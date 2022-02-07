A simple loading indicator, while your static assets download, and your Ember.js app starts up.

Installing the Add-on

ember install ember-load

Configuration & Use

You can customize this addon in your environment/config.js

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { 'ember-load' : { loadingIndicatorClass : 'ember-load-indicator' } ... } ... }

And then place some HTML in your app/index.html

< div class = "ember-load-indicator" > CAN I HAS APP NOW? </ div >

Finally, place the following in your app/templates/application.hbs

{{ember-load-remover}}

The loading indicator will be removed when your application view is inserted into the DOM

But where do I find cool little spinners?!

Anything that's purely CSS or plain JavaScript should work beautifully. You'll have the best luck with things that require no scripts or assets (i.e., images) to run in the browser.

Advanced Usage

You may also override or extend the default "load indicator removal" hook, by creating a component in your app called ember-load-remover

import EmberLoadRemover from 'ember-load/components/ember-load-remover' ; export default EmberLoadRemover.extend({ removeLoadingIndicator() { this ._super(...arguments); console .log( 'Just so you know, your app has loaded. 🚀' ); } });

Compatibility

This add-on can be used with or without Ember.View s

Ember Version Range Notes >= 1.11 Can be used with Ember.View, or using the component ( {{ember-load-remover}} ) 2.0 - 2.4 Can be used with Ember.View (via ember-legacy-views), or using the component ( {{ember-load-remover}} ) >= 2.5 Must be used via component ( {{ember-load-remover}} ), as ember-legacy-views is not compatible with Ember 2.5

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.