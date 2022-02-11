An Ember addon for painlessly supporting keyboard events

Features

Ember Octane-friendly template declarations for keyboard shortcuts

Support for keyup and keydown , as well as the modifier keys: ctrl , alt , shift , and meta .

and , as well as the modifier keys: , , , and . Dynamic priority levels allow you to specify which components respond first to key events and under what circumstances. (Thanks to ember-key-responder for the inspiration)

for the inspiration) Human-readable key-mappings. (Thanks to ember-keyboard-service for the inspiration)

Documentation & Demo

You can find interactive documentation here.

Compatibility

Ember 4 compatibility requires ember-keyboard 7.x or higher

For Ember 3.8 to 3.28, you can use ember-keyboard 6.x (not compatible with Internet Explorer)

For use with Ember 2.0 up to 3.8 or IE compatibility, use ember-keyboard 5.x.

Node.js v12 or above (Node v14+ is required for fastboot)

Accessibility Considerations

In order to avoid adding keyboard shortcuts to your application that are already in use by assistive technology, please review the existing keyboard shortcuts and gestures available today: https://dequeuniversity.com/screenreaders/.

Installation