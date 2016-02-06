ember-lazy-image is a component that allows you to gracefully handle image loading.
Component will load images lazily, only if they appeared in the view port. This optimization brings page load time down.
Default loading placeholder is stolen from aurer and his awesome codepen.
From inside your ember-cli project, run the following:
ember install ember-lazy-image
ember install:addon ember-lazy-image
npm install ember-lazy-image --save
{{lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg'}}
Component will wait until the image is loaded and while waiting it will show default loading placeholder (see above).
You can customize
loading placeholder by passing it as an parameter:
{{#lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg'}}
<!-- custom template goes here, spinner, svg, etc. -->
{{/lazy-image}}
You can also define the fallback if the image failed to load. By default, component will render
Image failed to load text.
You can customize
error text by passing it as an parameter:
{{lazy-image url='http://my-not-valid-url.com/foo.jpg' errorText='Something went wrong.'}}
width,
height and
data-* attributes
Lazy Image supports
width,
height and
data-* attribute bindings.
{{lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg' width=400 height=400 data-foo-bar="my-foo-bar"}}
{{lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg' width=400 height=400 data-foo-bar=foo.bar.path}}
class attribute
You can also pass class names for the image element.
{{lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg' class='foo-bar baz-bar'}}
alt attribute
You can pass the alt attribute to the component and it will be rendered on the image element
{{lazy-image url='http://my-valid-url.com/foo.jpg' alt='foo description'}}
Lazy Image uses ember-in-viewport for viewport detection. Due to the way listeners and
requestAnimationFrame is setup, you'll have to override the
ember-in-viewport options by creating
app/components/lazy-image.js:
// app/components/lazy-image.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import LazyImage from 'ember-lazy-image/components/lazy-image';
export default LazyImage.extend({
viewportOptionsOverride: Ember.on('didInsertElement', function() {
Ember.setProperties(this, {
viewportUseRAF : true,
viewportSpy : false,
viewportRefreshRate : 150,
viewportTolerance: {
top : 50,
bottom : 50,
left : 20,
right : 20
}
});
})
});
See Advanced usage (options) for more in detail
ember-in-viewport options.
The use of
threshold is deprecated in favor of
viewportTolerance.
lazy-background-image
This is an experimental component that will add
background-image style attribute to a component's
div. It also
sets
min-height attribute to
270px so the image is visible. You should be able to overwrite it by using
lazy-background-image class.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.