A tiny add-on to autoload your initializer and instance initializer files in ember-cli. This add-on iterates over files inside app/initializers and app/instance-initializers and invokes the app.initializer and app.instanceInitializer methods respectively, by passing on the resolved name of the files.

Installation

ember install ember-load-initializers

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/ember-cli/ember-load-initializers.git

cd ember-load-initializers

yarn

Linting

yarn lint:hbs

yarn lint:js

yarn lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.