Ember Link Action

Ember addon. Fire action when LinkTo transitions to other route. OK for SEO solution.

Usage

Octane

You can pass an action as @invokeAction attribute of LinkTo component:

< LinkTo @ route = 'cart' @ invokeAction = {{this.testAction}} >Cart </ LinkTo >

< LinkTo @ route = 'cart' @ invokeAction = {{fn this.testAction 'value1' 'value2'}} > Cart </ LinkTo >

Classic

You can pass closure action as invokeAction attribute of {{link-to}} component:

{{# link -to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction')}} Cart {{/ link -to}}

To pass parameters to action you can use:

{{# link -to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction' param1 param2)}} Cart {{/ link -to}}

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

This addon supports Embroider.

Most recent versions work with >= 3.0 versions of Ember. For more info check test scenarios in travis.yml .

For >= 2.0.0 AND < 3 compatibility use tested version: 1.0.0 .

For 1.13.13 compatibility use tested version: 0.0.37 .

Installation

ember install ember-link-action

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.