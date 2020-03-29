Ember component for JSON Editor to view, edit and format JSON.
Live demo: http://glavin001.github.io/ember-jsoneditor/
Previous versions compatibility
ember install ember-jsoneditor
<JsonEditor @json={{this.model}} @mode={{this.mode}} @name={{this.name}} />
For Ember versions < 3.4, you need to use classic component invocation:
{{json-editor json=model mode=mode name=name}}
For a complete example, see the dummy test app in
tests/dummy/app/.
See jsoneditor for configuration details. ember-jsoneditor supports the following jsoneditor options:
|Option
|Description
|Default
|change
|maps to jsoneditor's onChange event
|null
|error
|maps to jsoneditor's onError event
|null
|expand
|if true, renders with json tree expanded
|false
|history
|Enables history undo/redo button
|true
|indentation
|number of indentation spaces
|2
|mode
|Editor mode - modes
|tree
|modes
|Drop down to select editor mode. Options: 'tree', 'view', 'form', 'code', 'text'
|All options
|name
|Field name for the JSON root node,
|null
|search
|boolean - show editor search box
|true
Example using event options
{{!-- app/templates/application.hbs --}}
<JsonEditor
@json={{this.model}}
@mode={{this.mode}}
@name={{this.name}}
@change={{action 'itChanged'}}
@error={{action 'myError'}}
/>
// app/controllers/application.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
export default Controller.extend({
/// ....
actions: {
myError(error){
alert(`Error: ${error}`)
},
itChanged() {
alert("The Data Changed!");
}
}
})
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.