend({
myConstant: 24601,
});
// convert to
// app/initializers/schema-initializer.js
{
models: {
'my-model': {
defaults: {
myConstant: 24601,
}
}
}
}
Use the schema
aliases feature to replace use of
Ember.computed.reads. You
can likely do this also to replace the use of
Ember.computed.alias as quite
often they can be read only.
// app/models/my-model.js
import Model, { attr } from '@ember-data/model';
export Model.extend({
name: attr(),
aliasName: Ember.computed.reads('name'),
});
// convert to
// app/initializers/schema-initializer.js
{
models: {
'my-model': {
aliases: {
aliasName: 'name',
}
}
}
}
Let's say you are converting the following
Museum model:
// models/museum.js
import Model, { attr } from '@ember-data/model';
export Model.extend({
name: attr(),
})
And that for
Bad Reasons™ you discover that your team has been stashing a custom
object on the museum describing some ad-hoc state (maybe for the ui?):
Ember.set(museum, 'retrofit', retrofitState);
Let's say this state has a formal class:
const RetrofitState = Ember.Object.extend({
statusText: Ember.computed('statusCode', function () {
let code = this.get('statusCode');
switch (code) {
case 0:
return 'Not started';
case 1:
return 'In Progress';
case 2:
return 'Incomplete, on hold';
case 3:
return 'Completed';
default:
return 'Unknown';
}
}),
});
While you should not store local-state/ui-state (e.g. any state not part of the schema) on records, you can make this
pattern temporarily work with
M3 by doing a
Bad Thing™ and giving the class constructor a static
isModel flag:
RetrofitState.isModel = true; // THIS COMES WITH CONSEQUENCES
This is not without consequences. Setting this flag makes
M3 treat this object as a
resolvedValue, meaning that it
will be included as an attribute when snapshot.eachAttribute is called by a serializer. This is very likely not what
you want and very likely will cause "spooky action at a distance" bugs for others on your team (like suddenly sending
serialized information about retrofits to the API).
Before saving these records, you would need to carefully scrub it by deleting this and any other local properties off of
it, or you would need to ensure that the serializer did not serialize this attribute. This will be tedious, annoying and
brittle, but that is the sacrifice paid for such
Bad Things™.
Ultimately, you should refactor your application away from this
Bad Practice™ to pass these separate objects alongside
each other, for instance by wrapping them in an hash like the following:
let museumRetrofit = {
museum,
retrofit,
};
More involved computed properites can be converted to either utility functions (if used within JavaScript) or helper functions (if used in templates).
For properties used in both templates and elsewhere (eg components) a convenient pattern is to define a helper that exports both.
// app/models/my-model.js
import Model, { attr } from '@ember-data/model';
export Model.extend({
name: attr('string'),
sillyName: Ember.computed('name', function() {
return `silly ${this.get('name')}`;
}).readOnly(),
});
{{! some-template.hbs }}
{{model.sillyName}}
{{my-component name=model.sillyName}}
// app/routes/index.js
let sn = model.get('sillyName');
Coverted to
// app/helpers/silly-name.js
export function getSillyName(model) {
if (!model) {
return;
}
return `silly ${model.get('name')}`;
}
function sillyNameHelper(positionalArgs) {
if (positionalArgs.length < 1) {
return;
}
return getSillyName(positionalArgs[0]);
}
export default Ember.Helper.helper(sillyNameHelper);
{{! some-template.hbs }}
{{silly-name model}}
{{my-component name=(silly-name model)}}
// app/routes/index.js
import { getSillyName } from '../helpers/silly-name';
// ...
let sn = getSillyName(model);
ember-m3 does not impose any particular requirements with saving models. If
your endpoints cannot reliably be determined via
snapshot.modelName it is
recommended to add support for
adapterOptions.url in your adapter. For
example:
// app/adapters/-ember-m3.js
import ApplicationAdapter from './application';
export default ApplicationAdapter.extend({
findRecord(store, type, id, snapshot) {
let adapterOptions = snapshot.adapterOptions || {};
let url = adapterOptions.url;
if (!url) {
url = this.buildURL(snapshot.modelName, id, snapshot, 'findRecord');
}
return this.ajax(url, 'GET');
},
// &c.
});
// somewhere else, perhaps in a route
this.store.findRecord('com.example.bookstore.book', 1, { url: '/book/from/surprising/endpoint' });
ember-m3 supports three Ember.js and Ember Data versions
As of 30 April 2020 this means:
On the build side, an active version of node is required.
ember-m3 does not require all of EmberData to function properly, and if your app does not need all of EmberData either then you can choose to use ember-m3 with only the subset of EmberData packages ember-m3 currently requires.
As of 13 May 2020 this means: