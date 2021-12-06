This ember addon allows consumption of the lodash library (its ES6 module variant) in ember-cli apps.

Use

First you install this addon

ember install ember-lodash ember install:addon ember-lodash

And then in your ember.js app, you can import individual lodash modules freely

import _string from 'lodash/string' ; let truncatedString = _string.trunc(rawString);

Additionally, if you wish to work with the entire lodash library on a single namespace, you have the option of importing that as well

import _ from 'lodash' ; let truncatedString = _.trunc(rawString);

It is also possible to import individual modules

import { trunc } from 'lodash' ; let truncatedString = trunc(rawString);

