Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Installation

In your ember-cli project:

ember install ember-keyboard-shortcuts

Usage

We expose two functions to setup and remove keyboard shortcuts. You can use it in routes, components or controllers.

In a route

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { bindKeyboardShortcuts, unbindKeyboardShortcuts } from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts' ; export default Route.extend({ keyboardShortcuts : { esc : 'cancel' , 'ctrl+c' : { action : 'myAction' , global : false , preventDefault : true }, tab() { console .log( 'Tab pressed' ); return false ; } }, activate() { bindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, deactivate() { unbindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, actions : { cancel() { this .transitionTo( 'posts' ); } } });

In a component

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { bindKeyboardShortcuts, unbindKeyboardShortcuts } from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts' ; export default Component.extend({ keyboardShortcuts : { f : { action : 'myAction' , global : false , preventDefault : true } }, didInsertElement() { this ._super(...arguments); bindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, willDestroyElement() { this ._super(...arguments); unbindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, actions : { myAction() { alert( 'key `f` was pressed from component some-component' ); } } });

Available shortcut options

action : action to trigger. Can be a function or a string containing action name.

: action to trigger. Can be a function or a string containing action name. global : indicates whether events should be triggered within input , textarea and select . Default: true .

: indicates whether events should be triggered within , and . Default: . scoped : indicates that the shortcuts should only be registered for the current component/view and its children. Implies global: true . Default: false .

: indicates that the shortcuts should only be registered for the current component/view and its children. Implies . Default: . preventDefault : prevents the default action and stops the event from bubbling up. Applies only when the action is a string. Default: true .

Testing

You will want to use the triggerKeyEvent helper from ember-test-helpers. We listen for the keydown event by default. You must always scope the trigger in your tests to at least a child element of the scoping option you pass.

await triggerKeyEvent( document , 'keydown' , <keycode/name>); await triggerKeyEvent(featureUnderTest.element, 'keydown' , <keycode/name>); await triggerKeyEvent( < targetElement > , 'keydown', < keycode / name > ); // Default behavior await triggerKeyEvent(document.body, 'keydown', < keycode / name > );

Migrating from mixins

Prior versions, you could use this addon with mixins. We have deprecated that behavior in order to calling specific functions to setup shortcuts as well to destroy event listeners.

Here is an example of not using mixins in a route.

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import { bindKeyboardShortcuts, unbindKeyboardShortcuts } from 'ember-keyboard-shortcuts' ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ keyboardShortcuts : { esc : 'cancel' , 'ctrl+c' : { action : 'cancel' , global : false , preventDefault : true }, tab() { console .log( 'Tab pressed' ); return false ; } }, activate() { bindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, deactivate() { unbindKeyboardShortcuts( this ); }, actions : { cancel() { this .transitionTo( 'posts' ); } } });

In summary, if you used to use ember-keyboard-shortcuts in routes, you will add a function call activate and deactivate .

To migrate from a components or a view, you should use didInsertElement and willDestroyElement hooks.

Development

See the Contributing guide for details.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.