A tiny add-on to autoload your initializer and instance initializer files in ember-cli. This add-on iterates over files inside
app/initializers and
app/instance-initializers and invokes the
app.initializer and
app.instanceInitializer methods respectively, by passing on the resolved name of the files.
ember install ember-load-initializers
git clone https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-load-initializers.git
cd ember-load-initializers
yarn
yarn lint:hbs
yarn lint:js
yarn lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.