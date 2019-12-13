In your ember-cli project:
ember install ember-keyboard-shortcuts
We expose two functions to setup and remove keyboard shortcuts. You can use it in routes, components or controllers.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import {
bindKeyboardShortcuts,
unbindKeyboardShortcuts
} from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts';
export default Route.extend({
keyboardShortcuts: {
// trigger 'cancel' action when esc is pressed
esc: 'cancel',
'ctrl+c': {
action: 'myAction', // action to trigger
global: false, // whether to trigger inside input (default: true)
preventDefault: true // (default: true)rue
},
// trigger function when tab is pressed
tab() {
console.log('Tab pressed');
return false; // preventDefault
}
},
activate() {
bindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
deactivate() {
unbindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
actions: {
cancel() {
this.transitionTo('posts');
}
}
});
import Component from '@ember/component';
import {
bindKeyboardShortcuts,
unbindKeyboardShortcuts
} from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts';
export default Component.extend({
keyboardShortcuts: {
f: {
action: 'myAction', // action to trigger
global: false, // whether to trigger inside input (default: true)
preventDefault: true // (default: true)
}
},
didInsertElement() {
this._super(...arguments);
bindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
willDestroyElement() {
this._super(...arguments);
unbindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
actions: {
myAction() {
alert('key `f` was pressed from component some-component');
}
}
});
action: action to trigger. Can be a function or a string containing action name.
global: indicates whether events should be triggered within
input,
textarea and
select. Default:
true.
scoped: indicates that the shortcuts should only be registered for the current component/view and its children. Implies
global: true. Default:
false.
preventDefault: prevents the default action and stops the event from bubbling up. Applies only when the
action is a string. Default:
true.
You will want to use the triggerKeyEvent helper from ember-test-helpers. We listen for the
keydown event by default. You must always scope the trigger in your tests to at least a child element of the scoping option you pass.
// Setting `global: false,`
await triggerKeyEvent(document, 'keydown', <keycode/name>);
// Setting `scoped: true,`
await triggerKeyEvent(featureUnderTest.element, 'keydown', <keycode/name>);
// Passing `targetElement: <element>,`
await triggerKeyEvent(<targetElement>, 'keydown', <keycode/name>);
// Default behavior
await triggerKeyEvent(document.body, 'keydown', <keycode/name>);
Prior versions, you could use this addon with mixins. We have deprecated that behavior in order to calling specific functions to setup shortcuts as well to destroy event listeners.
Here is an example of not using mixins in a route.
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import {
bindKeyboardShortcuts,
unbindKeyboardShortcuts
} from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
// No changes required in this block
keyboardShortcuts: {
esc: 'cancel',
'ctrl+c': {
action: 'cancel',
global: false,
preventDefault: true
},
tab() {
console.log('Tab pressed');
return false;
}
},
activate() {
bindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
deactivate() {
unbindKeyboardShortcuts(this);
},
actions: {
cancel() {
this.transitionTo('posts');
}
}
});
In summary, if you used to use
ember-keyboard-shortcuts in routes, you will
add a function call
activate and
deactivate.
To migrate from a components or a view, you should use
didInsertElement and
willDestroyElement hooks.
See the Contributing guide for details.
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.