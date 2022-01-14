The addon provides a
storageFor computed property that returns a proxy and persists the changes to localStorage or sessionStorage. It works with objects and arrays and has a generator to create the proxy objects or arrays.
It ships with an ember-data adapter that works almost the same as the JSONAPIAdapter with some relationship sugar added.
The idea was taken from Tom Dale's gist Ember Array that writes every change to localStorage and extended to objects.
The
storageFor API was inspired by Ember State Services.
ember install ember-local-storage
See the CHANGELOG
The documentation in this README is for versions
>= 2.0.0
If you upgrade from a version
<= 0.1.5 you need to set a
legacyKey on the computed
storageFor:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
settings: storageFor('settings', { legacyKey: 'your-old-key' })
});
In you apps
config/environment.js you can set a
namespace and a
keyDelimiter. For backward compatibility this is a opt-in feature.
Important: Don't turn this feature on for existing apps. You will lose access to existing keys.
To activate it there are the following options:
namespace can be
true or a string. If set to
true it will use
modulePrefix as the namespace
keyDelimiter is a string. The default is
:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function() {
var ENV = {
modulePrefix: 'my-app',
'ember-local-storage': {
namespace: true, // will use the modulePrefix e.g. 'my-app'
namespace: 'customNamespace', // will use 'customNamespace'
keyDelimiter: '/' // will use / as a delimiter - the default is :
}
}
};
This addon autodetects if you use ember-data and will include the support for ember-data adapters and serializes by default. You can opt out of this behavior by setting the
includeEmberDataSupport option to
false:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function() {
var ENV = {
modulePrefix: 'my-app',
'ember-local-storage': {
includeEmberDataSupport: false
}
}
};
NOTE: However, there are environments where the detection fails and the support is disabled when you really do want it. A common place you might run into this is on https://ember-twiddle.com. For that case you can force including support for ember-data by turn this option on. Edit the
twiddle.json to include the following:
"ENV": {
"ember-local-storage": {
"includeEmberDataSupport": true
}
},
Run
ember g storage -h for all options.
ember g storage stats
// will generate a localStorage object
ember g storage stats -s
// will generate a sessionStorage object
// app/storages/stats.js
import StorageObject from 'ember-local-storage/local/object';
const Storage = StorageObject.extend();
Storage.reopenClass({
initialState() {
return { counter: 0 };
}
});
export default Storage;
// app/controllers/application.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import { storageFor } from 'ember-local-storage';
export default class ApplicationController extends Controller {
@storageFor('stats') stats;
@action
countUp() {
this.incrementProperty('stats.counter');
}
@action
resetCounter() {
this.get('stats').clear();
// or
// this.get('stats').reset();
// this.set('stats.counter', 0);
}
}
{{! app/templates/application.hbs}}
<button {{on "click" this.countUp}}>Page Visits: {{stats.counter}}</button>
<button {{on "click" this.resetCounter}}>X</button>
Run
ember g storage -h for all options.
ember g storage anonymous-likes -a
// will generate a localStorage array
ember g storage anonymous-likes -a -s
// will generate a sessionStorage array
// app/storages/anonymous-likes.js
import StorageArray from 'ember-local-storage/local/array';
const Storage = StorageArray.extend();
// Uncomment if you would like to set initialState
// Storage.reopenClass({
// initialState() {
// return [];
// }
// });
export default Storage;
// app/components/like-item.js
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { storageFor } from 'ember-local-storage';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class LikeItemComponent extends Component {
anonymousLikes: storageFor('anonymous-likes'),
get isLiked() {
return this.get('anonymousLikes').includes(this.get('id'));
}),
@action
like(id) {
this.get('anonymousLikes').addObject(id);
}
}
{{! app/templates/components/like-item.hbs}}
{{#unless this.isLiked}}
<button {{on "click" (fn this.like this.id)}}>Like it</button>
{{else}}
You like it!
{{/unless}}
storageFor(key, model, options)
key String - The filename of the storage (e.g. stats)
model Optional string - The dependent property. Must be an ember data model or an object with
modelName and
id properties. (It is still experimental)
options are:
legacyKey String - Deprecated see Deprecations
The following methods work on
StorageObject and
StorageArray
.isInitialContent()
You can call
.isInitialContent() to determine if
content is equal to
initialState.
Returns a boolean.
.reset()
You can invoke
.reset() to reset the
content to the
initialState.
.clear()
You can invoke
.clear() to remove the
content from xStorage.
Important: The Adapter works with ember-data versions >=
1.13 because it depends on
JSONAPIAdapter.
If your app is a pure LocalStorage app you just need to create the application adapter and serializer:
// app/adapters/application.js
export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/local';
// or export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/session';
// app/serializers/application.js
export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/serializers/serializer';
If you already use Ember Data for non LocalStorage models you can use a per type adapter and serializer.
// app/adapters/post.js
export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/local';
// or export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/session';
// app/serializers/post.js
export { default } from 'ember-local-storage/serializers/serializer';
If you use namespaced models e.g.
blog/post you have to add the
modelNamespace property to the corresponding adapter:
// app/adapters/blog/post.js
import Adapter from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/local';
// or import Adapter from 'ember-local-storage/adapters/session';
export default class BlogPostAdapter extends Adapter {
modelNamespace = 'blog';
}
Your model is a
DS.Model with two new relationship options
// app/models/post.js
import Model, { attr, hasMany } from '@ember-data/model';
export default class PostModel extends Model {
@attr('string') name;
@hasMany('comment', { dependent: 'destroy' }) comments;
}
// app/models/comment.js
import Model, { attr, belongsTo } from '@ember-data/model';
export default class CommentModel extends Model {
@attr('string') name;
@belongsTo('post', { autoSave: true }) post;
});
Options
dependent can be used in
hasMany relationships to destroy the child records when the parent record is destroyed.
autoSave can be used in
belongsTo relationships to update the association on the parent. It's recommended to use it.
As per ember guides you can query for attributes:
// with a string
this.store.query('post', { filter: { name: 'Just a name' } });
// or a regex
this.store.query('post', { filter: { name: /^Just(.*)/ } });
Querying relationships also works:
// belongsTo
// get posts from user '123'
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: '123' } });
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { id: '123' } } });
// or regex
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: /^12/ } });
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { id: /^12/ } } });
// belongsTo polymorphic
// get posts from editors
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { type: 'editor' } } });
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { type: /^ed(.*)ors$/ } } }); // you need to use the plural
// get posts from editor '123'
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { id: '123', type: 'editor' } } });
this.store.query('post', { filter: { user: { id: '123', type: /^ed(.*)ors$/ } } }); // you need to use the plural
// hasMany
// get users who've contributed to project.id = 123
this.store.query('user', { filter: { projects: '123' } });
this.store.query('user', { filter: { projects: { id: '123' } } });
// or regex
this.store.query('user', { filter: { projects: /^12/ });
this.store.query('user', { filter: { projects: { id: /^12/ } } });
// hasMany polymorphic
// get users with cats
this.store.query('user', { filter: { pets: { type: 'cat' } } });
// get users with cat '123'
this.store.query('user', { filter: { pets: { id: '123', type: 'cat' } }) };
// get users with cats AND dogs
this.store.query('user', { filter: { pets: [{ type: 'cat' }, { type: 'dog' }] } });
// get users with cats OR dogs
this.store.query('user', { filter: { pets: { type: /cats|dogs/ } } }); // you need to use the plural
You can use
queryRecord to return only one record. See the guides for an example.
The addon ships with an initializer that enables export and import of you LocalStorage data.
You have to add
fileExport option to the
environment.js:
// config/environment.js
module.exports = function() {
var ENV = {
'ember-local-storage': {
fileExport: true
}
}
};
The initializer provides
exportData() and
importData() on the store. Both return a Promise.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class IndexRoute extends Route {
readFile(file) {
const reader = new FileReader();
return new Promise((resolve) => {
reader.onload = function(event) {
resolve({
file: file.name,
type: file.type,
data: event.target.result,
size: file.size,
});
};
reader.readAsText(file);
});
}
@action
importData(event) {
this.readFile(event.target.files[0])
.then((file) => {
this.store.importData(file.data);
});
}
@action
exportData() {
this.store.exportData(
['posts', 'comments'],
{ download: true, filename: 'my-data.json' }
);
}
}
importData(content, options)
content can be a JSON API compliant object or a JSON string
options are:
json Boolean (default
true)
truncate Boolean (default
true) if
true the existing data gets replaced.
exportData(types, options)
types Array of types to export. The types must be pluralized.
options are:
json Boolean (default
true)
download Boolean (default
false)
filename String (default ember-data.json)
ember-local-storage provides a helper to reset the storage while testing. This could be very useful when part of the
logic you are testing depends on the information in the storage.
Take a look at the following acceptance tests.
// ember-mocha
import { describe, afterEach } from 'mocha';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-mocha';
import setupMirage from 'ember-cli-mirage/test-support/setup-mirage';
import resetStorages from 'ember-local-storage/test-support/reset-storage';
describe('Acceptance | login page', function() {
let hooks = setupApplicationTest();
setupMirage(hooks);
afterEach(function() {
if (window.localStorage) {
window.localStorage.clear();
}
if (window.sessionStorage) {
window.sessionStorage.clear();
}
resetStorages();
});
it('visiting a place', async function() {
// your test goes here.
});
});
// ember-qunit
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import resetStorages from 'ember-local-storage/test-support/reset-storage';
module('basic acceptance test', function(hooks) {
let hooks = setupApplicationTest(hooks);
hooks.afterEach(function() {
if (window.localStorage) {
window.localStorage.clear();
}
if (window.sessionStorage) {
window.sessionStorage.clear();
}
resetStorages();
});
test('can visit /', async function(assert) {
await visit('/');
assert.equal(currentURL(), '/');
});
});
until: 2.0.0
id: ember-local-storage.storageFor.options.legacyKey
Using
legacyKey has been deprecated and will be removed in version 2.0.0. You should migrate your key to the new format. For
storageFor('settings') that would be
storage:settings.
See the Contributing guide for details.
ember github-pages:commit --message "New gh-pages release"
ember release
npm publish --tag latest
This project is licensed under the MIT License.