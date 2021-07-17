{{mount}} lazy loading route-less engines.
ember install ember-lazy-mount
{{lazy-mount}} Component
name:
string — The name of the engine to load
model?:
any — Optional model that will be passed through to the engine
The
{{lazy-mount}} component works just like the
{{mount}} helper.
It accepts the name of the engine as a positional parameter and also an optional
model parameter.
As soon as the helper is rendered, it will begin loading the specified engine. If the engine is already loaded, it will be mounted immediately.
The
engineName and
model parameters are dynamic and you can update them.
Setting a new
engineName will cause the new engine to be loaded and mounted.
While the engine is loading, nothing is rendered. If there was an error loading the engine, nothing is rendered.
{{lazy-mount engineName model=optionalDataForTheEngine}}
You can also pass three optional hooks:
{{lazy-mount
this.engineName
onLoad=this.onLoad
didLoad=this.didLoad
onError=this.onError
}}
onLoad() — Called when the engine starts loading
didLoad() — Called when the engine loaded successfully
onError(error: Error) — Called when the engine failed to load
While the engine is loading or if there was an error loading the engine, the
block that is passed to the component is rendered. The
engine block parameter
is an object with two properties:
isLoading:
boolean — Whether or not the engine is currently loading
error:
Error | null — If there was an error loading the engine
When the engine was loaded successfully, the passed in block is replaced by the engine.
{{#lazy-mount engineName model=optionalDataForTheEngine as |engine|}}
{{#if engine.isLoading}}
🕑 The engine is loading...
{{else if engine.error}}
😨 There was an error loading the engine:
<code>{{engine.error}}</code>
{{/if}}
{{/lazy-mount}}
You can also pass in the same hooks:
onLoad,
didLoad,
onError