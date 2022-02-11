openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-keyboard

by adopted-ember-addons
6.0.4 (see all)

An Ember.js addon for the painless support of keyboard events

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.1K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-keyboard logo   npm version Build Status

ember-keyboard

An Ember addon for painlessly supporting keyboard events

Features

  • Ember Octane-friendly template declarations for keyboard shortcuts
  • Support for keyup and keydown, as well as the modifier keys: ctrl, alt, shift, and meta.
  • Dynamic priority levels allow you to specify which components respond first to key events and under what circumstances. (Thanks to ember-key-responder for the inspiration)
  • Human-readable key-mappings. (Thanks to ember-keyboard-service for the inspiration)

Documentation & Demo

You can find interactive documentation here.

Compatibility

  • Ember 4 compatibility requires ember-keyboard 7.x or higher
  • For Ember 3.8 to 3.28, you can use ember-keyboard 6.x (not compatible with Internet Explorer)
  • For use with Ember 2.0 up to 3.8 or IE compatibility, use ember-keyboard 5.x.
  • Node.js v12 or above (Node v14+ is required for fastboot)

Accessibility Considerations

In order to avoid adding keyboard shortcuts to your application that are already in use by assistive technology, please review the existing keyboard shortcuts and gestures available today: https://dequeuniversity.com/screenreaders/.

Installation

ember install ember-keyboard

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial