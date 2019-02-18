openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
el

ember-linkify

by John Otander
4.1.2 (see all)

Linkify urls in an Ember app with a fancy helper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-linkify Build Status Ember Observer Score

Linkify URLs in an Ember app with a helper that uses a tested url-regex and Handlebars Utils.escapeExpression to ensure links are safe.

Installation

ember install ember-linkify

Usage

{{linkify post.description}}

{{linkify commentText}}
Use the helper with a raw string
{{linkify 'Here is a link: https://google.com and some attempted XSS <script>alert("xss!");</script>'}}
{{! => 'Here is a link: <a href="https://google.com">https://google.com</a> and some attempted XSS &lt;script&gt;alert(&quot;xss!&quot;);&lt;/script&gt;'}}
Or with a variable bound to an input
{{textarea value=text placeholder='Enter some text with a url'}}
{{linkify text}}
You can specify options to the helper such as 'urlLength' which shortens the URL by 'urlLength' and add 3 dots to the end
{{linkify text urlLength=30}}
The 'defaultScheme' option specifies a scheme to use for URLs that don’t already have one.

For instance, the following will ensure that the https scheme is used for the created link:

{{linkify 'Link without a scheme: www.foo.com' defaultScheme='https'}}
Also use options to specify attributes you want to add to the generated anchor tags. Currently, "target", "rel" and "class" are the only recognized attributes.
{{linkify text target='_blank' rel='nofollow' class='external-link'}}

Development

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • cd my-addon
  • npm install

Running

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander(@4lpine).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial