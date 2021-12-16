Introduces a new
Link primitive to pass around self-contained references to
routes, like URLs, but with state (
isActive, ...) and methods (
transitionTo,
...). Also brings along an accompanying template helper and component for easy
usage in templates.
ember-linkdoes to routing what
ember-concurrencydid to asynchrony!
ember install ember-link
👉 This is an Ember Octane addon. For a version that is compatible with older versions of Ember check out the
0.xseries.
👉 You are viewing the docs for an improved & refactored release (
^1.1.0), that is 100 % backwards compatible to the
1.0.0version you're used to. There's no reason not to upgrade. ✨
{{link}} Helper
The
{{link}} helper returns a
UILink instance.
{{#let
(link
"blogs.posts.post"
@post.blog.id
@post.id
(query-params showFullPost=true)
)
as |l|
}}
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Read the full "{{@post.title}}" story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog!
</a>
{{/let}}
{{#let
(link
route="blogs.posts.post"
models=(array @post.blog.id @post.id)
query=(hash showFullPost=true)
)
as |l|
}}
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Read the full "{{@post.title}}" story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog!
</a>
{{/let}}
When passing a single model, you can use
model instead of
models:
{{#let
(link
route="blogs.posts"
model=@post.blog.id
)
as |l|
}}
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Read more stories in the {{@post.blog.name}} blog!
</a>
{{/let}}
You can also mix and match the parameter styles, however you like.
{{#let
(link
"blogs.posts.post"
@post.blog.id
@post.id
query=(hash showFullPost=true)
)
as |l|
}}
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Read the full "{{@post.title}}" story on our {{@post.blog.name}} blog!
</a>
{{/let}}
fromURL
Instead of the positional & named link parameters described above, you can also
create a
Link instance from a serialized URL.
{{! someURL = "/blogs/tech/posts/dont-break-the-web" }}
{{#let (link fromURL=this.someURL) as |l|}}
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Read the next great post.
</a>
{{/let}}
fromURL is mutually exclusive with the other link parameters:
route,
model
&
models,
query
In addition to the parameters shown above, the
{{link}} helper also accepts a
preventDefault default parameter. It defaults to
true and intelligently
prevents hard browser transitions when clicking
<a> elements.
See
@preventDefault and
UILink.
Instead of using the
{{#let}} helper, you can use the
<Link> component to achieve the same scoping effect, with
subjectively nicer syntax.
Even better yet, make
Link /
UILink a first-class
primitive in your app architecture! Instead of manually wiring up
Link#url and
Link#transitionTo() every time, rather
create your own ready-to-use, style-guide-compliant link and button components
that accept
@link as an argument instead of
@href and
@onClick.
This is akin to the popular async task button component concept.
<Ui::LinkButton @link={{link "subscribe"}}>
Become a Premium member
</Ui::LinkButton>
<a
href={{@link.url}}
class="btn"
{{on "click" @link.transitionTo}}
...attributes
>
{{yield}}
</a>
<Link> Component
Similar to the the
{{link}} helper, the
<Link> component
yields a
UILink instance.
<Link
@route="some.route"
@models={{array 123}}
@query={{hash foo="bar"}}
as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
@route
Required.
The target route name.
Example
<Link @route="some.route" as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
{{link-to}} equivalent
{{#link-to "some.route"}}
Click me
{{/link-to}}
@models
Optional. Mutually exclusive with
@model.
An array of models / dynamic segments.
Example
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array someModel someNestedModel}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
{{link-to}} equivalent
{{#link-to "some.route" someModel someNestedModel}}
Click me
{{/link-to}}
@model
Optional. Mutually exclusive with
@models.
Shorthand for providing a single model / dynamic segment. The following two invocations are equivalent:
<Link @route="some.route" @model={{someModel}} />
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array someModel}} />
@query
Optional.
Query Params object.
Example
<Link @route="some.route" @query={{hash foo="bar"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
{{link-to}} equivalent
{{#link-to "some.route" (query-params foo="bar")}}
Click me
{{/link-to}}
@fromURL
Optional. Mutually exclusive with
@route,
@model /
@models,
@query.
Example
<Link @fromURL="/blogs/tech/posts/dont-break-the-web" as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
@preventDefault
Optional. Default:
true
If enabled, the
transitionTo and
replaceWith actions will try to call
event.preventDefault() on the first argument, if it is an
event. This is an anti-foot-gun to make
<Link> just work™️ with
<a> and
<button>, which would otherwise trigger a native browser navigation / form
submission.
The
<Link> component yields a
UILink instance.
url
string
The URL for this link that you can pass to an
<a> tag as the
href attribute.
<Link @route="some.route" as |l|>
<a href={{l.url}} {{on "click" l.transitionTo}}>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
isActive
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models and query params.
In the following example, only one link will be
is-active at any time.
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 123}} @query={{hash foo="bar"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
One
</a>
</Link>
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 123}} @query={{hash foo="quux"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Two
</a>
</Link>
isActiveWithoutQueryParams
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models, but ignoring query params.
In the following example, the first two links will be
is-active simultaneously.
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 123}} @query={{hash foo="bar"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
One
</a>
</Link>
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 123}} @query={{hash foo="quux"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Two
</a>
</Link>
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 456}} @query={{hash foo="quux"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActiveWithoutQueryParams "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Three
</a>
</Link>
isActiveWithoutModels
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, but ignoring models and query params.
In the following example, both links will be
is-active simultaneously.
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 123}} @query={{hash foo="bar"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActiveWithoutModels "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
One
</a>
</Link>
<Link @route="some.route" @models={{array 456}} @query={{hash foo="quux"}} as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActiveWithoutModels "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Two
</a>
</Link>
transitionTo()
(event?: Event) => Transition
Transition into the target route.
If
@preventDefault is enabled, also calls
event.preventDefault().
replaceWith()
(event?: Event) => Transition
Transition into the target route while replacing the current URL, if possible.
If
@preventDefault is enabled, also calls
event.preventDefault().
Link
A
Link is a self-contained reference to a concrete route, including models and
query params. It's basically like a
<LinkTo> /
{{link-to}} component you can pass around.
You can create a
Link via the
LinkManager service.
UILink extends
Link with some anti-foot-guns and conveniences. It
can also be created via the
LinkManager service, but also via
the
{{link}} helper and
<Link> component.
isActive
Type:
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models and query params.
isActiveWithoutQueryParams
Type:
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, including potentially supplied models, but ignoring query params.
isActiveWithoutModels
Type:
boolean
Whether this route is currently active, but ignoring models and query params.
url
Type:
string
The URL for this link that you can pass to an
<a> tag as the
href attribute.
routeName
Type:
string
The target route name of this link.
models
Type:
RouteModel[]
The route models passed in this link.
queryParams
Type:
Record<string, unknown> | undefined
The query params for this link, if specified.
transitionTo()
Returns:
Transition
Transition into the target route.
replaceWith()
Returns:
Transition
Transition into the target route while replacing the current URL, if possible.
UILink
UILink extends
Link with anti-foot-guns and conveniences. This
class is meant to be used in templates, primarily through
<a> &
<button>
elements.
It wraps
transitionTo() and
replaceWith() to optionally accept an
event
argument. It will intelligently
event.preventDefault() to prevent hard page reloads
Cmd /
Ctrl clicking
It can be created via the
LinkManager service, but also via
the
{{link}} helper and
<Link> component.
LinkManager
The
LinkManager service is used by the
{{link}} helper and
<Link> component to create
UILink instances.
You can also use this service directly to programmatically create link references.
createLink(linkParams: LinkParams): Link
Returns:
Link
interface LinkParams {
/**
* The target route name.
*/
route: string;
/**
* Optional array of models / dynamic segments.
*/
models?: RouteModel[];
/**
* Optional query params object.
*/
query?: QueryParams;
}
createUILink(linkParams: LinkParams, uiParams: UILinkParams): UILink
Returns:
UILink
interface UILinkParams {
/**
* Whether or not to call `event.preventDefault()`, if the first parameter to
* the `transitionTo` or `replaceWith` action is an `Event`. This is useful to
* prevent links from accidentally triggering real browser navigation or
* buttons from submitting a form.
*
* Defaults to `true`.
*/
preventDefault?: boolean;
}
getLinkParamsFromURL(url: string): LinkParams
Returns:
LinkParams
Use this method to derive
LinkParams from a serialized, recognizable URL, that
you can then pass into
createLink /
createUILink.
In acceptance / application tests (
setupApplicationTest(hooks))
your app boots with a fully-fledged router, so
ember-link just works normally.
In integration / render tests (
setupRenderingTest(hooks)) the
router is not initialized, so
ember-link can't operate normally. To still
support using
{{link}} & friends in render tests, you can use the
setupLink(hooks) test helper.
import { click, render } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupLink, linkFor, TestLink } from 'ember-link/test-support';
import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile';
module('`setupLink` example', function (hooks) {
setupRenderingTest(hooks);
setupLink(hooks);
test('`<Link>` component works in render tests', async function (assert) {
await render(hbs`
<Link @route="some.route" as |l|>
<a
href={{l.url}}
class={{if l.isActive "is-active"}}
{{on "click" l.transitionTo}}
>
Click me
</a>
</Link>
`);
const link = linkFor('some.route');
link.onTransitionTo = assert.step('link clicked');
await click('a');
assert.verifySteps(['link clicked']);
});
});
ember-engine-router-service:
Allows you to use
ember-link inside engines
ember-router-helpers