Ember component for JSON Editor to view, edit and format JSON.

Live demo: http://glavin001.github.io/ember-jsoneditor/

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Previous versions compatibility

ember-json-editor v9.3 - Ember.js 2.4 and above

Installation

ember install ember-jsoneditor

Usage

< JsonEditor @ json = {{this.model}} @ mode = {{this.mode}} @ name = {{this.name}} />

For Ember versions < 3.4, you need to use classic component invocation:

{{json-editor json=model mode=mode name=name}}

For a complete example, see the dummy test app in tests/dummy/app/ .

Documentation

See jsoneditor for configuration details. ember-jsoneditor supports the following jsoneditor options:

Option Description Default change maps to jsoneditor's onChange event null error maps to jsoneditor's onError event null expand if true, renders with json tree expanded false history Enables history undo/redo button true indentation number of indentation spaces 2 mode Editor mode - modes tree modes Drop down to select editor mode. Options: 'tree', 'view', 'form', 'code', 'text' All options name Field name for the JSON root node, null search boolean - show editor search box true

Example using event options

< JsonEditor @ json = {{this.model}} @ mode = {{this.mode}} @ name = {{this.name}} @ change = {{ action 'itChanged'}} @ error = {{ action 'myError'}} />

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; export default Controller.extend({ actions : { myError(error){ alert( `Error: ${error} ` ) }, itChanged() { alert( "The Data Changed!" ); } } })

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.