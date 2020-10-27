Ember Octane ready
A service for (un)binding keyboard
keyup and
keydown events.
ember install ember-key-manager
Bind key event anywhere services are available e.g., routes, models, controllers, components, or use the modifiers in a template.
Set global options in a
keyManagerConfig object in your application's
config/environment.js:
keyManagerConfig: {
isDisabledOnInput: true,
},
isDisabledOnInput
Defaults to false. Set the global option to true to change the default. The
isDisabledOnInput option available on each macro takes precedence over this
global config option.
addMacro({callback, element=document.body, executionKey, isDisabledOnInput, modifierKeys, priority=0, keyEvent})
A 'macro' is made of a combination of: zero or more
modifierKeys, one
executionKey, a callback function to execute when the macro is matched, the type of
keyEvent, and a few optional attributes described below.
addMacro() sets up this binding between keys and callback. When the exact combination of the
executionKey,
modifierKeys, and
eventType are matched, the callback is triggered.
addMacro() accepts an object with the following attributes:
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
callback
Function
|Yes
null
|A function to be called when the macro keys are matched, the
keyEvent event is fired, and the scope defined by
element is correct. When called, the
callback is called with the keyboard
event that triggered the macro.
element
Element
|No
document.body
|A DOM element by which to scope the macro. Events triggered on or within this element will fire the macro's callback.
executionKey
String
|Yes
''
|A case-insensitive string that's the value of the key that triggers the macro's callback e.g., to make letter A the execution key, set
executionKey to
a. If unsure of a key's value, use this tool to it test out. This can be a modifier key.
isDisabledOnInput
Boolean
|No
false
|A boolean to determine if a macro's the callback should be fired when a
contentEditable,
input,
textarea, or
select element is focused.
modifierKeys
Array
|No
[]
|An array of modifier key names of case-insensitive strings. Options are
Alt,
Control,
Meta,
Shift. A warning will be logged if trying to use modifierKeys on a keyup event since this keyEvent will never match.
priority
Number
|No
0
|An integer used to prioritize macros if there's more than one macro with the same
keys listening at the same time. For example, you add a macro with the
escape key on a route and the route's template renders a component that also binds a macro with the
escape key. Highest priority takes precedence.
keyEvent
String
|Yes
null
|Dictates which key event is used for the macro. Options are:
keydown,
keyup.
groupName
String
|No
null
|Used with disabling and enabling a group of macros.
isDisabled
String
|No
false
|Determines whether the macro's callback will be triggered on keyEvent match.
removeMacro(macro)
Accepts a macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro().
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
macro
Object
|Yes
undefined
|A macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro().
disable(macro or groupName)
Accepts a macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro() or a string as a group name. If a macro, it disables the callback for that individual macro from being called on match. If it is a group name, it looks for all macros with a matching group name and disables them. When a macro is disabled, it will remain disabled till you call
enable().
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
macro
Object
|Yes (or
groupName)
undefined
|A macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro().
groupName
String
|Yes (or
macro)
undefined
|A string that was used as a
groupName on one or more of the macros added with
addMacro().
enable(macro or groupName)
Accepts a macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro() or a string as a group name. If a macro, it enables the callback for that individual macro, ensuring that the callback is called on match. If it is a group name, it looks for all macros with a matching group name and enables them.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
macro
Object
|Yes (or
groupName)
undefined
|A macro object that is returned from calling
addMacro().
groupName
String
|Yes (or
macro)
undefined
|A string that was used as a
groupName on one or more of the macros added with
addMacro().
A string that's the value of the key that triggers the macro's callback e.g., to make letter A the execution key, set
executionKey to
a. If unsure of a key's value, use this tool to it test out.
Allowed modifier key names are:
Alt,
Control,
Meta,
Shift.
Here's an example usage on a component:
import Component from '@ember/component';
import {
get,
set,
} from '@ember/object';
import { inject as injectService } from '@ember/service';
import {
bind,
} from '@ember/runloop';
export default Component.extend({
keyManager: injectService(),
didInsertElement() {
const closeModalMacro = get(this, 'keyManager').addMacro({
callback: bind(this, function() {
this.send('toggleModal');
}),
executionKey: 'Escape',
priority: 10,
keyEvent: 'keydown',
});
set(this, 'closeModalMacro', closeModalMacro);
},
willDestroyElement() {
const closeModalMacro = get(this, 'closeModalMacro');
get(this, 'keyManager').removeMacro(closeModalMacro);
},
actions: {
toggleModal(){
this.sendAction('toggleModalAction');
},
},
});
And an example on a route:
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
import { inject as injectService } from '@ember/service';
import { get, set } from '@ember/object';
export default Route.extend({
keyManager: injectService(),
actions: {
didTransition() {
this._super(...arguments);
const redirectMacro = get(this, 'keyManager').addMacro({
callback: bind(this, this._redirectToLaLaLand),
executionKey: 'Escape',
priority: 100,
keyEvent: 'keydown',
});
set(this, 'redirectMacro', redirectMacro);
},
willTransition() {
this._super(...arguments);
const redirectMacro = get(this, 'redirectMacro');
get(this, 'keyManager').removeMacro(redirectMacro);
},
},
// The `callback` is called with the KeyboardEvent `event`.
_redirectToLaLaLand(event) {
if (event) {
event.preventDefault();
}
this.transitionTo('main.la-la-land');
},
});
And an example in a template:
{{!-- components/my-component/template.hbs --}}
{{!-- use the key-down or key-up modifier --}}
{{!--
Everything is optional except the callback and the execution key.
Use the same options as on the key manager service addMacro()
--}}
<div {{key-down "A" this._redirectToLaLaLand modifiers=(array "Ctrl" "Shift") priority=7}}/>
//components/my-component/component.js
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@action
_redirectToLaLaLand(event) {
if (event) {
event.preventDefault();
}
this.transitionTo('main.la-la-land');
}
}
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember install ember-key-manager
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.