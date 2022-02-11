ember-keyboard
An Ember addon for painlessly supporting keyboard events
Features
- Ember Octane-friendly template declarations for keyboard shortcuts
- Support for
keyup and
keydown, as well as the modifier keys:
ctrl,
alt,
shift, and
meta.
- Dynamic priority levels allow you to specify which components respond first to key events and under what circumstances. (Thanks to
ember-key-responder for the inspiration)
- Human-readable key-mappings. (Thanks to
ember-keyboard-service for the inspiration)
Documentation & Demo
You can find interactive documentation here.
Compatibility
- Ember 4 compatibility requires ember-keyboard 7.x or higher
- For Ember 3.8 to 3.28, you can use ember-keyboard 6.x (not compatible with Internet Explorer)
- For use with Ember 2.0 up to 3.8 or IE compatibility, use ember-keyboard 5.x.
- Node.js v12 or above (Node v14+ is required for fastboot)
Accessibility Considerations
In order to avoid adding keyboard shortcuts to your application that are already in use by assistive technology, please review the existing keyboard shortcuts and gestures available today: https://dequeuniversity.com/screenreaders/.
Installation
ember install ember-keyboard