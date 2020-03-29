openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ej

ember-jsoneditor

by Glavin Wiechert
1.0.0 (see all)

Ember component to view, edit and format JSON.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

372

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-jsoneditor npm version

Ember component for JSON Editor to view, edit and format JSON.

Live demo: http://glavin001.github.io/ember-jsoneditor/

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.4 or above
  • Ember CLI v2.13 or above
  • Node.js v10 or above

Previous versions compatibility

  • ember-json-editor v9.3 - Ember.js 2.4 and above

Installation

ember install ember-jsoneditor

Usage

<JsonEditor @json={{this.model}} @mode={{this.mode}} @name={{this.name}} />

For Ember versions < 3.4, you need to use classic component invocation:

{{json-editor json=model mode=mode name=name}}

For a complete example, see the dummy test app in tests/dummy/app/.

Documentation

See jsoneditor for configuration details. ember-jsoneditor supports the following jsoneditor options:

OptionDescriptionDefault
changemaps to jsoneditor's onChange eventnull
errormaps to jsoneditor's onError eventnull
expandif true, renders with json tree expandedfalse
historyEnables history undo/redo buttontrue
indentationnumber of indentation spaces2
modeEditor mode - modestree
modesDrop down to select editor mode. Options: 'tree', 'view', 'form', 'code', 'text'All options
nameField name for the JSON root node,null
searchboolean - show editor search boxtrue

Example using event options

{{!-- app/templates/application.hbs --}}

<JsonEditor 
  @json={{this.model}} 
  @mode={{this.mode}} 
  @name={{this.name}} 
  @change={{action 'itChanged'}} 
  @error={{action 'myError'}} 
/>

// app/controllers/application.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';

export default Controller.extend({
   /// ....
   actions: {
    myError(error){
      alert(`Error: ${error}`)
    },

    itChanged() {
      alert("The Data Changed!");
    }
  }
})

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial