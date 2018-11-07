ember-let is an addon for binding variables to template contexts in Ember. It behaves much like the
with helper, but lets you bind an arbitrary number of variables, including standalone values, hashes, and class instances. However, unlike
with, the
let helper will yield its block even if the bound values are
undefined,
null, or
[]. This has the benefit of allowing the user to treat the block values as true variable bindings rather than simply aliases to existing values.
See examples below:
Bind basic values
{{#let "abc" "123" as |first second|}}
<li>{{first}}</li>
<li>{{second}}</li>
{{/let}}
Mix hashes and standalone values
{{#let (hash first="first" second="second") "third" as |hash standalone|}}
<li>{{hash.first}}</li>
<li>{{hash.second}}</li>
<li>{{standalone}}</li>
{{/let}}
Bind a class instance returned from a helper
{{#let (boolean) as |bool|}}
{{bool.value}} - <button onClick={{action bool.toggle}}>toggle</button>
{{/let}}
Inline use Note: requires Ember 2.0+ (ie. does not support 1.13)
{{let greeting=(concat "hello " to)}}
{{greeting}} - <button {{action (action (mut to) "world")}}>Greet the world!</button>
Inline let declarations are in scope until the parent element or block is closed, for example:
{{#if person.isActive}}
<div>
{{let name=person.name}}
<span>{{name}}</span>
</div>
{{!-- The name binding is not accessible here... --}}
{{/if}}
{{!-- ...or here. -- }}
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of
Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its
terms, which can be found in the
CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md file in this
repository.