ember-let is an addon for binding variables to template contexts in Ember. It behaves much like the with helper, but lets you bind an arbitrary number of variables, including standalone values, hashes, and class instances. However, unlike with , the let helper will yield its block even if the bound values are undefined , null , or [] . This has the benefit of allowing the user to treat the block values as true variable bindings rather than simply aliases to existing values.

See examples below:

Bind basic values

{{# let "abc" "123" as |first second|}} < li > {{first}} </ li > < li > {{second}} </ li > {{/ let }}

Mix hashes and standalone values

{{# let (hash first="first" second="second") "third" as |hash standalone|}} < li > {{hash.first}} </ li > < li > {{hash.second}} </ li > < li > {{standalone}} </ li > {{/ let }}

Bind a class instance returned from a helper

{{# let (boolean) as |bool|}} {{bool.value}} - < button onClick = {{ action bool.toggle}} >toggle </ button > {{/ let }}

Inline use Note: requires Ember 2.0+ (ie. does not support 1.13)

{{let greeting=(concat "hello " to)}} {{greeting}} - < button {{ action (action (mut to) "world")}} >Greet the world! </ button >

Inline let declarations are in scope until the parent element or block is closed, for example:

{{# if person.isActive}} < div > {{let name=person.name}} < span > {{name}} </ span > </ div > {{/ if }}

