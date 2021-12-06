openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
el

ember-lodash

by Mike North
4.19.5 (see all)

Lodash as ES6 Modules for Ember.js Apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-lodash

Build Status Ember Observer Score npm version Code Climate

This ember addon allows consumption of the lodash library (its ES6 module variant) in ember-cli apps.

Use

First you install this addon

# ember-cli > 0.2.3
ember install ember-lodash
# ember-cli <= 0.2.3
ember install:addon ember-lodash

And then in your ember.js app, you can import individual lodash modules freely

import _string from 'lodash/string';

let truncatedString = _string.trunc(rawString);

Additionally, if you wish to work with the entire lodash library on a single namespace, you have the option of importing that as well

import _ from 'lodash';

let truncatedString = _.trunc(rawString);

It is also possible to import individual modules

import { trunc } from 'lodash';

let truncatedString = trunc(rawString);

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial