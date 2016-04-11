NOTE: This addon is no longer maintained. Please use ember-keyboard instead.
A component-oriented approach to keyboard shortcuts for Ember, inspired by Cocoa's KeyResponder.
ember-key-responder will delegate keyEvents to the current keyResponder. Typically a keyResponder is a
view, or a
component. In complex applications, various keyResponders enter and leave the system. Since only 1 keyResponder can be active at any given point in time, a stack of them is maintained. The top of the stack is considered the current keyResponder.
This allows for modals or other UI components to naturally become the default responder. As they enter they are pushed onto the stack. When they resign themselves they are dropped from the stack.
Given the following components
component-a and
component-b
// component-a.js | component-b.js
export default Ember.Component.extend({
acceptsKeyResponder: true,
didInsertElement: function() {
this.becomeKeyResponder(false /* true: replace | false: pushOnToStack*/);
this._super.apply(this, arguments);
},
willDestroyElement: function() {
this.resignKeyResponder();
this._super.apply(this, arguments);
},
moveUp: function() {
// do something
}
});
the template layout of
{{#component-a}
{{#if showB}}
{{#component-b}
{{/component-b}
{{/if}}
{{/component-a}
and
showB is
true
the stack of key responders is
component-b // <= current keyResponder
component-a
Key events captured will be delegated to
component-b.
If
showB becomes
false then
component-b will be removed and the stack becomes
component-a // <- current keyResponder
At this point in time key events will be delegated to
component-a.
ember install:npm ember-key-responder
// app/views/key-reponder-base.js
export default Ember.View.extend({
acceptsKeyResponder: true,
didInsertElement: function() {
this.becomeKeyResponder(false /* true: replace | false: pushOnToStack*/);
this._super();
},
willDestroyElement: function() {
this.resignKeyResponder();
this._super();
}
});
Events:
export var KEY_EVENTS = {
8: 'deleteBackward',
9: 'insertTab',
13: 'insertNewline',
27: 'cancel',
32: 'insertSpace',
37: 'moveLeft',
38: 'moveUp',
39: 'moveRight',
40: 'moveDown',
46: 'deleteForward'
};
export var MODIFIED_KEY_EVENTS = {
8: 'deleteForward',
9: 'insertBacktab',
37: 'moveLeftAndModifySelection',
38: 'moveUpAndModifySelection',
39: 'moveRightAndModifySelection',
40: 'moveDownAndModifySelection'
};
To pause or resume the keyResponder:
keyResponder.pause();
keyResponder.resume();
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.