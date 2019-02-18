Linkify URLs in an Ember app with a helper that uses a tested url-regex and Handlebars Utils.escapeExpression to ensure links are safe.

Installation

ember install ember-linkify

Usage

{{linkify post.description}}

{{linkify commentText}}

Use the helper with a raw string

{{linkify 'Here is a link: https://google.com and some attempted XSS <script>alert("xss!");</script>'}}

Or with a variable bound to an input

{{textarea value=text placeholder='Enter some text with a url'}} {{linkify text}}

You can specify options to the helper such as 'urlLength' which shortens the URL by 'urlLength' and add 3 dots to the end

{{linkify text urlLength=30}}

The 'defaultScheme' option specifies a scheme to use for URLs that don’t already have one.

For instance, the following will ensure that the https scheme is used for the created link:

{{linkify 'Link without a scheme: www.foo.com' defaultScheme='https'}}

{{linkify text target='_blank' rel='nofollow' class='external-link'}}

Development

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository cd my-addon

npm install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli , visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request