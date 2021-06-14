Ember addon. Fire action when
LinkTo transitions to other route. OK for SEO solution.
You can pass an action as
@invokeAction attribute of
LinkTo component:
<LinkTo @route='cart' @invokeAction={{this.testAction}}>Cart</LinkTo>
<LinkTo @route='cart' @invokeAction={{fn this.testAction 'value1' 'value2'}}>
Cart
</LinkTo>
You can pass closure action as
invokeAction attribute of
{{link-to}} component:
{{#link-to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction')}}
Cart
{{/link-to}}
To pass parameters to action you can use:
{{#link-to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction' param1 param2)}}
Cart
{{/link-to}}
This addon supports Embroider.
Most recent versions work with
>= 3.0 versions of Ember. For more info check test scenarios in
travis.yml.
For
>= 2.0.0 AND < 3 compatibility use tested version:
1.0.0.
For
1.13.13 compatibility use tested version:
0.0.37.
ember install ember-link-action
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.