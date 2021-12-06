This ember addon allows consumption of the lodash library (its ES6 module variant) in ember-cli apps.
First you install this addon
# ember-cli > 0.2.3
ember install ember-lodash
# ember-cli <= 0.2.3
ember install:addon ember-lodash
And then in your ember.js app, you can import individual lodash modules freely
import _string from 'lodash/string';
let truncatedString = _string.trunc(rawString);
Additionally, if you wish to work with the entire lodash library on a single namespace, you have the option of importing that as well
import _ from 'lodash';
let truncatedString = _.trunc(rawString);
It is also possible to import individual modules
import { trunc } from 'lodash';
let truncatedString = trunc(rawString);
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.