Ember Light Table is a lightweight contextual component based table addon that follows Ember's actions up, data down ideology.

WARNING

The API for initializing Ember Light Table (v2.x) has recently changed. Please review the Pull Request for more information.

Features

Custom component based column headers and cells

Infinite scroll support

Select & Multi-select with keyboard support (CMD/CTRL, SHIFT)

Fixed header and footer

Grouped columns

Resizable columns

Expandable rows

Responsive

Scroll Tracking

Easy table manipulation

Easy override to table header, body, and footer

Contextual component for header, body, and footer, as well as loading, no data, and expanded row

EXPERIMENTAL Occlusion rendering leveraging vertical-collection. See Demo.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-light-table

🆘 Looking for Help?

⚠️ Bug reports : If your bug hasn't been reported yet, please open an issue . Try to pick a short but descriptive title. Make sure you're using the latest version of ember-light-table. In the issue body, try to provide exact steps for reproduction, ideally with example code. If you can't, please include any and all error messages, as many details as possible and exact information on which Ember.js / ember-cli version and browser / OS you're using.

: If your bug hasn't been reported yet, please . Try to pick a short but descriptive title. Make sure you're using the latest version of ember-light-table. In the issue body, try to provide exact steps for reproduction, ideally with example code. If you can't, please include any and all error messages, as many details as possible and exact information on which Ember.js / ember-cli version and browser / OS you're using. ❓ Questions : As with bugs, please make sure the question wasn't asked before. Also, see if the Live Demo, Cookbook or API docs already cover your problem. If not, please do open an issue .

: As with bugs, please make sure the question wasn't asked before. Also, see if the Live Demo, Cookbook or API docs already cover your problem. If not, please do . Join Ember on Discord. We're happy to help you there!

:metal: Getting Involved

We're glad you love ember-light-table just as much as we do! If you want to help us making it even better, we would be delighted to have you on board, even if you've just started using Ember.

💡 Submitting Ideas

If you've got a great idea in store, but don't feel up for the task to implement it yourself, just open an issue. That way you can put your thoughts out there for discussion and we can evolve it further.

We'll see, whether this feature is a good fit for ember-light-table itself or could better be implemented in a third-party addon.

You're also always invited to chime in on ongoing issues, especially for issues marked with ideas-wanted.

⌨️ Contributing Code

Contributing to an Ember addon is a great opportunity to get in touch with advanced concepts. You're also getting free peer review for your code as a bonus!

And most importantly, you're doing something good for the community!

✨ New Features

If you want to make a bigger change, we recommend opening an issue first, so we can agree on the best possible implementation first and none of your work goes to waste.

👀 Don't know where to start?

You don't have a specific feature in mind but want to help out anyways? Awesome!

Issues marked with help wanted are generally agreed upon and ready to get implemented. Oftentimes we have clearly outlined how these issues should get resolved.

We try hard to accurately estimate the overall difficulty and scope of issues and organize them with labels:

☺️ difficulty-easy : Perfect for beginners or if you don't have much time on your hands.

: Perfect for beginners or if you don't have much time on your hands. 😉 difficulty-medium : A fair knowledge of ember-light-table and Ember.js / ember-cli is recommended. The higher level plan or expected API has been clearly outlined. The implementation details should be pretty easy to figure out.

: A fair knowledge of ember-light-table and Ember.js / ember-cli is recommended. The higher level plan or expected API has been clearly outlined. The implementation details should be pretty easy to figure out. :thinking: difficulty-hard : For the experienced. Implementation details are important to get right as to not wreak havoc or kill performance. Still the overall plan should be clearly outlined.

: For the experienced. Implementation details are important to get right as to not wreak havoc or kill performance. Still the overall plan should be clearly outlined. 😱 difficulty-epic: Up for a challenge, eh? Either this issue has a really broad scope, requires substantial refactoring and rewrites or we know what we want to achieve, but are not quite sure how.

🤝 Got Stuck?

We're here to help! It's a good idea to submit you're pull request (PR) right away. Just prefix the title with [WIP] (work in progress) so we know that you're not done yet.

This way, you can get feedback early on or ask others for help. Your commits are also automatically tested by Travis CI. :robot:

Pull requests marked with ideas-wanted are stuck and we would like to hear your thought.

If a pull request is marked with help wanted we just don't have the time and resources to work on it right now. You're invited to continue working on it instead!