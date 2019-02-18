Linkify URLs in an Ember app with a helper that uses a tested
url-regex and Handlebars
Utils.escapeExpression
to ensure links are safe.
ember install ember-linkify
{{linkify post.description}}
{{linkify commentText}}
{{linkify 'Here is a link: https://google.com and some attempted XSS <script>alert("xss!");</script>'}}
{{! => 'Here is a link: <a href="https://google.com">https://google.com</a> and some attempted XSS <script>alert("xss!");</script>'}}
{{textarea value=text placeholder='Enter some text with a url'}}
{{linkify text}}
{{linkify text urlLength=30}}
For instance, the following will ensure that the
https scheme is used for the created link:
{{linkify 'Link without a scheme: www.foo.com' defaultScheme='https'}}
{{linkify text target='_blank' rel='nofollow' class='external-link'}}
git clone this repository
cd my-addon
npm install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember build
For more information on using
ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
