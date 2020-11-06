openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-load-initializers

by ember-cli
2.1.2 (see all)

A tiny add-on to autoload your initializer files in ember-cli.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

164K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-load-initializers Build Status

A tiny add-on to autoload your initializer and instance initializer files in ember-cli. This add-on iterates over files inside app/initializers and app/instance-initializers and invokes the app.initializer and app.instanceInitializer methods respectively, by passing on the resolved name of the files.

Installation

ember install ember-load-initializers

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-load-initializers.git
  • cd ember-load-initializers
  • yarn

Linting

  • yarn lint:hbs
  • yarn lint:js
  • yarn lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial