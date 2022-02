Provides Beautiful Animated Marker Clustering functionality for Ember-Leaflet, an Ember Addon for Leaflet interactive maps.

This plugin is based on a JS library Leaflet.markercluster and basically wraps it into ember component for usage in HTMLbars templates.

Installation

ember install ember-leaflet-marker-cluster

Using the plugin

Please be advised that for some particular reason Leaflet Marker Cluster breaks if the component loads with some markers inside the marker cluster in place without @maxZoom argument provided to <LeafletMap> like so: <LeafletMap @maxZoom={{25}}> .

< LeafletMap @ lat = {{lat}} @ lng = {{lng}} @ zoom = {{zoom}} as | layers |> < layers.tile @ url = "http://{s}.basemaps.cartocdn.com/light_all/{z}/{x}/{y}.png" /> < layers.marker-cluster as | cluster |> {{# each markers as |m|}} < cluster.marker @ location = {{m.location}} as | marker |> < marker.popup > < h3 > {{m.title}} </ h3 > {{m.description}} </ marker.popup > </ cluster.marker > {{/ each }} </ layers.marker-cluster > </ LeafletMap >

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.16 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.