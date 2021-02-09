Ember Light Table is a lightweight contextual component based table addon that follows Ember's actions up, data down ideology.
The API for initializing Ember Light Table (v2.x) has recently changed. Please review the Pull Request for more information.
ember install ember-light-table
We're glad you love ember-light-table just as much as we do! If you want to help us making it even better, we would be delighted to have you on board, even if you've just started using Ember.
If you've got a great idea in store, but don't feel up for the task to implement it yourself, just open an issue. That way you can put your thoughts out there for discussion and we can evolve it further.
We'll see, whether this feature is a good fit for ember-light-table itself or could better be implemented in a third-party addon.
You're also always invited to chime in on ongoing issues, especially for issues marked with ideas-wanted.
Contributing to an Ember addon is a great opportunity to get in touch with advanced concepts. You're also getting free peer review for your code as a bonus!
And most importantly, you're doing something good for the community!
If you want to make a bigger change, we recommend opening an issue first, so we can agree on the best possible implementation first and none of your work goes to waste.
You don't have a specific feature in mind but want to help out anyways? Awesome!
Issues marked with help wanted are generally agreed upon and ready to get implemented. Oftentimes we have clearly outlined how these issues should get resolved.
We try hard to accurately estimate the overall difficulty and scope of issues and organize them with labels:
We're here to help! It's a good idea to submit you're pull request (PR) right away. Just prefix the title with
[WIP] (work in progress) so we know that you're not done yet.
This way, you can get feedback early on or ask others for help. Your commits are also automatically tested by Travis CI. :robot:
Pull requests marked with ideas-wanted are stuck and we would like to hear your thought.
If a pull request is marked with help wanted we just don't have the time and resources to work on it right now. You're invited to continue working on it instead!