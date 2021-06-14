openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ela

ember-link-action

by Daniel Kmak
2.0.4 (see all)

Fire an action when LinkTo component transition happens

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.2K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember Link Action

Build Status npm version Ember Observer Score

Ember addon. Fire action when LinkTo transitions to other route. OK for SEO solution.

Usage

Octane

You can pass an action as @invokeAction attribute of LinkTo component:

<LinkTo @route='cart' @invokeAction={{this.testAction}}>Cart</LinkTo>

<LinkTo @route='cart' @invokeAction={{fn this.testAction 'value1' 'value2'}}>
  Cart
</LinkTo>

Classic

You can pass closure action as invokeAction attribute of {{link-to}} component:

{{#link-to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction')}}
  Cart
{{/link-to}}

To pass parameters to action you can use:

{{#link-to 'cart' invokeAction=(action 'testAction' param1 param2)}}
  Cart
{{/link-to}}

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

This addon supports Embroider.

Most recent versions work with >= 3.0 versions of Ember. For more info check test scenarios in travis.yml.

For >= 2.0.0 AND < 3 compatibility use tested version: 1.0.0.

For 1.13.13 compatibility use tested version: 0.0.37.

Installation

ember install ember-link-action

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial