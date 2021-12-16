



Introduces a new Link primitive to pass around self-contained references to routes, like URLs, but with state ( isActive , ...) and methods ( transitionTo , ...). Also brings along an accompanying template helper and component for easy usage in templates.

ember-link does to routing what ember-concurrency did to asynchrony!

— /r/whatjawsdid

Installation

ember install ember-link

👉 This is an Ember Octane addon. For a version that is compatible with older versions of Ember check out the 0.x series.

👉 You are viewing the docs for an improved & refactored release ( ^1.1.0 ), that is 100 % backwards compatible to the 1.0.0 version you're used to. There's no reason not to upgrade. ✨

Usage

{{link}} Helper

The {{link}} helper returns a UILink instance.

Invocation Styles

Positional Parameters

{{# let (link "blogs.posts.post" @post.blog.id @post.id (query-params showFullPost=true) ) as |l| }} < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Read the full " {{@post.title}} " story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog! </ a > {{/ let }}

Named Parameters

{{# let (link route="blogs.posts.post" models=(array @post.blog.id @post.id) query=(hash showFullPost=true) ) as |l| }} < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Read the full " {{@post.title}} " story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog! </ a > {{/ let }}

When passing a single model, you can use model instead of models :

{{# let (link route="blogs.posts" model=@post.blog.id ) as |l| }} < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Read more stories in the {{@post.blog.name}} blog! </ a > {{/ let }}

Mix & Match

You can also mix and match the parameter styles, however you like.

{{# let (link "blogs.posts.post" @post.blog.id @post.id query=(hash showFullPost=true) ) as |l| }} < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Read the full " {{@post.title}} " story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog! </ a > {{/ let }}

fromURL

Instead of the positional & named link parameters described above, you can also create a Link instance from a serialized URL.

{{# let (link fromURL=this.someURL) as |l|}} < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Read the next great post. </ a > {{/ let }}

fromURL is mutually exclusive with the other link parameters: route , model & models , query

Parameters

In addition to the parameters shown above, the {{link}} helper also accepts a preventDefault default parameter. It defaults to true and intelligently prevents hard browser transitions when clicking <a> elements.

See @preventDefault and UILink .

💡 Pro Tips

Instead of using the {{#let}} helper, you can use the <Link> component to achieve the same scoping effect, with subjectively nicer syntax.

Even better yet, make Link / UILink a first-class primitive in your app architecture! Instead of manually wiring up Link#url and Link#transitionTo() every time, rather create your own ready-to-use, style-guide-compliant link and button components that accept @link as an argument instead of @href and @onClick .

This is akin to the popular async task button component concept.

< Ui::LinkButton @ link = {{link "subscribe"}} > Become a Premium member </ Ui::LinkButton >

< a href = {{@link.url}} class = "btn" {{on "click" @link.transitionTo}} ...attributes > {{ yield }} </ a >

<Link> Component

Similar to the the {{link}} helper, the <Link> component yields a UILink instance.

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="bar"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

Arguments

Required.

The target route name.

Example

< Link @ route = "some.route" as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

{{link-to}} equivalent

{{# link -to "some.route"}} Click me {{/ link -to}}

Optional. Mutually exclusive with @model .

An array of models / dynamic segments.

Example

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array someModel someNestedModel}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

{{link-to}} equivalent

{{# link -to "some.route" someModel someNestedModel}} Click me {{/ link -to}}

Optional. Mutually exclusive with @models .

Shorthand for providing a single model / dynamic segment. The following two invocations are equivalent:

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ model = {{someModel}} /> < Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array someModel}} />

Optional.

Query Params object.

Example

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ query = {{hash foo="bar"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

{{link-to}} equivalent

{{# link -to "some.route" (query-params foo="bar")}} Click me {{/ link -to}}

Optional. Mutually exclusive with @route , @model / @models , @query .

Example

< Link @ fromURL = "/blogs/tech/posts/dont-break-the-web" as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

Optional. Default: true

If enabled, the transitionTo and replaceWith actions will try to call event.preventDefault() on the first argument, if it is an event. This is an anti-foot-gun to make <Link> just work™️ with <a> and <button> , which would otherwise trigger a native browser navigation / form submission.

Yielded Parameters

The <Link> component yields a UILink instance.

url

string

The URL for this link that you can pass to an <a> tag as the href attribute.

< Link @ route = "some.route" as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </ a > </ Link >

isActive

boolean

Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models and query params.

In the following example, only one link will be is-active at any time.

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="bar"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > One </ a > </ Link > < Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="quux"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Two </ a > </ Link >

isActiveWithoutQueryParams

boolean

Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models, but ignoring query params.

In the following example, the first two links will be is-active simultaneously.

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="bar"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > One </ a > </ Link > < Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="quux"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Two </ a > </ Link > < Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 456}} @ query = {{hash foo="quux"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Three </ a > </ Link >

isActiveWithoutModels

boolean

Whether this route is currently active, but ignoring models and query params.

In the following example, both links will be is-active simultaneously.

< Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 123}} @ query = {{hash foo="bar"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActiveWithoutModels "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > One </ a > </ Link > < Link @ route = "some.route" @ models = {{array 456}} @ query = {{hash foo="quux"}} as | l |> < a href = {{l.url}} class = {{ if l.isActiveWithoutModels "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Two </ a > </ Link >

(event?: Event) => Transition

Transition into the target route.

If @preventDefault is enabled, also calls event.preventDefault() .

(event?: Event) => Transition

Transition into the target route while replacing the current URL, if possible.

If @preventDefault is enabled, also calls event.preventDefault() .

Link

A Link is a self-contained reference to a concrete route, including models and query params. It's basically like a <LinkTo> / {{link-to}} component you can pass around.

You can create a Link via the LinkManager service.

UILink extends Link with some anti-foot-guns and conveniences. It can also be created via the LinkManager service, but also via the {{link}} helper and <Link> component.

Properties

isActive

Type: boolean

Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models and query params.

isActiveWithoutQueryParams

Type: boolean

Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models, but ignoring query params.

isActiveWithoutModels

Type: boolean

Whether this route is currently active, but ignoring models and query params.

url

Type: string

The URL for this link that you can pass to an <a> tag as the href attribute.

routeName

Type: string

The target route name of this link.

models

Type: RouteModel[]

The route models passed in this link.

queryParams

Type: Record<string, unknown> | undefined

The query params for this link, if specified.

Methods

Returns: Transition

Transition into the target route.

Returns: Transition

Transition into the target route while replacing the current URL, if possible.

UILink

UILink extends Link with anti-foot-guns and conveniences. This class is meant to be used in templates, primarily through <a> & <button> elements.

It wraps transitionTo() and replaceWith() to optionally accept an event argument. It will intelligently

call event.preventDefault() to prevent hard page reloads

to prevent hard page reloads open the page in a new tab, when Cmd / Ctrl clicking

It can be created via the LinkManager service, but also via the {{link}} helper and <Link> component.

LinkManager

The LinkManager service is used by the {{link}} helper and <Link> component to create UILink instances.

You can also use this service directly to programmatically create link references.

createLink(linkParams: LinkParams): Link

Returns: Link

interface LinkParams { route: string ; models?: RouteModel[]; query?: QueryParams; }

createUILink(linkParams: LinkParams, uiParams: UILinkParams): UILink

Returns: UILink

interface UILinkParams { preventDefault?: boolean ; }

getLinkParamsFromURL(url: string): LinkParams

Returns: LinkParams

Use this method to derive LinkParams from a serialized, recognizable URL, that you can then pass into createLink / createUILink .

Testing

In acceptance / application tests ( setupApplicationTest(hooks) ) your app boots with a fully-fledged router, so ember-link just works normally.

In integration / render tests ( setupRenderingTest(hooks) ) the router is not initialized, so ember-link can't operate normally. To still support using {{link}} & friends in render tests, you can use the setupLink(hooks) test helper.

import { click, render } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import { module , test } from 'qunit'; import { setupLink, linkFor, TestLink } from 'ember-link/test-support' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; module ('`setupLink` example', function (hooks) { setupRenderingTest(hooks); setupLink(hooks); test( '`<Link>` component works in render tests' , async function ( assert ) { await render(hbs ` <Link @route="some.route" as |l|> <a href={{l.url}} class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}} > Click me </a> </Link> ` ); const link = linkFor( 'some.route' ); link.onTransitionTo = assert.step( 'link clicked' ); await click( 'a' ); assert.verifySteps([ 'link clicked' ]); }); });

